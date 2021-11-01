19 best stocking stuffers for teens

Which stocking stuffers for teens are best?

Shopping for a teenager can feel like a daunting task. Teens are still in the process of growing and learning, and as such, their interests are prone to change frequently. Unless there’s something specific a teen has requested, it can be hard to figure out what they’ll use and what they’ll accept with a polite smile and then never pick up again. Don’t be afraid to ask the teen in question what they’re interested in. With this in mind, here are 19 of the best stocking stuffers for teens.

Tips for shopping for teens

Be observant. Even if you’re buying for a teen you don’t see everyday, you can still pay attention when you do. Is there a brand of clothing you see them wearing a lot? A type of makeup they’ve mentioned? A restaurant they frequent? Maybe you’ve noticed that something they have is starting to show signs of wear and it’s time for a replacement.

When in doubt, don’t be afraid to go with a gift card. It might feel less personal but teens love being able to pick out their own things and giving them the gift of shopping freely for themselves is just as good as any accessory or trinket you might give them.

Remember, if you’re still struggling, you can ask. Some teens might be shy about it at first but no one knows what they like better than they do and they might really appreciate you taking the time to find out what they want.

Best stocking stuffers for teens from $3-$20

Scunci No Damage Effortless Beauty Large Multicolored Elastics

This pack comes with 30 sturdy elastic hair ties in six assorted colors. They’re strong and have no metal edges, making them more comfortable and less likely to damage the wearer’s hair.

Sold by Amazon

Sephora Collection Gift Card

With this gift card, a teen can pick out all their own makeup and beauty supplies. Sephora offers gift cards starting at $10 which makes this a perfect little stocking stuffer.

Sold by Sephora

Uncommon Goods Solar Photography Kit

This solar photography kit is great for teens who are interested in the arts and/or science. It comes with photosensitive cotton paper, a lightproof storage bag and full instructions.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Omechy Winter Knitted Fingerless Gloves

These fingerless gloves are made from cozy wool and polyester with a hook closure and mitten pullovers for chilly days when the wearer wants to warm up their hands. The gloves are extra warm with a leather palm and are offered in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Apsung 110 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set

This compact, 110-piece toolset has everything a teen needs to take things apart and put them back together again. It’s great for cellphones, computers or any other technical endeavors the user wants to pursue.

Sold by Amazon

Minetom Color Changing Fairy String Lights

This 33-foot string of fairy lights comes with a remote control so the user can adjust the color and brightness of the lights. There’s a timer as well plus fun color-changing patterns to try.

Sold by Amazon

Kaliyadi Polarized Sunglasses

This set provides two pairs of UV-protected sunglasses with anti-reflective lenses. They hold up well for the price and come in plenty of colors/patterns so you can find just the right set for your teen.

Sold by Amazon

Kikkerland Bicycle Repair Kit

This 3-inch by 4.5-inch tin features all the basics for bicycle repair at home or on the go. There’s a patch repair kit, metal tire levelers, glue and more.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Guitar Pick Punch

This guitar pick punch is easy to use and can make a guitar pick out of old metro or library cards. It’s the perfect gift for a budding musician who is frequently losing or misplacing guitar picks.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Best stocking stuffers for teens from $21-$30

Anker Portable 10000mAh Battery Pack

Considering how much time teens can spend on their phones, this slim and lightweight portable charger is a safe bet. It charges devices quickly and will fully charge a cellphone three times before the battery pack itself has to be recharged again.

Sold by Amazon

Mattel Apples To Apples On The Go

This set is a portable, travel-sized version of the party game Apples to Apples. It’s suitable for anyone over the age of 12 and can accommodate up to eight players.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks Gift Card

This $25 Starbucks gift card offers the opportunity for a teen to go out and grab a coffee whenever they want. It’s practical and makes for a great add on gift come Christmas morning.

Sold by Amazon

YonneDesigns Starburst Necklace

This 14-carat gold plated starburst pendant has an opal in the center surrounded by cubic zirconia. It comes on a 16-inch lobster clasp chain.

Sold by Etsy

Olivia V Designs Round 14-Carat Gold Birthstone Stud Earrings

These 3-millimeter yellow gold stud earrings come in any birthstone color of your choosing. They are simple, fashionable and go with just about anything.

Sold by Etsy

Sephora Collection Essential Eye Brush Set

This set features five makeup brushes, each of which is styled to fit a different need. The handles are between 5-6 inches in length, plus all the bristles are synthetic and cruelty-free. Note that a carrying case is not included.

Sold by Sephora

Best stocking stuffers for teens from $30 and up

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds

Here is a wireless earbud set that comes with a wireless charging case. The earbuds are waterproof and can last for up to 6 hours once fully charged.

Sold by Amazon

GameStop Gift Card

Figuring out what an avid gamer already has and which games they’ll enjoy isn’t always easy and so this $50 gift card provides a simple solution. This way you won’t have to remember what system they use and they can pick games or gear out on their own.

Sold by Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

This mini instant camera is a ton of fun and allows the user to take a picture that will develop immediately right before their eyes. The camera is offered in five colors and will cost extra if you want film included.

Sold by Amazon

iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Here is a waterproof Bluetooth shower speaker for the teen who likes to sing in the shower. It has suction cup backing and can last for up to 10 hours once fully charged and includes a USB charging cord.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.