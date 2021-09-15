Best black lace bra

Which black lace bra is best?

For most people, buying a bra can be a difficult and stressful process. With countless options, styles and confusing sizing, bra shopping can be overwhelming. This is particularly true for lace bras, which can tend to be itchy and uncomfortable at times. However, just because you’re buying something for looks doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice comfort. Our top black lace bra, Natori Statement Full Figure Bra, is both attractive and wearable.

What to know before you buy a black lace bra

It’s important to consider the style of bra you want to purchase when bra shopping, as well as your size and specific needs. Are you looking for a bra only, or are you looking for a black lace bra and panty set? For a comprehensive bra shopping overview, check out the BestReviews guide to underwire bras.

Support

Good support is vital, particularly if you have larger breasts. Look for bras with higher coverage cups and thicker bands and straps. Underwire bras offer the most support. Most importantly, a bra that fits well makes a huge difference. Pay attention to reviewers who are of a similar size and build to you in order to get an accurate idea of sizing and fit when ordering online.

Materials

Lace bras come in a variety of materials, although many feature some mixture of spandex, nylon and other synthetics for stretch and comfort. High-end lace bras also often include materials like silk. It’s important to look at the materials used with your comfort in mind. For comfort with synthetic materials, look for spandex and nylon over other synthetic fabrics.

What to look for in a quality black lace bra

Underwire

Underwire bras often get a bad reputation for being uncomfortable but they’re still one of the most widespread options, and for good reason. The wire gives them a flattering shape and more support than other options. Particularly for unlined lace bras, underwire bras are almost ubiquitous.

Wireless & bralettes

As bra and textile technology has improved, wireless bras and bralettes have grown in popularity. They’re a soft, comfortable option that’s easy to wear. Wireless bras have a traditional shape, but with no stiff underwire. Bralettes usually include a longer stretch of fabric below the band line, sometimes with boning. Either way, look for one that fits snugly and has a second layer of lining or boning on the sides to provide additional coverage and support.

Lining

Some people dislike the texture of lace. If you find it bothersome, make sure to look for a bra with lining or padding to avoid the lace touching your skin. Decide what degree of lining you want on your bra. A black lace push up bra, for example, is heavily lined to lift and maximize the appearance of the bust, whereas minimizing or unlined bras aren’t going to have the same degree of padding and might show your nipples through your shirt. Lace bras often have less lining than their counterparts, although more heavily lined versions do exist.

Straps

Some bras feature convertible straps that can be moved around, allowing you to wear the bra with different types of tops, including halters and racerbacks. Others will have racerback or halter straps already, so look for the arrangement that best suits your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a black lace bra

The cheapest bras generally run somewhere in the $20 range, although many bras cost upward of $50. Lace bras made of silk, rather than ones made of synthetic materials, are closer to the $200 and up range.

Black lace bra FAQ

How do you find your bra size?

A. Everyone knows the often-touted statistic that most women in the U.S. are wearing the wrong bra size. For band size, measure snugly around the top of your ribcage directly below the breasts. For cup size, measure more loosely around the fullest part of the bust. Subtract the band measurement from the bust measurement. The difference between the two is your cup size.

How do you clean a black lace bra?

A. Bras are delicate, particularly ones made of lace. To extend their lifespan, hand-wash in cold water. Check the care instructions, as some bras can be machine washed, but wash them on a delicate cycle in cold water and in a lingerie bag whenever possible. Never put them in the dryer. Always hang bras or lay them flat to dry.

What’s the best black lace bra to buy?

Top black lace bra

Natori Statement Full Figure Bra

What you need to know: This classic, unlined bra is super supportive while not sacrificing looks for comfort.

What you’ll love: It has great coverage and support, and a cute pattern to the lace. A wide stretch fabric back offers extra comfort in a range of sizes.

What you should consider: It isn’t quite as supportive for those with larger cup sizes — G cups and higher.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Top black lace bra for the money

DOBREVA Lace Balconette Push-Up Bra

What you need to know: This inexpensive balconette style option has great quality and a great price.

What you’ll love: It comes at a low price point, and is both good looking and comfortable. It’s also supportive and has a wide band.

What you should consider: This bra is unlined so some may find the lace uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace & Mesh Longline Wireless Bralette

What you need to know: This slightly padded bralette is both comfortable and easy to wear.

What you’ll love: The interior padding means you can wear it without showing your nipples, even through thin shirts. This is a comfortable and fashionable option with side-boning for extra support and wearability.

What you should consider: As a bralette, it’s not the most supportive. This also tends to run a little small, so get a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

