20 best stocking stuffers for dog lovers

Dog lovers are always getting gifts for their dogs, so why not get them something dog-inspired for a change?

Which stocking stuffers for dog lovers are best?

If there is one thing to know about dog lovers, it’s that they love being dog lovers. So why not get the dog lover in your life a little something this year that represents who they are inside and out? It doesn’t have to be big. In fact, some of the best niche gifts out there are stocking-stuffer sizes.

Dog lover jewelry stocking stuffers

MIZZE Made for Luck Store Paw Print Stainless Steel Dog Lover Bracelet

This unisex double-string black cord bracelet features a round stainless steel charm with a paw print on it. The bracelet is adjustable and waterproof.

Sold by Amazon

ClairesAtlierDesign Actual Pawprint Necklace wWith Name

This disc pendant is custom made with a paw print of your choosing on the metal along with the dog’s name. It’s a great gift and comes in gold, rose gold or silver colors. All pendants are nickel-free and hypoallergenic.

Sold by Etsy

WearFelicityCo Shih Tzu Adjustable Ring

Here is a 3D adjustable silver dog ring that wraps around the finger, with the pup’s head on one end and back paws on the other. It comes in two colors and while this ring is a shih tzu, the seller has other breeds available as well.

Sold by Etsy

Dog lover stocking stuffers for the kitchen

QTECLOR Mini Silicone Oven Mitts

Available in six colors, this set comes with two mini silicone oven mitts that look like dog faces, with mouths that open and close for grabbing hot plates. The silicone is BPA-free, heat-resistant and machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

LYWUU Dachshund Dog Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Molds and Tray

This food-grade silicone tray can make nine dachshund-shaped ice cubes at a time. The flexible tray makes removing pieces easy plus recipients can use the tray to make chocolate molds for parties or gifts.

Sold by Amazon

Fred & Friends Winer Dog Wine Charms

This set comes with six cute wine charms in assorted colors. The charms are shaped to look like sleeping dogs and curl around the base of a wine glass. They are easy to use on any stemmed glassware and just as easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

Dog Lover book and game stocking stuffers

Dog Ate My Mad Libs: World’s Greatest Word Game

This 46-page word game is all about dogs and provides some silly Mad Libs fun for the entire family. It’s lightweight and great for bringing on long trips or to social gatherings. There’s even a cute pug on the cover.

Sold by Amazon

Underwater Puppies by Seth Casteel

This stunning 128-page hardcover photo book features adorable and remarkable color photographs of puppies swimming underwater. Featured puppies come in all shapes, sizes and breeds.

Sold by Amazon

How To Speak Dog Cards

This fun set features 100 cards that teach all about dog body language and what it means. It’s a great gift for any dog lover looking to understand their favorite pup just a little bit better.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

We Rate Dogs! The Card Game

Based on the very popular @WeRateDogs Twitter account, this three to six player card game is all about some friendly dog-show competition. The game takes about 45 minutes to play and is suitable for anyone 8 years old or up.

Sold by Amazon

Dog lover stocking stuffers for home and decor

Aurora Mini Flopsie Plush Toy

This soft 8-inch plush golden retriever makes for a perfect deskmate or comforting snuggle companion. It has a sweet little face and beautiful brown eyes that are sure to capture any dog lover’s heart.

Sold by Amazon

WISH HALLY WOOD Labrador Dog Succulent Planter Pot

This white decorative planter is 5.11-by-3.14 inches in size and is designed to look like a lounging little dog. It can be used to hold succulents, paper clips or even loose change.

Sold by Amazon

Primitives by Kathy Word Box Sign – Dogs Welcome

This 10.9-by-3.2-inch wooden sign reads “Dogs Welcome, People Tolerated” in big capital letters. The sign is black with white text and can stand on its own.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

ZOOCRAFT Ceramic Miniatures Figurine Pomeranian Dogs Statue

Here is a tiny painted and glazed ceramic Pomeranian figurine. It stands 1.9 inches tall and is beautifully detailed from top to bottom.

Sold by Amazon and Etsy

WellThreadedUS Custom Pet Ornament

This personalized pet ornament is white with a green holiday wreath design and a custom dog image and name in the center. The ceramic ornament is about 3 inches in diameter and comes with a gold ribbon for hanging.

Sold by Etsy

Dog lover stocking stuffers apparel

Cavertin Women’s Novelty Socks With Gift Box – Dog Mom

These women’s socks are gray with red trim and dog illustrations up and down the sides. One foot reads “I can’t get up now” with “the dog is on my lap” on the other foot. The socks are cotton, nylon and spandex. A festive gift box comes included.

Sold by Amazon

Splash Brothers Unisex Dog Mom Baseball Cap

This lightweight denim baseball cap comes in several styles with “Dog Mom” printed across the front (the “o” in dog is a paw). The hat is adjustable and machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

HatphileMade Stretchy Woof Faux Fur Pompom Knit Beanie

This cozy knit beanie comes with “WOOF” written across the front and has a faux fur pompom on top. The hat is stretchy and comes in black, white or gray.

Sold by Etsy

Petasaurus Fashionable Schnauzer Lover Scarf

This lovely wrap scarf has a fun schnauzer print. It’s made from a cotton/polyester blend that is both lightweight and comfortable.

Sold by Etsy

SerendipitySocks Custom Dog Photo Socks

These personalized polyester socks come with a picture of your dog’s face all over them. They are available in several colors as well as men’s, women’s, kid and toddler sizes.

Sold by Etsy

