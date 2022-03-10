Which Amazon metal detectors are best?

When you grab your trusty metal detector and head down to the beach, you might find all sorts of shiny and metallic objects. People have found many things, from lost earrings to coins, but unfortunately, we’re sure that nobody has ever stumbled among a buried pirate treasure.

But that certainly doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t try. Especially if you have the hugely popular Garrett ACE 300 Metal Detector with Waterproof Coil by your side. And who knows? You might find some battlefield fragments that most assumed were lost forever.

What to know before you buy an Amazon metal detector

Consider what you are scanning for

Not all metal objects are the same, and naturally, you’ll need different settings for each. But there is one more thing to keep in mind: What do you want to scan for? It’s an important question, as detectors with a high-frequency scan are ideal for locating gold nuggets and smaller objects, but can’t scan as deep as low-frequency detectors.

Detection Mode for different kinds of metal

Unless you are looking for a specific item, you need a metal detector that can scan for a vast amount of materials. That is where the Detection Mode comes in handy, as you can choose what to look for. Whether that be silver, gold, nickel or iron, you want to have the best possible chance of striking it rich. But no matter what you are picking up, you’re going to need a sturdy backpack to store all your loot.

Scanning depth for better results

While it largely depends on what you are searching for, the scanning depth of a metal detector is important if you want to be successful. The scanning depth is exactly what it sounds like: it determines how deep into the group the device can detect metal. Most metal detectors have a scanning depth of around eight inches.

What to look for in a quality Amazon metal detector

Target identification

Most entry-level detectors will sound an alarm when it picks up metal traces. While that might be perfect for beginners, more advanced treasure hunters want to know if the object will be worth retrieving. That is where the target identification function comes in, as it will indicate on the display whether it is a ring, coin or a relic.

Ground balance to minimize interference

Most soil around the world will have some microscope traces of metal in them. This is a naturally occurring component, but it can give you false readings on a metal detector. To eliminate any fruitless digging and scanning, a good quality metal detector will have a ground balancing element to calibrate the scanner to the local environment.

Large coil size for better scanning

The coil size of your metal detector is directly linked to the scanning depth. A good quality metal detector will have a coil size of around 11 inches, which can penetrate the ground at roughly 16 inches. Another great feature to have is a depth indicator, which can show you an estimate of how deeply buried the object is.

How much you can expect to spend on an Amazon metal detector

The average price of a metal detector will largely depend on the manufacturer and the capabilities of the device. An entry-level model, which is perfect for beginners, can retail for under $50. Heavy-duty detectors can retail for $800-$900.

Amazon metal detector FAQ

Are metal detectors waterproof?

A. Generally, metal detectors aren’t waterproof. But with that said, there are some models that can be fully submerged in up to 10 feet of water.

How do you hear the scanning sound?

A. A metal detector sounds more like a body scanner. The sound is produced through a small speaker on the device, and some detectors have a headphones jack so that you can hear the tracking sounds better.

What’s the best Amazon metal detector to buy?

Top Amazon metal detector

Garrett ACE 300 Metal Detector with Waterproof Coil

What you need to know: This metal detector is one of the most highly-used, as it has a lot of features to help with treasure hunting.

What you’ll love: The searching coil of the ACE 300 is fully submersible so that you can scan in rivers and streams. It has five searching modes, a coin depth indicator and you can adjust the frequency. It comes with a headset, ground cover and batteries.

What you should consider: It might not be suitable for finding underground electrical wires.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Amazon metal detector for the money

Bounty Hunter TK4 Metal Detector

What you need to know: An easy-to-use metal detector, it can scan for objects buried as deeply as 2 feet.

What you’ll love: This metal detector has a simplistic display, and controls for adjusting the sensitivity and frequency. You can switch between oscillating audio or a tone for detection and it is compatible with headphones.

What you should consider: The headphones jack is a quarter-inch, which isn’t a connection that most people will have.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Minelab Equinox 800 Metal Detector

What you need to know: This metal detector features a strap around your arm, which makes operation much easier.

What you’ll love: The scanning head is made up of multiple detectors, which allows you to search in all soil conditions for different kinds of metals. It has four detection modes (Park, Beach, Field and Gold), and can be fully submerged in up to 10 feet of water. The target identification system will allow you to quickly differentiate between a potential treasure or another man’s trash.

What you should consider: It is a metal detector for serious hunters, and the price tag could put it out of range for most.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

