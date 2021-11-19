20 best stocking stuffers for new parents

Did you know there are about 140 million babies born across the world every year?

Which stocking stuffers for new parents are best?

New parents have a ton to remember and a ton to do. There’s no slowing down with a growing family and so as you consider which items to be getting for new parents, keep in mind that some pocket-size gifts are lifesavers and some just make for the clutter. Worried you can’t tell the difference? Here are a few of the best stocking stuffers that new parents will be glad to have.

Best stocking stuffers for new parents from $3-$10

Scunci No Damage Effortless Beauty Large Multicolor Elastics

Any new parent can use a good set of hair ties to keep the baby from pulling one’s hair or drooling into it. This package comes with 30 metal-free elastic bands in assorted colors.

Sold by Amazon

Baby’s Daily Log Book by Maggie Nguyen

This daily baby logbook is great for parents who like to stay organized or are trying to keep on top of things. It helps parents keep track of their baby’s feeding times, diaper changes, nap schedules and more.

Sold by Amazon

Sassy Peek-a-Boo Activity Book

Here is a little cloth book that will help parents entertain the new baby. The book features high contrast imagery that will attract the baby’s attention plus it comes with a clip for attaching the toy to strollers or bags.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

The Mommy Hook Stroller Accessory (Silver)

New parents have a lot to carry every time they take the baby out and this strong aluminum hook with a foam grip is a must-have. It hangs sturdily on the stroller and from there one can attach anything a parent might need to grab quickly.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Cokie Infant Rattle Toy Socks

This set comes with four wristbands and socks with colorful animal toys on them so that a growing baby can play with them as they explore movement. Since the baby wears them, parents won’t have to worry about the baby dropping or losing the toys.

Sold by Amazon

Darth Vader and Son by Jeffrey Brown

This little hardcover book about a boy and his Darth Vader dad is a great stocking stuffer for any new dad who is a big “Star Wars” fan. It features 64 pages of fun with adorable illustrations.

Sold by Amazon

Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment

Aquaphor baby ointment is gentle on an infant’s skin and is especially helpful for dry skin as well as for preventing diaper rash. It’s preservative-free, fragrance-free and parents can use it for their own dry skin, too.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Cott Care Muslin Burp Cloths for Baby

This set comes with six 20-inch by 10-inch extra soft burp cloths. They are 100% cotton, machine washable and come in one of five solid color packs.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffers for new parents from $11-$25

Letters To My Baby by Lea Redmond

This blue and yellow book features writing prompts and envelopes for parents so they can write letters to their newborn and seal them up for the child to open on special occasions as they get older. It’s smaller than the average book so it won’t take up too much space and the personalized opportunity it offers is unbeatable.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

By the Cup Tazo Tea Bags Sampler

This sampler set comes with 20 Tazo tea bags in assorted flavors plus five honey sticks. Some of the teas included are caffeinated while others are caffeine-free.

Sold by Amazon

Ivory and Blue Designs First Christmas as Mom & Dad Ornament

This rustic ornament is handmade with “first Christmas as Mom and Dad” written across the front. There are a few color schemes offered and the ornament itself is about 4 inches wide.

Sold by Etsy

Crazy Bros Tees Player 3 Has Entered The Game Baby Bodysuit

This 100% cotton short sleeve baby bodysuit is a great novelty gift for parents who love video games. The item comes in four colors and reads “player 3 has entered the game” across the front along with an image of a video game console controller.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Avent Soothie Snuggle Pacifier Holder with Detachable Pacifier (Seal)

This silicone pacifier is BPA-free and comes with a plush seal toy attached to ensure that the baby isn’t dropping the pacifier on the floor all the time. The pacifier can be easily taken off the toy and washed separately.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Starbucks Breakfast Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee

Here is a 28-ounce bag of medium roast Breakfast Blend ground coffee from Starbucks to get new parents through those sleepless nights. If one 20-ounce is too big for gifting or storing there are also multi-pack sets featuring smaller bags.

Sold by Amazon

Fourth Trimester Mama New Mama Affirmations

This little pack of beautifully illustrated affirmation cards are designed to help new mothers find peace and keep their bearings. There are 40 affirmations in this deck, each of which is about 5 inches by 4 inches in size.

Sold by Amazon

The Cheesecake Factory Gift Card

The Cheesecake Factory is an eat-in restaurant that also does takeout, so new parents could use this gift card on either a date night out or as a time saver at home when they’re too tired to cook. Gift cards are available for $25 or $50 depending on the size of the gift you want to give.

Sold by Amazon

Best stocking stuffers for new parents from $26 and up

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo will save parents time and energy getting ready in the morning. It helps to repel dirt, is cruelty-free and safe for color-treated hair.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Bblüv Trimö Electric Nail Clippers

This battery-powered nail clipper for babies and toddlers is quiet and has two speeds to help parents safely trim their baby’s nails. It requires the use of one AA battery (not included).

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

EFYTAL Gifts for Mom and Daughter

This sterling silver infinity necklace features interlocked rings, a large one for the mother and a small one to represent the daughter. The seller also offers a Mom and Son necklace or a Mom and Children necklace in the same style.

Sold by Amazon

Baby Shusher: The Sleep Miracle Sound Machine

This is a parenting tool for those who struggle to get their baby to sleep. It is very compact and uses a rhythmic shushing sound to help the baby go to sleep, plus there’s a timer so parents don’t have to remember to turn it off.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

