Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

The first official Cyber Monday was in 2005, and the annual shopping event continues to grow. In 2020, Cyber Monday sales exceeded $10 billion, and they are expected to be even higher this year.

What are the best deals on Amazon Cyber Monday?

Convenience, epic deals and awesome variety — there are lots of reasons to love Amazon Cyber Monday, the online shopping event that takes place on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Throughout the day, top products including tech, toys, household items and more are available at unbeatable prices from countless retailers, including Amazon, which is known for great Cyber Monday discounts.

Now is a great time to start planning for this huge shopping event. Here’s a list of products that are likely to be marked down on the big day based on past years. The more prepared you are, the more ready you’ll be to shop Amazon Cyber Monday deals like a pro.

Ways to save at Amazon on Cyber Monday

There are a lot of perks when you shop with Amazon, and they all add up to big savings. For example, here is a closer look at what you’ll get with an Amazon Prime membership:

Free standard shipping with no minimum order totals.

Additional free shipping options — including same-day, one-day, two-day and scheduled shipping — on some products to eligible addresses.

Access to Prime services such as Prime Reading, Prime Video and Prime music.

Access to early and exclusive deals.

Tips for finding the top Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Plan your shopping list early

If you begin now, you’ll be prepared to find the items you want when Cyber Monday arrives. Start with our list of hot sellers that are likely to be included in Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals lineup.

Be flexible

Current supply chain issues are likely to make it difficult to find some top products in stock. Have some backup items in mind in case your first picks aren’t available.

If you see an item you want, grab it

Amazon often offers incredibly reduced prices during special sales events, and discounted items tend to go out of stock quickly.

Act even faster on limited deals

Specials like Lighting Deals are deeply discounted, but they are limited in quantity and only on sale for a limited time. The percent of the item stock claimed and time remaining on the sale is indicated under the Lighting Deal icon to the right of the product page.

Take advantage of Amazon’s tools for shoppers

Keep the products you want organized with the “Add to List” feature, and receive notifications about out-of-stock items by clicking “Join Waitlist.”

Top Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multicooker

Instant Pot is a must-have for home chefs thanks to the numerous possibilities it offers. The Duo 6-Quart is a top-seller that has multiple presets and delivers seven functions — it slow-cooks, pressure-cooks makes yogurt, steams, cooks rice, sautes and warms.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

A large display, kid-friendly content and a rugged case make the Fire HD 8 Kids’ Tablet a great choice for young tech fans. Parents like it too thanks to the parental dashboard and two-year worry-free guarantee.

Shark Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum

The Navigator Deluxe is the perfect vacuum to keep your house clean during the holiday season and beyond. In addition to powerful suction and HEPA filtration, it has a detachable pod for cleaning hard-to-reach areas like stairs, ceilings and more.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender

A Vitamix blender should be on every avid cook’s list because it delivers professional-grade performance. The sleek A3500 Ascent Series model offers five built-in programs for precise results, and it pairs with the Vitamix app for access to more program options and numerous recipe ideas.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device

The Fire TV Stick just keeps getting better, and the newly-released 4K Max is made to impress. With WiFi 6 compatibility, responsive performance, Alexa and TV controls, it takes streaming to the next level.

Graco Pack ‘n Play LX Playard

Graco’s Pack ‘n Play LX Playard is perfect for parents on the go because it’s simple to fold and transport. It features a bassinet and diaper changer that are easy to clean.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer

KitchenAid mixers are usually popular during the holiday shopping season. The Artisan Mini has a compact yet versatile design that features a 3.5-quart capacity and 10 speed settings. It has a tilt-head and works with numerous attachments, just like the brand’s larger models.

Sony 65-Inch Bravia XR OLED TV

From binge-watching to gaming, the Bravia XR TV is built to deliver exceptional image quality and performance for all of your favorite entertainment. It comes with OLED contrast technology and cognitive intelligence that create lifelike images. The built-in Bravia Core provides streaming access to top movies, including classics and new films.

Kid K’NEX Budding Builders Building Set

This K’NEX set includes 100 pieces that can be used to create as many as 50 different fun builds. It’s made with young builders in mind and is suitable for kids who are 3 to 5 years old.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook

Not only is this Chromebook affordable, but it’s also straightforward to set up and pair with a Google account. The lightweight design makes it easy to transport, so it’s a great choice for on-the-go students.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Keurig’s K-Elite allows users to customize their favorite brews. It offers five cup sizes and can increase coffee strength with the push of a button. The 75-ounce reservoir is easy to remove for refilling.

Bose Smart Soundbar 700

The Bose Smart Soundbar 700 emits the bold, immersive audio quality you’d expect, and it offers smart capabilities including Bluetooth connectivity and voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The slim design complements modern home entertainment setups.

