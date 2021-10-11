Best budget mechanical keyboard

The actuation point of mechanical keyboard switches is the distance that it needs to travel for the keypress to be registered. This is measured in millimeters and sometimes in grams. The latter represents the amount of force that needs to be applied for the key to bottom-out.

Which budget mechanical keyboard is best?

Whether you are a serious typist or a casual gamer, the type of keyboard that you have can dramatically affect your productivity, which is why it’s really important to use the right keyboard for your operational style.

Through their highly customizable key switches, mechanical keyboards have steadily been used by gamers and office workers alike. If you don’t know what to look for, they can cost you quite a bit. That doesn’t need to be the case, as the Corsair Strafe is the perfect budget mechanical keyboard.

What to know before you buy a budget mechanical keyboard

The difference in key switches

Mechanical keyboards are known for their ability to swap out the key switches. This will determine the actuation and the feeling when you press on a key. Some switches require a heavier push for them to go all the way down, while others need a light touch. Consider what feels and sounds the best to you, and look for a keyboard with those switches.

Wired or wireless?

Once you have decided on the right switches, consider if you prefer a wired keyboard or one that is wireless. Both have their advantages and drawbacks, but generally, the response times of wired keyboards are much better. Wireless keyboards are charged through the USB cable and tend not to have a USB-passthrough to charge other devices at the same time.

The form of the keyboard is important

Few people might realize that keyboards, whether they are mechanical or membrane, come in different sizes and form factors. A full-sized keyboard will have a row of Function keys, macros, and a numeric pad. Smaller keyboards might omit the numeric pad, while 40% keyboards are exactly what they sound like. They’re 40% the size of a full keyboard and have the minimum amount of keys.

What to look for in a quality budget mechanical keyboard

Ability to change key switches

It’s important that you choose the right switches for your keyboard, but it is just as important that you can change them when you need a different feel. Key switches come in six different color varieties and span between clicky, tactile and linear. Each category requires a different amount of pressure on the keys, and some have a different travel distance. A good quality mechanical keyboard will support all the switch colors and be easily replaced.

RGB lighting

To add some custom colors and personalization to your mechanical keyboard, RGB lighting is the way to go. A good budget mechanical keyboard will have an array of LEDs for changing the visual appearance of your keyboard. The included software will also make it possible for the RGB lighting to behave in sync with whatever you are doing.

Build quality

There are budget mechanical keyboards available that cost under $20, but you need to be aware of the build quality. A good budget mechanical keyboard will have a sturdy construction from materials like high-quality plastic, metal, or aluminum. The build quality will ensure that your keyboard lasts a long time, even under heavy daily use.

How much you can expect to spend on a budget mechanical keyboard

Budget mechanical keyboards can retail for between $40-$90, but that largely depends on the manufacturer. There are several budget mechanical keyboards available for as little as $20, but on average, you can look to spend $70 on a good quality budget mechanical keyboard.

Budget mechanical keyboard FAQ

Does the brand name matter for a mechanical keyboard?

A. As with most electronics, a brand-name product tends to be of better quality than a lesser-known one. It will be to your advantage to go for a keyboard from a brand that you know and trust.

Do you have to use Cherry MX switches?

A. No, you don’t. Cherry MX is one of the four most popular key switch makers. The others are Gateron, Kailh and Outemu. Cherry MX is seemingly more popular, as many keyboard makers include them in their default keyboard build.

What’s the best budget mechanical keyboard to buy?

Top budget mechanical keyboard

Corsair Strafe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: A great, full-featured mechanical keyboard at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The Strafe uses Cherry MX switches that can be exchanged for whatever kind you like. It has per-key backlighting for nearly unlimited customization, and you can reassign and create key combos. For added function, it features USB-passthrough, multimedia controls and anti-ghosting technology.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a wrist rest, which some users might want to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget mechanical keyboard for the money

Razer BlackWidow Wired Mechanical Keyboard

What you need to know: Fight enemies with one of the most iconic keyboards ever.

What you’ll love: The BlackWidow is one of Razer’s best-selling mechanical keyboards. It uses the green key switches for a fast response time and features Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting system. It has a numeric keypad and a complete row of Function keys, but it doesn’t have multimedia controls.

What you should consider: Even though it is a wired keyboard, it doesn’t have the ability for USB-pass through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech K845 Mechanical Illuminated Keyboard

What you need to know: A full-size mechanical keyboard that is perfect for gaming.

What you’ll love: Coming in on the higher side of budget mechanical keyboards, the K845 is the perfect device as a first mechanical keyboard. It is compatible with red, blue, or brown switches. It also has white backlighting in five different patterns and is constructed from durable aluminum. It is a wired keyboard, so there is no worry of running out of power. The keyboard can also be tilted at different angles.

What you should consider: It is a full keyboard, but it doesn’t have dedicated multimedia controls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

