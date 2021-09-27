Best bodycon maxi dress

The first maxi dress was debuted in 1968 by Oscar De La Renta at the Elizabeth Arden fashion show.

Which bodycon maxi dress is best?

Bodycon maxi dresses are not only designed to flatter all silhouettes; they are designed to be worn as a staple item to every occasion and through any season. The occasion and season that you will be wearing the dress will determine the neckline, material, and color, but your style and taste in clothing is what will set your pick apart from the rest. If you are looking for a classically flattering and comfortable bodycon maxi dress, the Superdown Sherry Slit Maxi is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a bodycon maxi dress

Material

Bodycon dresses are typically made with a mix of polyester, spandex and cotton. This material allows for the dress to be breathable, as well as form fitting to the body. Some are made with jersey or knit fabric that will keep you warmer, but are less breathable than other styles. The more polyester present in the make of an item, the more see-through and thin it will be. A dress made with cotton will be breathable and provide more support throughout. When searching for maxi dresses that provide stretch and adjustability, make sure that you see spandex listed in the materials in the product description on the website.

Neckline

The neckline of your bodycon maxi dress will determine where you can wear the dress and how comfortable the dress will be. For example, when wearing your dress for a night out, consider a plunge or round neckline. Other popular choices include a crew neck, v-neck, boat neck and an off-the-shoulder dress. If you plan to wear the dress to a formal event, consider a higher neckline to fit whatever dress code is put in place. These are more conservative and can be worn comfortably in both cold and warm weather. The best bodycon maxi dresses will feature an adjustable neckline. This is made possible through a zipper or button feature that allows users to increase and decrease the neckline depending on their specific situation. This can also be a useful feature in determining whether you wear the dress to an indoor or outdoor event. Above all, the neckline of a bodycon maxi dress is supposed to provide needed adjustability, comfort and lasting wear.

What to look for in a quality bodycon maxi dress

Color

A good bodycon maxi dress will provide many color and print options. Printed dresses can be floral, animal print, striped and designed with shapes. Your style and the occasion can determine if you purchase a printed dress or a solid-colored dress. As a rule of thumb, darker colors are more flattering and lighter colors show more curve and shape. Consider the season that you will be wearing your dress when choosing a color. Darker colors are more popular in the winter and lighter colors in the summer.

Straps

If you want a maxi dress with extra support, consider a dress with thicker straps or long sleeves. There are many options to best fit any silhouette. Bodycon maxi dresses that are worn in the summer feature cap sleeves, spaghetti straps, off-the-shoulder styles and even various strapless designs, while dresses worn in the winter will feature three-quarter-length sleeves, long sleeves and puffy-sleeve styles. If you want your bust to be more supported, opt for a dress that features wide straps over thin straps.

Ribbed

A good bodycon maxi dress will feature a ribbed design for added durability and comfort. Ribbed items are typically comfortable and stretchy and make the item less see-through. Ribbed items are just as fashionable as they are practical and are a popular design among maxi dresses. Many bodycon dresses are ribbed, because this feature provides a flattering silhouette on all body types. Dresses that are ribbed and lined provide maximum support and comfort. If you are looking for a dress that fits you snugly, but is also breathable and stretchy, consider looking for a bodycon maxi dress that is ribbed.

How much you can expect to spend on a bodycon maxi dress

Bodycon maxi dresses will cost anywhere between $20-$100 depending on fabric and brand. Dresses with thinner fabric that feature less adjustability will cost between $20-$40, while high-end dresses with all the best features will cost $70-$100.

Bodycon maxi dress FAQ

How do I find a maxi dress that fits me perfectly?

A. A bodycon dress will flatter all of your curves and sit just around the ankle. If you are shorter, buy the dress in a petite size and if you are taller, buy the dress in a tall size so that it will fit accordingly. For example, if you are a shorter person buying a regular size maxi dress, it may go past your ankles and not fit correctly.

Can I machine wash my maxi dress?

A. This depends on the fabric of the dress. Some bodycon maxi dresses can be washed with the rest of your clothes and some require extra care to keep the fabric looking its best. The specific type of wash can be found in the product description on the website. This will tell you whether your dress is able to be washed with the rest of your clothes or if it is to be hand washed in cold water.

What are the best bodycon maxi dresses to buy?

Top bodycon maxi dress

Superdown Sherry Slit Maxi

What you need to know: This dress is partially lined for added support and requires a cold hand wash to clean. The item is ribbed for durability.

What you’ll love: It features a criss-cross back detail for added support of the bust and a front slit for fashion purposes and breathability.

What you should consider: This dress runs large and should be ordered in a size smaller than normal.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Top bodycon maxi dress for money

Free People Bare It All Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This dress features pull-on styling for convenience and is unlined.

What you’ll love: It is designed with a sheen finish and is ribbed throughout for added support. It features a cowl neck to provide added space and loose-fitting comfort around the neckline.

What you should consider: The material of this dress is thin and see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Worth checking out

Callanan X Revolve Mira Dress

What you need to know: The dress is made with polyester, making it breathable and lightweight. It needs to be hand washed when cleaned.

What you’ll love: This dress is fully lined for added support and the front features button closure for neckline adjustability. The fabric is ribbed knit, making it durable and not see-through.

What you should consider: There is a lot of extra fabric that gathers at the bottom of the dress.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

