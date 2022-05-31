Which Boscia product is best?

With its brand name combining the words “botanical” and “science,” the intent of Boscia’s skin care is immediately apparent. Originally launched in Japan, the prestige brand offers a variety of high-performing skin care products that feature natural botanicals and no chemical preservatives. If you’re looking for a plant-powered, makeup-removing cleansing oil that soothes sensitive skin, Boscia Makeup Breakup Cool Cleansing Oil is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a Boscia product

J-beauty roots

Boscia has its roots in a company that was founded in Japan in the 1980s. Its founder wanted to provide high-quality, scientifically formulated skin care that avoided common yet harmful chemical preservatives. While the company is now based in California, its leaders still draw from the founder’s expertise in Japanese skin care.

Formulated for sensitive skin

Along with omitting chemical preservatives, Boscia keeps its products safe for sensitive skin by leaving out artificial fragrances and dyes. Plus, all Boscia products are gluten-free.

Fun yet functional products

Boscia’s lineup includes classic formulations, such as wash-off clay masks, as well as trendy, fun products, such as a solid jelly ball cleanser. Other popular products include peel-off masks, colorful blotting papers and cooling cleansers.

What to look for in a quality Boscia product

Botanical key ingredients

Boscia’s company philosophy is to maximize the naturally occurring benefits of ingredients sourced from plants. Some botanical ingredients commonly found in Boscia products include:

Willow bark: It soothes and addresses acne.

It soothes and addresses acne. Green tea: It contains antioxidants that can protect the skin barrier.

It contains antioxidants that can protect the skin barrier. Charcoal: It draws out and absorbs oil and impurities.

It draws out and absorbs oil and impurities. Cactus: It soothes skin and helps it retain moisture.

It soothes skin and helps it retain moisture. Rosehip: This is a beauty multitasker and antioxidant source that addresses redness and loss of elasticity.

This is a beauty multitasker and antioxidant source that addresses redness and loss of elasticity. Tsubaki: Also known as camellia oil, it moisturizes, increases elasticity and strengthens the skin barrier.

A complete skin care regimen

Boscia’s product line includes everything from cleansers and moisturizers to serums and exfoliating treatments. Whether you want to address acne, fine lines, dryness or oil control, Boscia products can help you meet your skin goals.

Products like Boscia’s booster serums feature doses of powerful hero ingredients to supplement your existing routine. Look for Boscia’s collagen booster for firm and smooth skin or the vitamin C booster serum for a healthy glow.

No chemical preservatives

Boscia omits potentially harmful or irritating synthetic preservatives from all its products. Instead, the brand uses naturally occurring compounds, such as probiotics and certain extracts, to help products stay fresh and safe.

Clean skin care ingredients

Boscia’s product formulas follow EU standards for cosmetic ingredients, which means they don’t include more than 1,600 known or suspected harmful and irritating ingredients. Boscia also pursues scientific experimentation to keep seeking out new ways to make skin care safe and effective while using natural ingredients.

Boscia recycling program

Boscia is doing its part to help reduce waste in the beauty industry. Shoppers can sign up online to return their empty Boscia packaging to the company with a prepaid shipping label. When they do, Boscia gives them a coupon code to use on future products.

How much you can expect to spend on a Boscia product

Boscia tools like blotting papers and body care start at $10. Many cleansers, toners and masks are available for $30-$37, while moisturizers and exfoliating treatments cost $38-$50.

Boscia product FAQ

Is Boscia cruelty-free?

A. Boscia is Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free because the company does not perform any animal testing. Plus, Boscia products are not sold in countries that require animal testing on cosmetics. The brand also uses no animal-derived ingredients, so Boscia products are vegan-friendly as well as cruelty-free.

How do you pronounce Boscia?

A. It’s not uncommon to mispronounce Boscia’s name. The brand name is pronounced, “BO-sha.”

What’s the best Boscia product to buy?

Top Boscia product

Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil

What you need to know: Use this soothing cleanser first in your double-cleanse routine to wash away makeup and help your second cleanse work more effectively.

What you’ll love: Powered by rosehip, green tea, olive fruit oil and avocado, this gentle cleanser emulsifies to break down even waterproof makeup, leaving nourished, conditioned skin. It’s gentle yet effective enough to use for removing eye makeup.

What you should consider: A few users experienced issues with the pump jamming or locking. If you have especially sensitive skin, the menthol that provides the cleanser’s cooling sensation may be irritating.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s, Dermstore and Ulta Beauty

Top Boscia product for the money

Boscia Mermaid Fire and Ice Cryosea Peel-off Mask

What you need to know: This magical-looking mask can be used up to three times each week for a cryotherapy-inspired treatment.

What you’ll love: It includes high-performing marine botanicals such as red algae and sea kelp, plus menthol for a refreshingly icy sensation. The peel-off mask boosts blood circulation. It leaves skin feeling tingly and prepped to absorb the rest of your skin care regimen.

What you should consider: The temperature-changing sensation may not be comfortable for all users. Some users felt like their eyes were irritated by the menthol.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Dermstore and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Boscia Cactus Water Moisturizer

What you need to know: To hydrate oily or oily-combination skin, try this lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated with aloe vera, cactus water and other soothing botanicals. Its “Queen of the Night” cactus extract helps dry skin rebound from dehydration. The gel moisturizer can also help skin recover from sun exposure.

What you should consider: It takes some trial and error to figure out the right amount to use, especially when layering serums and makeup. It can feel sticky or pill up under products.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.