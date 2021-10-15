Best budget gifts for your brother

Get your brother something he doesn’t have or, if there’s something you know he loves, find accessories that will compliment that.

Which budget gift for your brother is best?

Are you having trouble finding a gift for your brother this year that won’t break the bank? There are a few different routes you could go here, from a customized gift he can’t get anywhere else to a gag gift that is sure to make him laugh. When in doubt, go practical and get him something he can use in his daily life and preferably something he wouldn’t think to get himself.

What are the best custom budget gifts for your brother to buy?

JayHoangDesigns Custom Classic Pokemon Card w/ Top Loader and Penny Sleeve

Get your brother a customized “Pokemon” card with his pet’s photo, his own photo, or even an illustration he made back when you were kids. Everything on this card can be personalized, including what type of Pokemon the card is for plus nicknames, height, health points, and fun facts.

Sold by Etsy

Awefrank 4×6 Inch Double Picture Frame with Glass Front

Here is a double picture frame with a wood grain finish design for photos 4 by 6 inches in size. Customize it by putting a photo of you and your brother as children on one side and a more recent photo of you both on the other. Photos are not included, so you’ll have to add those on your own.

Sold by Amazon

JWatersDesign Engraved Wood Personalized Bottle Opener

This wooden bottle opener can be laser engraved with your brother’s name and is beautifully made. It measures about 7 inches long fully open and includes a corkscrew, small knife, and conventional bottle opener.

Sold by Etsy

Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Guitar Pick Punch

This guitar pick punch will allow your brother to make his own guitar picks. He can get a specific print to use or cut up an old metro/credit card if he needs more picks in a pinch.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

NaturalCowhideGoods Personalized Toiletry Bag

This waxed canvas toiletry bag comes in several colors with real leather accents and a waterproof lining. It measures 9.4 inches in length and your brother’s name or initials can be personalized directly on the leather.

Sold by Etsy

EngraveMyMemories BBQ Grill Spatula Tool

You can get your brother’s name or a personalized message engraved on this beautiful bamboo grilling tool. The spatula is 17 inches long and with a built-in bottle opener and an end strap so it can be hung up.

Sold by Etsy

What are the best funny budget gifts for your brother to buy?

Seymour Butz Funny Novelty Toilet Paper

Here is a roll of 3-ply toilet paper that makes for a fun and inexpensive gag gift. Each piece is printed with the words “EMERGENCY ROLL” in big, bold lettering and pretty much speaks for itself.

Sold by Amazon

MAUAG Funny Coffee Mug — Have a Great Day

This 12-ounce ceramic mug comes in three colors and features the phrase “Have a Great Day” printed across the front. The catch? Lift the mug and you’ll find an illustration of a hand giving the middle finger on the bottom.

Sold by Amazon

eBollo Brother Shirt — World’s Okayest Brother

This preshrunk scoop neck T-shirt has “WORLD’S OKAYEST BROTHER” printed across the front in big white letters. The shirt is available in several colors as either 100% cotton or a cotton/polyester blend.

Sold by Etsy

LunarLandings Fart Soy Candle

This 4-ounce soy candle says “PLEASE LIGHT THIS CANDLE WHEN YOU FART!” on the front. It comes in 12 different scents but there is also an unscented option available.

Sold by Etsy

Ink Whiskey Concealable NES Entertainment Flask

This plastic flask might not be very practical but it is incredibly retro and nostalgic as it is shaped like an old Nintendo video game cartridge. It is lightweight and even includes an appropriately vintage-style label on the front.

Sold by Amazon

Rainbow Socks PIZZA SOCKS BOX

This sock set comes in a “pizza box” and the socks are rolled up to look like a whole pizza. There are four pairs of cotton blend socks with Hawaiian, Italian, and Pepperoni patterns.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best useful budget gifts for your brother to buy?

Vont ‘Scope’ Bike Light

This red and black battery-powered LED bike light mounts to the handlebars so your brother can have great visibility no matter when he decides to go for a ride. It’s durable, convenient, and comes with a free taillight. Batteries not included.

Sold by Amazon

Miady 2-Pack Portable Charger

This pack comes with two lightweight mini portable USB Type A chargers that are compatible with most iPhones and Samsung phones. Each is only 4 inches in length and can last several hours.

Sold by Amazon

Vettore Sac al Fresco Neoprene 6 Pack Bottle Carrier

This 12 by 12-inch neoprene carrier can fit six bottles and keeps them cool for up to four hours but it’s also stretchy so you might be able to fit a few extras in there. It even comes with a bottle opener attached to the side.

Sold by Amazon

OutdoorMaster Sling Bag — Crossbody

Available in seven colors, this versatile sling bag has a hook and loop closure plus a 12-inch shoulder drop. It can fit a small computer or laptop up to 12 inches in size and has convenient hidden pockets to fit whatever your brother might need. The strap is also reversible, making it suitable for both left- and right-handed users.

Sold by Amazon

Global Blank Mens Lightweight Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt

Here is a lightweight, machine washable zip-up sweatshirt with pockets and an adjustable hood. It comes in four colors and is 100% cotton.

Sold by Amazon

Arlega Beard Growth Kit

This 10-piece beard kit makes for an attractive gift and offers plenty of extras for the brother who likes to maintain an impressive beard. Featured items include beard balm, beard wash, conditioner, oil, a beard shaper, wooden comb and more. There’s also a storage bag included so everything can be kept together.

Sold by Amazon

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews.

