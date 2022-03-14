Which Buy Buy Baby crib is best?

Whether you’re expecting a child or are looking for a replacement crib, there are a few things to consider, including the materials used, the construction, the shape and overall safety it provides your infant. Here’s everything you need to know when choosing a new crib, as well as the best Buy Buy Baby cribs out there.

Types of cribs

There are several types of cribs, but these are the four most popular:

This is the most common type of crib. These have a simple style, and they’re designed to accommodate children up to 3 years old. They’re regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a government agency. Mini: Unlike standard cribs, these are not regulated by a government agency. They’re a great option for families who have less floor space or who want to move the crib’s location without difficulty. Although they’re smaller than standard options, the best ones are still durable and have quality construction.

Unlike standard cribs, these are not regulated by a government agency. They’re a great option for families who have less floor space or who want to move the crib’s location without difficulty. Although they’re smaller than standard options, the best ones are still durable and have quality construction. Convertible: These cribs can change as your baby grows, making them a good option for parents who want to future-proof their crib setup. Some can transform into a daybed or twin bed.

These cribs can change as your baby grows, making them a good option for parents who want to future-proof their crib setup. Some can transform into a daybed or twin bed. Portable: The biggest distinction between this type of crib and others is that they come with wheels that make them easy to move around.

Among all types, there are also cribs with built-in drawers. This is convenient for anyone who wants to store things like their baby’s clothes, extra diapers, toys or spare blankets.

Material

Most cribs from Buy Buy Baby are constructed from strong, long-lasting materials that promote safety. Usually, cribs are either wood or metal, but some consist of synthetic materials such as hard plastics. The most common wood types are maple, pine, oak, birch and ash. The wood often comes with a finish that helps extend the crib’s longevity and protects it from moisture. If you opt for a metal crib, expect it to be combined with other materials such as acrylic, plastic or polyester for a more modern aesthetic.

Shape and size

Most cribs have a rectangular shape, though the exact dimensions vary based on the type of crib. For example, a standard crib must have an interior length of about 52 inches and an interior width of 28 inches. The length and width of these cribs can be plus or minus 5/8 inches.

Mini cribs are typically 38 inches long by 24 inches wide. Those with a special shape, such as oval or circle cribs, come in a variety of sizes. Buy Buy Baby offers cribs in different dimensions. Regardless of size, each crib is designed with safety in mind.

Bars and slats

Nearly every crib comes with bars or slats that keep your baby from falling out or getting hurt. The slats should be 2-3 inches apart so the baby can’t get stuck. At Buy Buy Baby, you can find cribs with bars, slats and mesh. Mesh is another great option that helps protect small children.

Certifications

There are several certification options for baby cribs, but the most prominent ones are:

Greenguard Gold Certification: This protects against chemical exposure by limiting the amount of volatile organic compounds used in the crib. It also helps ensure healthy air quality.

This protects against chemical exposure by limiting the amount of volatile organic compounds used in the crib. It also helps ensure healthy air quality. Consumer Product Safety Commission Certification: This ensures basic crib safety with emphasis on the construction and materials used.

This ensures basic crib safety with emphasis on the construction and materials used. American Society for Testing and Materials Certification: This tests the crib for any harmful chemicals in all aspects of the crib’s construction, and it’s federally required.

What are the best Buy Buy Baby cribs to buy?

Evolur Aurora 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

Available in four colors including ivory lace, this crib measures 58 inches long, 32 inches wide and 54 inches tall. It consists of durable hardwood and has a classic design. Besides, it can convert into a toddler’s bed, daybed or full-size bed. It can hold up to 50 pounds. Greenguard Gold certified, this crib is also compliant with CPSC and ASTM safety standards.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

DaVinci Grove 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

This Greenguard Gold certified crib complies with federal safety standards and has a non-toxic, multi-step painting finish. Constructed with New Zealand pinewood, it’s simple, elegantly designed and convertible. It has a 50-pound capacity and is solid. It can transform into a full-size bed, toddler’s bed or daybed.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Babyletto Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib

Offered in eight colors including black and grey, this convertible crib is made from renewable New Zealand pinewood. It has a low-profile, modern design that makes it easy to pick up your baby. It’s also suitable for toddlers and can turn into a daybed.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Storkcraft Equinox 3-in-1 Convertible Crib

With three choices of a two-tone color design, this crib had a modern aesthetic. It comes with a three-position height adjustment and has standard dimensions. It’s 95% wood and 5% metal for extra durability. The crib is JPMA-certified, meaning it meets the highest standards of child safety.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Delta Children Poppy 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

This convertible crib is stylish, modern and serves as a lovely centerpiece to any child’s room. It’s constructed from high-quality, long-lasting materials. Plus, it can convert into a toddler’s bed, daybed or a sofa, though the rails are sold separately. Greenguard Gold, JPMA and ASTM certified, it’s both secure and comfortable.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Delta Children Bentley S Series 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

With an elegant design, this crib is crafted from solid hardwood and comes in three colors. It has three different possible heights, depending on preference. It’s also capable of holding up to 50 pounds. Certified for quality and safety, this spacious crib fits a standard mattress.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Sorelle Berkley 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

This crib features an open slat design with rounded details. It’s made from durable pine wood and measures 55 inches long by 30 inches wide. The crib is adjustable with three different heights to choose from. With the toddler guardrail or full-size bed rails (purchased separately), it can convert into a daybed or full-size bed.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Child Craft Forever Eclectic SOHO 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

This sleek, modern-looking crib comes in two colors and is made from poplar wood. It has a non-toxic finish that adds to its aesthetic. Plus, it comes with three adjustable mattress height positions and has an upper weight limit of 50 pounds. It’s CPSC-compliant and easy to assemble.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

BreathableBaby 3-in-1 Convertible Crib

Constructed from pine and metal, this crib comes with a mesh covering that offers additional breathability, comfort and safety. It has a weight limit of 40 pounds but is suitable for most infants. It comes with two different height options for the mattress (sold separately). It also comes with a one-year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby

