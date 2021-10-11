9 best ultrawide monitors for productivity

Which ultrawide monitors are best?

An ultrawide monitor can help speed up productivity within an office or even simply improve your gaming and online activities. Add a helpful touch to your day on the screen with an ultrawide monitor that shows more work and offers further features than those provided on a standard monitor. If you work from home, you might want to consider this option if you spend a large amount of time using your computer and staring at a computer screen.

What are ultrawide monitors?

The primary benefit of an ultrawide monitor is that it works closely with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This roughly means that ultrawide monitors have an increased ratio between the width and the height of the monitor. An ultrawide monitor, when used correctly, also increases the amount of multitasking possible by having a larger amount of space to use.

Drawbacks of an ultrawide monitor

One drawback of an ultrawide monitor is that it might not be for everyone because it works best for people who spend large amounts of time at their computer and frequently work with larger projects. A major potential drawback of the ultrawide screen is its much larger price tag than the one associated with regular monitors.

One reason that an ultrawide monitor is so much more expensive is the large screen that is so different from the usual or standard size. Combined with a higher price point, it’s important to note that many of these monitors are much heavier than the commonly used models. Some ultrawide monitors can weigh over 30 pounds, so it’s a strong possibility that the monitor will require a desk instead of being mounted to a wall.

Curved monitors

A curved monitor may sound odd, but it’s actually a more practical fit in combination with ultrawide screens. A curved design combined with an ultrawide screen is so helpful because the curved screens work to accommodate how people perceive depth. A curved ultrawide screen can help boost a reader’s accuracy and assist in lessening a pesky glare depending on the actual curve.

Can an ultrawide screen help in gaming?

Yes, an ultrawide screen is an excellent option for gamers and people who work in the gaming industry or within the technology field. The ultrawide monitors help to boost the amount of visibility provided and can even adjust for certain problems such as an inconvenient monitor angle or irritating blue light. Many ultrawide monitors include helpful features that actively work to combat the strain that’s so common after multiple hours spent looking at a monitor.

Philips 34 Inches Frameless IPS Monitor

The monitor comes in various sizes, such as 27 inches in full high definition and even 34 inches in ultrawide high definition. This monitor has the option of being mounted on the wall with a wall mount. This item comes with an LCD display and includes a smart and wide variety of helpful options such as LowBlue to make it easier to read for a longer amount of time.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Computer Monitor 29 Inches

The monitor is 29 inches in ultrawide high-definition fashion and comes with two places to insert HDMI. This monitor can also tilt and can adjust the height through the base to better accommodate the busy user.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 34 Inches Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

This ultrawide monitor has one HDMI port and offers options such as an eye saver mode to make work or gaming easier for an extended amount of time. The monitor weighs a little over 15 pounds and comes with a y-stand that can tilt to better adjust to the lighting and odd desk angling.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 49 Inches Ultrawide QHD

The curved monitor is 49 inches and offers useful features to help tilt and adjust the screen. It includes two USB-C ports located on the back of the monitor. This screen weighs over 33 pounds, so it’s essential to keep that in mind when deciding where to place it.

Sold by Amazon

LG 38 Inches Curved UltraWide QHD+

The monitor is curved and LED that can be mounted on a wall but keep in mind that it weighs over 18 pounds, so be sure to use an ideal wall mount. The monitor includes useful features such as tilt adjustments and height adjustments. It includes HDMI plugin options located in the back of the monitor.

Sold by Amazon

Acer Nitro 34 Inches QHD

The 34-inch monitor comes in black and weighs a little over 26 pounds. It comes with two convenient HDMI ports, and is designed without a frame. It comes with Acer BlueLight Shield, which includes helpful and modern technologies to protect your vision.

Sold by Amazon and Acer

Lenovo 34 Inches Curved Gaming Monitor

This curved Lenovo screen spans 34 inches and comes in a dark matte color. The monitor comes with smart low blue light settings, and this built-in tool helps protect your eyes as you work and game for an extended time. The screen weighs a little under 25 pounds and includes a relatively quick refresh rate of 144 Hz, ideal for improving gaming speed.

Sold by Amazon

Sceptre Curved 30 Inches Gaming LED Monitor

This curved monitor is 30 inches and comes with a refresh rate of 85 Hz and weighs a little over 10 pounds. It comes with a resolution for display of 2560 by 1080 and includes helpful features such as built-in blue light protection to protect your eyes better.

Sold by Amazon

Viotek Ultrawide Curved 29 Inches Gaming Monitor

This monitor is available in a variety of different options, such as 29 inches to 49 inches. The monitor comes with a matte surface with a 120HZ and a weight of just under 10 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.