Best black skinny jeans

Which black skinny jeans are best?

If you need a pair of flattering jeans that will match any top in your closet, black skinny jeans are a perfect choice. You can either dress them up or down and pair them with tops in any style. Skinny jeans come in various styles as well from edgy to elegant or minimalistic.

The Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans are a top choice if you want complimentary black skinny jeans that are easy to put on and take off.

What to know before you buy a pair of black skinny jeans

Black skinny jeans are sleek, comfortable and stylish. You should buy skinny jeans that you think will complement your shape and draw attention to your figure but still feel comfortable enough to walk around and go about your day. Also, be sure to pay attention to the color and style of the jeans, as there are different shades of black.

Fit

Skinny jeans tend to fit more tightly than other types of jeans. For example, high-rise jeans, boyfriend jeans and flare jeans often have a looser, baggier fit. When shopping for skinny jeans, find a pair that hugs your legs and hips. If you are torn between two sizes and do not know which to buy, you will be better off with the slightly larger size. Since skinny jeans already have a tight feeling, sizing up a little bit will make for a more comfortable fit.

Shades of black

Black pants pair nicely with every color in the rainbow, so black skinny jeans should match all of your tops. There are different shades of black, so pay attention to if the description lists them as “jet black” or “soft black” instead of just black. Jet black is the darkest shade of black, so it will appear a bit darker than your other black tops or coats, while soft black has a brown tint.

Cut and style

Like any other type of jeans, skinny jeans have plenty of styles and accents that make them unique. They can be high- or low-waisted, cropped or full-length and some may feature embellishments or distressed details. When searching for a pair of black skinny jeans, consider your existing wardrobe to ensure you find something that complements your style.

What to look for in a quality pair of black skinny jeans

Material

Some skinny jeans are more comfortable and durable than others. Black skinny jeans often come in a blend of different materials, such as cotton, polyester, rayon and spandex. Those that feature a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex will have a nice stretch and feel comfortable. When washing and drying jeans with a polyester content, avoid using too much detergent or high temperatures because this can damage the material.

Care

Make sure to read any instructions for how to wash and care for skinny jeans. While you can put some skinny jeans in the washing machine and dryer, you may need to wash skinny jeans with a lot of embellishments or distressed details by hand and let them dry naturally. It is always a good idea to turn your skinny jeans inside out before washing them to prevent fading or damage.

Pockets, belt loops and fly options

Most people want to have pockets for carrying around everyday items, such as phones, wallets and lip balm. If this is important to you, find black skinny jeans that have front pockets, back pockets or both. You may also like wearing belts with your jeans, so make sure to check for belt loops. Also, skinny jeans may have differing fly options, such as buttons or zippers. Some people do not like handling a button-fly, so be sure to check the product description before making a purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on black skinny jeans

Jeans vary in price depending on their brand name, materials and design. You can expect to spend between $20-$80 on a pair of black skinny jeans.

Black skinny jeans FAQ

What shoes look good with black skinny jeans?

A. Since black skinny jeans are so versatile, the shoe pairing possibilities are endless. For example, sneakers look great if you want a sporty look, while ankle boots are more upscale and stylish. You can also dress up black skinny jeans with a pair of high heels.

Can you wear black skinny jeans to work?

A. This depends on what you do and where you work. If your company sticks to a strict dress code consisting of dresses, skirts and slacks, black skinny may not appear formal enough. However, over the last few years, companies have started taking a more lenient approach to their dress codes. If this is the case where you work, black jeans should be appropriate to wear to the office.

What are the best black skinny jeans to buy?

Top black skinny jeans

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans

What you need to know: They have a comfortable pull-on design that is stylish and slimming.

What you’ll love: The stretchy waistband is great for all body types, and the cotton, polyester and elastane blend is ideal for everyday activities. They have pockets and come in short, medium and long length options.

What you should consider: There are no belt loops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black skinny jeans for the money

Celebrity Pink Jeans Women’s Infinite Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny Jean

What you need to know: These stretchy skinny jeans come in “Black Rinse” and are an amazing deal for those who want a great mid-rise pair of jeans.

What you’ll love: They are soft, flattering and easy to wash. The low-cotton content prevents pilling while maintaining a durable structure. They have five pockets, so you will be able to carry around the essentials for your day.

What you should consider: The sizing can seem a bit confusing. Take time to review the sizing chart before making a purchase.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

What you need to know: If you want a pair of black skinny jeans that will elongate your figure, this is a great option. It comes in an edgy design with two stylized rips.

What you’ll love: The curve-hugging design accentuates all the right features, and the high-waisted look beautifully elongates your legs for a striking silhouette. They also feature a tapered ankle.

What you should consider: Not everyone will like wearing jeans with such a high waistline.

Where to buy: Amazon

