Best budget gifts for your boyfriend

Getting your boyfriend the perfect gift doesn’t mean that you have to spend a ton of money. When it comes to relationships, it really is the thought that counts.

Which budget gift for your boyfriend is best?

Looking for a gift your boyfriend will love that won’t cost a fortune? Thoughtful gifts are the way to go when you’re on a budget. Whether it’s a gift to celebrate a birthday, an anniversary or just to show him some love, there are many gifts from personalized wallets to wireless earbuds that may fit the bill.

Wallet

A wallet is a staple gift for men, and whether or not your boyfriend has one, it might be time for a new one.

Some wallets come with a large price tag, but good quality doesn’t have to be super expensive. This custom leather wallet from Etsy is customizable, so you can add initials or a message for a one-of-a-kind gift. The wallet features seven credit card slots, two compartments for checks or bills and two handy pockets that can be used for extra cards or receipts.

Posters

Getting a poster that is unique to his interests or hobbies is a thoughtful gift that won’t break the bank and will look good in his home. If you get a poster that is interactive, it could also give the two of you a new thing to track.

For example, if he’s a film buff, he will love this 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster from Uncommon Goods. He’ll be able to scratch off the movies he has seen, and the two of you can set a goal to watch the rest together. You can also find posters that will let him track states he’s been to or places he may want to visit.

Pizza maker

Pizza ovens are usually pretty expensive, but this little pizza maker puts making brick oven-style pizza easy and affordable. Simply place your pizza in the mini-oven, place the lid on and pop it on the grill. It takes less than 10 minutes to finish cooking your pizza. It won’t make large pizzas, as the plate is smaller than 14 inches in diameter, but the advantage of this is that you can easily transport it. Friends and family are bound to love it too!

Personalized bookmark

If he’s a book lover, get him a bookmark for his next read. These leather bookmarks from Etsy are made to order and give you the option for customization too. Personalize with a heartfelt message for a gift that is as thoughtful as it is useful.

Wireless earbuds

True wireless earbuds will change his life! With a wireless charging cable, there’s no need for pesky wires to get in the way. These Haylou GT3 True Wireless Earbuds are less than $30. They boast an impressive 24 hours of battery life and have smart touch control features which allow full control over the audio without having to use your phone.

Coffee machine

Budget coffee machines do exist, and they make for an excellent gift. If your boyfriend is a coffee lover, for under $20 you can gift him his own coffee maker. This Mixspresso Mini Compact Drip Coffee Maker is perfect for making single-serve coffees. It comes in two colors and makes a great addition to any kitchen or home office. Its compact size means it won’t take up a ton of space. If you want to add something extra, buy coffee grounds he can use in his new machine. This Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee will result in a deliciously smooth coffee with subtle notes of cocoa.

Docking station

This Men’s Docking Station is both stylish and useful. It is made from premium wood and has a smooth finish that will look great in any room in the house or office. If he’s always losing his keys or wallet, the docking station will allow him to keep important belongings in one place. With designated spaces for a mobile phone, watch, glasses, wallet and keys, it’s great for organization. Its design is simple, with five sturdy parts that are easy to assemble.

Drink coasters

Coasters are a great gift and can be used by everyone. The design options for drink coasters are endless, but for something unique, we recommend these personalized stainless steel coasters from Etsy. They take the everyday coaster to the next level with a fun and handy twist, as they can be customized with your boyfriend’s name and are designed with a built-in bottle opener too!

Card games

There are a ton of options when it comes to card games.

Spot It is a fast-paced and fun game that will test players’ reaction times and observational skills. It’s sure to bring out his competitive side and result in a lot of laughter when played together.

For something a little different, check out these Unspoken Playing Cards. This set of cards offers prompts for the two of you to discuss. They’re made to be used with those closest to you and encourage deeper connections through the discussion of life experiences, interests and emotions. You may even learn something new about your boyfriend!

Electric massager

For less than $40, you can treat your boyfriend to this Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager that he’ll thank you for after a long or stressful day. The massager uses eight deep-shiatsu kneading massage nodes to help alleviate stiff and sore muscles in the neck and back. It can be used at three different massage levels and either with or without heat, so he can choose the settings that work best for him. Compared with many other brands, this massager offers brilliant value for the money.

