Each anniversary has an associated gift, and there are traditional and modern versions for each year. For example, year one is traditionally paper with the modern alternative of clocks.

What are the best anniversary gifts for your wife?

Celebrating an anniversary is a special time in a relationship and a great opportunity to express appreciation for your partner. Selecting the perfect gift for your wife can be an excellent way to show not only your love but also how well you know them. Finding that gift, however, is not always easy.

For some help finding inspiration, ask yourself a few questions. How does your wife relax? What are your wife’s hobbies? Does your wife love coffee or tea? What pieces of jewelry are your wife’s favorites? Which pieces does your wife wear most often? Once you’ve made your selection, check out this BestReviews article on the best gift bags for suggestions on the perfect wrapping for your gift.

The best anniversary gifts for your wife

Gifts for $75 and under

Versace Variety 3-Piece Mini Gift Set

For the wife that never leaves the house without applying perfume, this perfume set from Versace will add three varied scents to her collection. The included perfumes are Crystal Noir, Bright Crystal and Yellow Diamond. Each scent is distinct from the others and long-lasting.

Sold by Amazon

Personalized Porcelain Faux Bois Mug Set

These gorgeous, personalized coffee mugs make a lovely gift for the wife who loves her caffeine. Artist Gina DeSantis makes each set of mugs by hand on her potter’s wheel. She’ll customize the mugs with your initials in the image of a tree carving. The mugs are dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Rose Petal Heart Necklace

This rose petal necklace is a treasured expression of romance. Jeweler Catherine Weitzman shapes a rose petal into a heart and hand presses it between the pendant’s glass. The rose petal pendant looks beautiful hanging from its gold-plated brass chain.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Gifts for $75-$200

Wine Country Spa Gift Basket

If your wife needs some self-care time, this gift basket is a perfect selection to help her get the relaxation she needs. Your wife will love the lavender and vanilla scented products that fill the basket. Some of the goodies included are bubble bath, bath bomb, shower gel and a lot of other organic but luxurious products.

Sold by Amazon

Personalized Anniversary Pushpin World Map

If you and your wife have just completed year one and you’re searching for the perfect paper gift, this customizable map is a great choice. You can customize it with your names and anniversary date and use the included pushpins to track your global adventures.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Personalized Anniversary Journal

This scrapbook has four pages devoted to anniversaries one through 60. You can record memories by pasting pictures on the photo page and using reflection prompts to write about how you celebrated the day. There are also envelopes for each decade where you can save mementos and extra photos. Your wife will love the fine-quality materials of the journal, like the silk binding and shimmering foiling.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Kindle Paperwhite

Instead of your wife carrying around a heavy book, consider getting her a Kindle Paperwhite. She can take her entire library in her bag without giving up the paper-like experience. The screen is glare-proof and waterproof and the tablet is compatible with Audible and Bluetooth.

Sold by Amazon

Eliot Danori Oval Crystal Drop Earrings

These earrings are the perfect statement piece for a night out. You can choose a gold or silver metal setting, depending on your wife’s preference. The crystals are shaped in sparkling ovals. The drop on the earrings is 2 inches.

Sold by Macy’s

Gifts over $200

The Pearl Source Japanese Akoya Cultured Saltwater Pearl Necklace

If you’re looking to make this anniversary truly special for your wife, this pearl necklace will make the day one she won’t forget. This Akoya pearl necklace comes with a AAA rating. The pearls are a beautiful shape, color and luster. The necklace also features double silk knotting between each pearl for maximum security.

Sold by Amazon

Wedding Waltz Personalized Art

This print immortalizes your first dance in the form of a classic announcement poster. The artist customizes the print to match you and your partner’s appearances, names, venue location and wedding dates. Your masterpiece is printed onto double weight matte paper and secured in a wooden frame.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Made-To-Order Personalized Song

If your wife loves bold, romantic gestures, musician David Morgan will write and record a personalized love song. You answer questions and provide anecdotes about your relationship for him, and from this, David writes a song based on your love story. Songs are available 1 or 3 minutes in length. You received an MP3 recording and a PDF of the song’s lyrics.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Magnificent Roses Preserved Red Roses

These roses can keep your wife smiling for an entire year. You can choose one, two or three dozen preserved roses that come in a pretty hat box. They’re available in red, pink or lavender.

Sold by 1800flowers.com

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.