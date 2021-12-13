Best California king memory foam mattress

It usually takes 30 days to adjust to the feel of a new mattress. For this reason, it’s good to take advantage of a company’s trial period.

Which California king memory foam mattresses are best?

Memory foam is fast becoming one of the most popular choices as far as mattress materials are concerned. Perhaps this is because the benefits of this responsive, body-hugging and supportive material are leaving other mattresses with a lot to be desired. And if you’re tall, have an unusually shaped bedroom or like to keep your pouch at the end of the bed, a California king memory foam mattress is the ideal choice.

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress has the perfect balance of comfort and support. However, there are more budget-friendly options available.

What to know before you buy a California king memory foam mattress

Benefits of a memory foam mattress

Comfort: Mattresses from memory foam mold to the contours of your body. This allows for even weight distribution and thus helps to relieve pressure points.

Motion absorption: Memory foam absorbs movement. This makes it ideal for couples because when one partner moves, the other won’t be bounced around and disturbed.

Allergy-friendly: Memory foam has hypoallergenic properties, which means it inhibits the growth of mold and mildew while simultaneously repelling dust mites.

Durability: The average mattress lasts between 7-10 years. Memory foam mattresses are at the higher end of this life span.

King mattress vs. California king mattress

It’s a common misconception that California king mattresses are larger than standard king-size ones. In fact, the California king has an overall area that is slightly smaller. However, the main difference between the two is related to their width and length. A California king mattress is narrower yet longer than its king-size counterpart. At 84 inches by 72 inches, it’s plenty wide enough for couples to sleep together, plus the additional length can benefit those who are tall.

How do you sleep?

Memory foam mattresses are especially beneficial to those who sleep on their back or side. This is because the mattress hugs the body and provides support and relief to the parts of the body in contact with the bed. It also assists in keeping the spine naturally aligned. That said, even stomach sleepers can take advantage of this type of mattress. If you sleep on your stomach and are on the heavy side, it’s best to opt for a firmer mattress so you don’t sink too deeply into the bed.

What to look for in a quality California king memory foam mattress

Materials

Memory foam mattresses are constructed from low-resilience polyurethane foam. They typically have a number of layers to provide maximum comfort and support. Generally, the base layer has a higher density and is firmer than the layers above it.

Mattress zones

As well as having vertical layers, some mattresses also feature zones across their length. These help to provide the best support and comfort for each part of the body. For example, the head and feet might not require as firm a mattress as the hips, which are a huge pressure point for side sleepers. To combat this, some manufacturers make the middle portion of the bed harder than the top or bottom.

Trial periods and returns

Most online retailers offer trial periods for their mattresses. The trial period is usually about three months long. This allows you to try the mattress in the comfort of your own home and if you decide it’s not for you, simply return it and receive a full refund. Following the trial period, companies typically offer a warranty, often up to 10 years. What is covered in each warranty varies, so you’ll need to check your policy before you make a purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on a California king memory foam mattress

For a good-quality California king memory foam mattress you can expect to pay at least $1000. That said, the most expensive and lavish mattresses could set you back as much as $2000.

California king memory foam mattress FAQ

Does memory foam make you hot at night?

A. While this may have been true in the past, manufacturers have since focused on engineering various mattress styles to reduce heat retention and promote airflow. Memory foam mattresses are typically made with a number of layers, including open-cell or gel layers to foster air circulation.

What is a CertiPUR-US certification?

A. A CertiPUR-US certification means that the mattress is constructed without ozone depleters and is free of flame retardants, mercury, lead and other heavy metals. The product also has low volatile organic compound emissions, fewer than 0.5 parts per million.

What’s the best California king memory foam mattress to buy?

Top California king memory foam mattress

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress

What you need to know: This is an extremely popular selection from a leading brand in the industry.

What you’ll love: It’s covered with a moisture-wicking fabric that has undergone antimicrobial treatment. Its multiple layers help to disperse heat and offer support to various pressure points.

What you should consider: It’s rather expensive compared to those of the competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Tempur-Pedic

Top California king memory foam mattress for the money

Leesa Original Mattress

What you need to know: This is a great choice for those who suffer from lower back pain.

What you’ll love: This medium-firm mattress offers premium comfort while providing excellent support. Plus, it’s topped with a gray twill fabric that feels super soft to the touch.

What you should consider: It needs to be paired with the right style of base in order to achieve maximum results.

Where to buy: Sold by Leesa

Worth checking out

Casper Original Mattress

What you need to know: This is the perfect mattress for hot sleepers.

What you’ll love: This product features three zones to provide targeted support to the head, hips and legs. Additionally, it has a perforated cooling layer to allow heat to escape and air to flow away from the body.

What you should consider: The mattress requires a few hours to air after delivery.

Where to buy: Sold by Casper

