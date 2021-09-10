Best casual maxi dress

Which casual maxi dress is best?

There’s a reason why casual maxi dresses are popular. In addition to being stylish and versatile, they’re comfortable. This characteristic is due in large part to their soft fabric and relaxed fit. You can sit back and unwind in many settings, such as cookouts, family dinners and sports games, in a casual maxi dress.

The Style & Co Tie-Waist Maxi Dress is a perfect example of this versatile quality. The minimalist aesthetic is balanced by design details, including side slits, and a decorative tie at the waist. While the fit is relaxed overall, the slightly nipped-in waistline creates a flattering, cinched look.

What to know before you buy a casual maxi dress

Length

Maxi dresses offer many benefits, but just like any other item of clothing, they also have drawbacks. Since they’re designed with a full-length skirt, the hemline may drag on the ground for people who are on the shorter side. And even if the skirt doesn’t drag, you might not enjoy the feeling or aesthetic of the material swirling around your ankles or feet. So before you commit to purchasing a maxi dress, decide if the length is right for you.

Hem vs. heels

If the hemline does touch the ground, you have a decision to make. Do you get the dress shortened or do you wear it with high-heeled shoes? Keep the style of the shoes casual to complement the dress. Of course, you can still wear high heels if you get the dress hemmed, but you might want to select shoes with a lower heel.

Casual maxi dresses

With everyone having slightly different ideas of what casual means, nailing down the definition of a casual maxi dress can be tricky. In general, materials like cotton, a relaxed fit and minimalistic design details all fall into the casual category. Walking shoes pair nicely with a casual maxi dress. These Vince shoes for women are among the best.

What to look for in a quality casual maxi dress

Fit

Some people feel confident in a maxi dress figure-hugging fit, while others prefer a more relaxed silhouette. Regardless of your personal preferences, there are casual maxi dresses available to suit them. Examples of different fits include body-conscious, shift, empire waist, wrap, tiered and blouson.

Sleeves

You also have a wealth of sleeve options from which to choose when shopping for a casual maxi dress. Cap sleeves, off-the-shoulder sleeves, batwing sleeves, flutter sleeves and slit sleeves are just a few of the many options available. Keep it casual by sticking with sleeves that are pared down, and avoid styles with dramatic design details.

Neckline

Certain types of necklines, including a crew neck, scoop neck, V-neck and square neck, have a more laid back aesthetic that’s perfect for a casual maxi dress.

How much you can expect to spend on casual maxi dress

Like any type of clothing, you’re going to pay more for a designer maxi dress, even in casual styles. However, the average casual maxi dress starts as low as $25 and tops out around $100.

Casual maxi dress FAQ

What’s a maxi dress?

A. The skirt length is the characteristic that distinguishes maxi dresses from mini, knee-length, midi and tea-length dresses. The hemline on maxi dresses is designed to hit at the ankles or skim the tops of the feet. That said, you should keep in mind that, depending on your height, the hemline might fall to a different point on your lower body. If you’re tall, the length of your maxi dress could end up resembling that of a midi dress. If you’re short, the hemline may drag on the ground. Fortunately, the latter scenario is easy to remedy with a pair of high heels or a good tailor.

Why should you wear a maxi dress?

A. In addition to the sleek and flowing aesthetic created by maxi dresses, they also cover most, or all, of your legs. This trait makes maxi dresses a go-to item of clothing for multiple seasons, as they’re cool enough for summer but warm enough for chillier fall days.

What’s the best casual maxi dress to buy?

Top casual maxi dress

Style & Co Tie-Waist Maxi Dress

What you need to know: Conservative side slits and a decorative tie at the waist give this short-sleeve maxi dress stylish flair.

What you’ll love: If you’re searching for a maxi dress that’s comfortable and cute, this one fits the bill. The scoop neck, classic short sleeves and flowy skirt make this dress an easy pick for daily wear. Two modest slits, one on each side, break up the line of the full-length skirt without revealing too much skin. This dress is constructed of spandex and rayon material that has the perfect amount of stretch, and it’s available in two versatile shades: light-gray heather and peach sherbert.

What you should consider: While the majority of buyers were happy with their purchase, a few people were displeased that the tie at the waist wasn’t functional.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top casual maxi dress for the money

WOOSEA Sleeveless Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This maxi dress is a becoming blend of simplicity and sex appeal thanks to the deep V-neckline and cinched waistline.

What you’ll love: It’s at an affordable price point and comes in a large selection of 41 colors and patterns. A surplice neckline in a deep V cut highlights your décolleté and bust. A wide band defines your waistline with the maxi skirt flowing out from the waist, accentuating your figure.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers cited quality control issues that included the color fading after one wash and the fabric developing holes during the first wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bar III Floral-Print V-Neck Smocked-Waist Maxi Dress

What you need to know: The design details on this dress, including the keyhole closure in the back and tie detail at the sleeves, allow you to wear it in both casual and nicer settings.

What you’ll love: A fresh floral print in vivid shades of pink, orange and yellow is set against a rich blue background. The flowered print, along with several other key features, elevate the style of this dress. One of these features is the short sleeves with tie details, which you can adjust to achieve the right fit. The back keyhole closure secures with a button and adds another pretty touch. The side slit offers a peek of your legs and the smocked waist creates a slimming effect.

What you should consider: Not everyone likes the look of a smocked waist or sleeves with tie detail.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

