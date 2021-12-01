Best Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker

Which Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker is best?

Altec Lansing has been around since the 1940s and since then has become a major player in the Bluetooth speaker market. Altec Lansing’s wide range of Bluetooth speakers, headphones and other audio accessories are popular amongst audiophiles and casual listeners. If you’re looking for a quality Bluetooth speaker, you’ll love the Altec Lansing LifeJacket 3. If the LifeJacket 3 doesn’t suit your needs, numerous other Altec Lansing speakers are sure to impress you.

What to know before you buy an Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker

Altec Lansing history

Altec Lansing first came to be when the Altec Service Corporation bought the Lansing Manufacturing Company in 1941. In the 1960s and 1970s, Altec Lansing made a name for itself by producing the official speaker system for Woodstock. Altec Lansing also created the official speaker system for the 1984 Winter Olympics. The company continued to adapt to the times by producing the first iPod docks in the ’90s. Nowadays, Altec Lansing’s most popular items are its Bluetooth speakers, but the company has continued to innovate by partnering with sports leagues, musicians and more.

Types of Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers

Altec Lansing is known for producing rugged portable Bluetooth speakers that are often waterproof. Many of its portable Bluetooth speakers are small enough to carry around in a backpack but capable of producing larger-than-life sound. Karaoke speakers: Altec Lansing has several Bluetooth speakers with included microphones ideal for karaoke DJs and karaoke parties.

Rugged design

Most Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers are ideal for travelers, hikers and people who are rough on electronics. Many of its speakers are shockproof, dustproof and waterproof, making them excellent for most weather conditions. When shopping for an Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker, it’s a good idea to consider how and where you’ll use it so you can ensure your speaker has the build quality you need.

What to look for in a quality Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker

Battery life

If you’re shopping for a Bluetooth speaker to take with you on the go, it’s not a bad idea to consider its battery life. Many Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers can last around 20-30 hours on a single charge. Some of the cheaper Altec Lansing speakers only last 6-10 hours on a single charge. Still, if you’re shopping for a speaker that you’ll primarily use at home or around plug outlets, battery life may not be an essential consideration.

Bluetooth range

Bluetooth range is an important consideration with any Bluetooth speaker, especially if you intend to use your speaker at parties. A speaker’s Bluetooth range determines how far away your device can be from the speaker without the audio cutting in and out. Most Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers have a range of about 50-feet, although some of the cheaper models only have a range of about 30-feet.

Additional features

Altec Lansing has many standard Bluetooth speakers, but some of its products have unique features that make them stand out. Many Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers can pair with up to two devices simultaneously, whereas others can pair with a staggering 50 devices simultaneously. Altec Lansing has numerous Bluetooth speakers that can charge other devices while in use. Some of the speakers even have wireless charging pads.

How much you can expect to spend on an Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker

Many Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers are around $80-$150, although several budget models cost less than $30.

Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker FAQ

Can you use Altec Lansing speakers in the shower?

A. Some of the more compact waterproof Bluetooth speakers work great in the shower.

Can you charge Altec Lansing speakers while using them?

A. Many Altec Lansing Bluetooth speakers can charge while in use, although some of them may produce a slight feedback noise if you charge them while listening to music.

What’s the best Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker to buy?

Top Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker

Altec Lansing LifeJacket 3

What you need to know: This capable Bluetooth speaker has up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

What you’ll love: The LifeJacket 3 is dustproof, shockproof and waterproof. This speaker can float in the water and play music simultaneously, making it great for the beach or swimming pool. Users reported that this speaker stands up to being dropped and even thrown without breaking. The LifeJacket 3 produces a high-quality sound that will blow you away.

What you should consider: There are several reports of the charging port failing within a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker for the money

Altec Lansing Mini H2O Wireless Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

What you need to know: This compact Bluetooth speaker fits in the palm of your hand and features a waterproof design.

What you’ll love: The Mini H2O has a microphone that you can use for hands-free phone calls. Despite its small size, this speaker can get quite loud. Many users found they could use this speaker in the shower so long as they didn’t submerge it in water.

What you should consider: The Mini H2O only has around 6 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Altec Lansing LifeJacket XL Jolt with Lights

What you need to know: This advanced Bluetooth speaker has numerous features that make it stand out.

What you’ll love: The XL Jolt has a wireless charging pad on top of the speaker. This speaker features lights with five different settings that you can match to your music. The XL Jolt floats on water, and you can pair up to 50 devices to this speaker simultaneously.

What you should consider: There seem to be some quality control issues, as numerous buyers have reported receiving defective speakers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

