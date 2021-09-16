Best bodycon skirt

The bodycon skirt is also referred to as a bandage, blender and pencil skirt. The style became popular in the 1990s.

Which bodycon skirt is best?

Few skirts have claimed a name as a must-have closet staple as quickly as the bodycon skirt, which is an essential and versatile piece for creating any number of outfits.

Bodycon skirts trace your curves for a flattering and tailored fit. They’re perfect for hot summer nights, and they also work well layered with other pieces in cold months. You can dress up bodycon skirts or dress them down, depending on the shoes and top with which you pair it. For an attractive and stylish bodycon skirt, the GRACE KARIN Elegant Ruched Knee-Length Pencil Skirt is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a bodycon skirt

Length

Anyone can rock a bodycon skirt of any length, and there are many options to select. For a flirty and fun look, select a miniskirt-length bodycon skirt. This whimsical look can be similar to the more form-fitting style of tennis skirts, which you can read more about in BestReview’s tennis skirt buying guide.

Bodycon skirts can also reach your mid-thigh, calves or even down to your ankles for a sophisticated, work-ready look.

Black vs. multicolored

A black bodycon skirt is a wardrobe staple that can create easy, versatile and sleek looks when paired with a number of tops. Bright-colored and neon bodycon skirts create fun appearances ideal for warm summer nights when you want to feel colorful and bold.

Style

Bodycon skirts come in a number of styles and fits to suit your personal preferences. They may be high-waisted skirts that go well above your belly button and up to your ribs, which can create a flattering, shapely silhouette. A regular rise skirt is optimal if you prefer less coverage.

One of the most popular bodycon skirt fits is the pencil skirt, which creates an hourglass body silhouette and pairs well with anything from a crop top to a business blouse.

What to look for in a quality bodycon skirt

Material

Look for bodycon skirts made from lightweight, quality polyester and cotton blends that make the skirts feel like a second skin.

Fit

A correctly fitting bodycon skirt will not feel constricting or uncomfortable. Quality bodycon skirts will fit close to the body but move with you.

How much you can expect to spend on a bodycon skirt

Bodycon skirts cost anywhere from $15 to $60 although you can find luxury brands for up to $150. Since most bodycon skirts are a blend of relatively inexpensive fabrics, you can expect to pay as little as $25 for a basic cotton/polyester blend skirt that fits nicely and has quality construction.

Bodycon skirt FAQ

Do you need to wear a slip with your bodycon skirt?

A. Because bodycon skirts hug the body, a slip likely wouldn’t fit nicely under the fabric and may become bunched or ride up, eliminating its function as a smoothing layer. If you want to wear a layer under your bodycon skirt to feel smoothed and shaped, Spanx Shapewear is a good option for wearing with a bodycon skirt.

How do you wear a bodycon skirt in cold weather?

A. While they’re sheer and lightweight enough to work well in the hottest months of the year, bodycon skirts are also excellent layering pieces and a great choice for cold-weather outfits. The trick is to pair your bodycon skirt with other layers that have looser silhouettes and provide warmth.

Start with a pair of tights or sheer leggings under your bodycon skirt. Add a long-sleeve top such as a mock-neck shirt. Layer both with a flowy cardigan or a blazer. Finish the look with a pair of boots and an accessory like a scarf or beanie.

What’s the best bodycon skirt to buy?

Top bodycon skirt

GRACE KARIN Elegant Ruched Knee-Length Pencil Skirt

What you need to know: This is a versatile bodycon skirt with a zipper enclosure and attractive ruched detail.

What you’ll love: The skirt is a curve-hugging option with an attractive silhouette and thin fabric, but is not see-through. The pleated ruching detail adds elegance to this skirt. You can pair it with a bold top for a party look or a blazer and business blouse for a professional look.

What you should consider: This skirt doesn’t always hold up well if it isn’t treated with care when washing, which is characteristic of bodycon skirts containing elastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bodycon skirt for the money

Trendy Street Cotton Simple Stretchy Tube Pencil Miniskirt

What you need to know: A wardrobe essential, this basic bodycon skirt with an extra layer of fabric provides coverage and confidence.

What you’ll love: This skirt features flexible, double-layered fabric to provide coverage without bulkiness or restriction. It’s made from a soft cotton blend of thin fabric that is exceptionally comfortable and pairs well with a variety of tops.

What you should consider: Given that it’s a cotton blend, it’s best not to dry this skirt on high. A delicate cycle or line drying are your best bets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Verdusa Elegant Plaid Elastic Waist Bodycon Midi Skirt

What you need to know: This skirt features a lightweight fabric that has stretch for all-day comfort and flexibility.

What you’ll love: It’s versatile enough to couple with a blouse for your workday or a crop top for the club. The form-fitting skirt is flattering but not revealing.

What you should consider: This skirt has no bottom hem, which can make it feel like a low-quality skirt as opposed to one with a hem. This isn’t a serious flaw, especially given the low price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

