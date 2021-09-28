Best ankle brace for running

When your daily runs expose you to unstable and uneven surfaces, wearing an ankle brace can help protect you from injuries.

Which ankle brace for running is best?

Running is one of those athletic activities that can easily lead to an ankle injury. Whether it is taking a wrong step on an uneven surface or straining your foot while on the go, the aftermath of a twisted or rolled ankle can be very painful.

One way to stay protected from these strains and sprains is to wear an ankle brace with the right padding, arch support and elasticity. One top-notch brace designed with these features is the Zenith Ankle Brace.

What to know before you buy an ankle brace for running

Level of protection

Ankle braces confer varying degrees of support depending on your recovery or athletic goals. There are medical-grade ankle braces that help to treat ankle sprains and braces that are designed as ankle stabilizers to offer protection and prevent re-injuring your ankle. While medical-grade braces may limit your range of motion, you can avoid compromising on your freedom of movement with ankle stabilizers. There are also ankle braces that offer targeted compression and alleviate pain while running.

Comfort

Whether you run on the road, track or trail, it is important that you wear ankle braces that are comfortable. Some ankle braces feature pressure-reducing edges that distribute pressure evenly to reduce the impact of your running to produce a soothing and comfortable effect on your ankles. There are also ankle braces that are constructed with lightweight and breathable material to give optimal comfort and support.

Fit

Finding an ankle brace with a design that fits seamlessly into your running shoes is crucial. Whether it is a minimalistic design or an elaborate frame, a well-fitted ankle brace should provide support and comfort to your feet. It should not be so tight that it affects circulation and causes fluid build-up or so loose that it compromises on the much-needed support for your feet.

What to look for in a quality ankle brace for running

Range of motion

There are ankle braces that restrict the movement of your ankles and may not be comfortable when you are on the go. If you’re in the market for an ankle brace that doesn’t affect your mobility, some options utilize a hinged system to give a fluid range of motion suitable for runners. There are also braces with adjustable crisscross straps that enhance flexibility while providing comfort.

Stability

If you’re just recovering from an ankle injury, finding an ankle brace that locks your ankle in place regardless of the strains or pressure you may experience from running is essential. Some of the stabilizing features in the right brace include straps and stays on either side of the foot to ensure balance while you’re on the move. Some braces also feature designs with excellent arch and lateral support that give a high degree of stability to your feet.

Materials

There are ankle braces that are constructed or lined with material that ensure breathability and improve circulation. This is especially crucial if you’re in the market for a product that remains super-comfortable, even when you’re on those long runs. This type of material is usually lightweight or made with super soft fabric that does not restrict airflow no matter how long you wear them.

How much you can expect to spend on an ankle brace for running

You can find a basic compression ankle brace for running as low as $10, but the majority cost $30-$45. There are also heavy duty options that can cost up to $100.

Ankle brace for running FAQ

How does an ankle brace for running work?

A. Ankle braces are designed to give your foot the much-needed stability and compression while running or engaging in any athletic activity, which can help minimize your chances of having injuries such as runner’s knees, ACL, tendinitis and stress fractures.

Should you always wear an ankle brace while running?

A. If you’re prone to ankle injuries or if you’ve previously sprained your ankle, wearing a brace can reduce your risk of spraining your ankle or re-injuring an old ankle sprain. On the other hand, if you’ve never experienced any running injuries or sprained ankles, you probably don’t need an ankle brace.

What’s the best ankle brace for running to buy?

Top ankle brace for running

Zenith Ankle Brace

What you need to know: This is a durable ankle brace designed to perform well in athletic activities.

What you’ll love: This brace comes with side straps that contour your ankle and keep it secure without restricting your ability to walk or run. It’s made of premium quality nylon and the strap allows you to customize the level of support the brace gives you as it is easy to adjust.

What you should consider: It’s a bit bulky so you may not be able to wear some of your shoes with this brace on.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ankle brace for running for the money

MEDIZED Ankle Brace

What you need to know: This brace is recommended for individuals recovering from an ankle injury.

What you’ll love: This brace is known to provide excellent compression and protection. It is designed with stability in mind thanks to the two side straps and two stabilizers that provide strong support and effective stability to the ankles. The brace also includes a breathable fabric that makes it comfortable to wear, even when you have to run long distances.

What you should consider: Wearing this brace and taking it off can be tedious due to the lacing and straps.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SNEINO ankle brace

What you need to know: This ergonomic brace is constructed to feel comfortable and protected.

What you’ll love: This ankle brace is designed with two spring steels and two stabilizing straps to secure and support your ankle. There is also the added benefit of a contoured arch design that helps reduce pain and pressure on the foot.

What you should consider: It might not fit snugly if you have small ankles.

Where to Buy: Sold by Amazon

