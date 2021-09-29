Best bridal party gifts

If you want to give something unique, concert or sporting event tickets are a great alternative!

Which bridal party gift is best?

The bridal party is an essential part of any wedding. They are the final set of eyes for last looks before walking down the aisle. Bridal parties also make sure you have a gorgeous bridal shower and fun bachelorette party. Overall, bridal parties make your special day even more special, so they deserve a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication. If you are looking for an affordable yet high-quality bridal gift, the London Fog Brentwood II Expandable Carry-On Spinner is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a bridal party gift

Before purchasing any bridal party gift, there are a few things to consider. You don’t have to get the same gift for each bridesmaid. What may work for one bridesmaid may not work for the other. If you plan to get different gifts, make sure each gift falls within the same price range. For more information, take a look at the full bridal party gift buying guide from BestReviews.

What to spend?

Your wedding budget significantly influences how much you spend on a bridal party gift. Bridesmaids put a lot of time and effort into your wedding to make it special, so you definitely want to show your appreciation in a suitable manner.

It’s a good idea to figure out how much your bridal party is contributing financially. They may be paying for items like hotel rooms, plane tickets, bridal dresses and shoes. Additionally, they will contribute to the bridal shower and bachelorette party. A common rule to follow is to plan on spending between $75–$100 per bridesmaid. You can usually get a discount when shopping in bulk. As for the maid/matron of honor, you’ll naturally want to spend a little more since they have a larger role.

Identical or individual gifts?

Of course, getting the same gift is easier, but everyone in the bridal party may not have the same taste as you. Additionally, if you choose to purchase food, drinks, lotions or cosmetics, you may need to take allergies to ingredients into account.

What to look for in a quality bridal party gift

Endless options are available for bridal parties gifts, but there are a few qualities to take into consideration, like size and usage.

Size

Since many guests may plan on traveling to your wedding, take into consideration what items travel well. Spa and shaving kits, wristlets and jewelry are easy to pack into suitcases and carry-on bags. Gifts like wine glasses or coffee mugs are delicate and may break on the way home.

Quality

Bridal parties are a primary reason why weddings are spectacular. They help plan bridal showers and bachelorette parties and they hype you up for your big day. With everything they do, they deserve a unique gift to show your appreciation. Price is definitely something to keep in mind, but it’s never a bad idea to spend a few more dollars if it means better quality, especially if it’s a gift you know your bridal party will use.

Practicality

There’s always the worry that your bridal party may never use your gift, especially if you plan to get identical gifts. If you do, choose a practical gift like personalized wine tumblers, tote bags, clutches or candles. Depending on the price, you can choose a few items and create personalized gift boxes, adding an extra special touch.

How much you can expect to spend on a bridal party gift

When purchasing a bridal party gift, there are a few things to take into consideration: how much wiggle room is in your wedding budget and how much your bridesmaids are investing for you. A reasonable price range is between $75–$150 per bridal party member.

Bridal party gift FAQ

When should you purchase a bridal party gift?

A. Getting any gift sooner rather than later is always a good idea. While there isn’t a specific timeline to follow, it’s best to purchase a gift no later than one or two months before your wedding. Depending on when your wedding is, off-season sales may be available.

When should you give a bridal party gift?

A. Bridal party gifts can be given at the rehearsal dinner, day of the wedding or when getting ready. However, if you want to do something extra special, schedule a brunch or lunch a few days or weeks before the wedding. Additionally, what type of gift you’re giving may determine the time frame. If you plan to give jewelry or robes, it’s best to hand them out during the rehearsal dinner or when getting ready.

What’s the best bridal party gift to buy?

Top bridal party gift

London Fog Brentwood II Expandable Carry-On Spinner

What you need to know: This is a perfect gift if you’re searching for something traditional and useful.

What you’ll love: The expandable, hardshell design provides maximum support and durability, and the spinner wheels make it easy to transport, even when in a rush.

What you should consider: Since this is a bit expensive, it may be a great gift just to get the maid/matron of honor.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top bridal party gift for the money

Turquaz Linen Unisex Lightweight Waffle Kimono

What you need to know: This is a cozy gift you can personalize. .

What you’ll love: Made of 60% Cotton and 40% Polyester, this kimono is super soft and lightweight. Its two oversized pockets and extra-long belt are a great touch too.

What you should consider: This product may not be true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

COACH Small Wristlet in Polished Pebble Leather

What you need to know: With its pebble leather fabric, this is a popular, elegant gift for bridesmaids.

What you’ll love: Designed with two credit card slots, a zip-top closure and detachable wrist strap, this stylish wristlet can be used for many occasions.

What you should consider: Customers state this wristlet is smaller than expected and can’t fit their phone.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Moisture Kit

What you need to know: Self-care gifts are always a fan favorite, and this one is a versatile choice.

What you’ll love: This 3-piece kit guarantees long-lasting hydration to smooth complexion and refresh skin.

What you should consider: It may not be suitable for sensitive skin or for those who are allergic to certain ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

