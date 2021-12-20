17 best deals from Amazon, Dick’s, Ulta and other top retailers available now

A wise shopper can find some of the best deals during the final two weeks of the year.

As the year comes to a close, big retailers such as Amazon, Chewy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Ulta and more are trying hard to end 2021 on a high note. This is why you can still find an abundance of deep discounts across the board.

If you are looking for anything from a drill set to a treadmill to start 2022 off right, now is the time to shop. This list of deals encompasses something for everyone, whether interested in gadgets, beauty, fitness or something else.

Best deals from top retailers to shop today

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Buds Live: 47% off at Amazon

These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, allowing you to turn down your distractions to enjoy your listening experience fully. When you need to hear what’s going on around you, a simple tap brings you back. The always-on voice assistant allows you to multitask effortlessly.

Frisco Boulder Plaid Insulated Dog and Cat Puffer Coat: 50% off at Chewy

This puffer coat is designed to keep your dog or cat warm in brisk weather. It features a comforting fleece lining and a water-resistant exterior. There is a covered leash hole, and the coat has hook-and-loop fastening for security and convenience.

Goaliath 54-Inch Prodigy In-Ground Basketball Hoop: $699.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $1,299.99)

The Goaliath Prodigy basketball hoop has a 54-inch tempered glass backboard that features a regulation-sized shooting square. It can be adjusted from 7.5 feet to 10 feet to grow with your aspiring basketball prodigy. The anchor mounting allows you to take the basketball hoop with you if you ever move.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit: 32% off at Home Depot

This drill kit comes with two 20-volt MAX lithium-ion batteries, a charger and a carry bag. The impact driver has a high-performance, brushless motor capable of delivering impressive power, while the drill/driver features a compact size but still delivers 13% more power than previous models.

Hasbro Marvel Spider-Man Spider Escape Jet Figure Set: $44.99 at Kohl’s (was $52.99)

The latest Spider-Man movie hasn’t even been out a week, and it is already one of the biggest movies in history. This playset includes a Spider-Man figure, a Doctor Strange figure, a Vulture figure and a jet with four projectiles. Spider-Man can drop through the bottom of the jet to swing into action the moment duty calls.

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair: 47% off at Staples

This high-performance gaming chair is a perfect fit for the gamer in your life. It features flip-up arms, a padded headrest, and a cushioned seat for ultimate comfort. Additionally, the chair has lumbar support, tilt tension and a tilt lock. It is capable of supporting up to 275 pounds.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit: 50% off at Ulta Beauty

The professional-quality powder in this highlighter kit will give you a radiant, head-turning glow. It has four pink-toned shades (Marshmallow, Gumdrop, Starburst and Butterscotch) that each has buildable coverage infused with a metallic luster. The powder is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and gluten-free.

Logitech Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: 40% off at Amazon

The next-generation HERO sensors in this mouse have up to 10 times the power and efficiency of previous models. With ultra-long battery life and LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, this is the mouse that will give you the edge in gaming. The compact design features built-in nano receiver storage, making this mouse ideal for travel.

Frisco Self Warming Bolster Round Cat Bed: 40% off at Chewy

This ingenious bed provides your cat with the ultimate comfort as it radiates their body heat back to help keep them warm. There are no wires or plugs, so this cozy bed is safe and easy to clean.

NordicTrack EXP 7i Treadmill: $999.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $1,799.99)

Fitness is a lifestyle. This 300-pound capacity treadmill is built to last, so you can make it part of your regular workout regimen. It features a touchscreen, a smart-response motor, a commercial-quality treadmill belt and a cushioned deck. A free 30-day iFIT family membership is included with your purchase.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Speed ½-Inch Impact Wrench Kit: 62% off at Home Depot

This impact wrench kit from RYOBI features a 3-speed tool with a compact yet robust design. It uses the popular 18V ONE+ battery, and the kit comes with the tool, the battery, a charger and operating instructions.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer: $179.99 at Kohl’s (Was $249.99)

If you’ve ever wanted to give air frying a try, now’s the time. The Ninja Foodi indoor grill is a virtually smoke-free model that can reach temperatures as high as 500 degrees. The air frying technology allows you to turn frozen foods into char-grilled treats in as little as 25 minutes. The unit comes with a 20-recipe booklet to start your culinary adventures.

Verbatim PinStripe 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drives: 44% off at Staples

It seems you can never have enough storage. This set of five USB flash drives comes in assorted colors and offers USB 3.0 performance but has USB 2.0 compatibility. Each two-inch unit is capable of storing up to 64GB of data.

ULTA Lip Glossary: 50% off at Ulta Beauty

If lip gloss is your thing, you’ll love this assortment from Ulta Beauty. This deluxe kit includes 16 items: four tinted lip oils, four lip glosses, four matte liquid lipsticks and four lip stains. These cruelty-free products come in a wide variety of colors to match your every mood.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+ Keyboard: 50% off at Amazon

The intuitive setup of this keyboard allows you to be up and running in mere seconds. The free-angle hinge lets you position the tablet however you’d like. The keyboard cover means you can take this Bluetooth accessory with you wherever you go.

Prince Tournament 6800 Indoor Table Tennis Table: $299.98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $599.99)

For the family that is serious about their table tennis. This rugged, indoor model is designed to provide an optimal bounce. It can be assembled by two individuals in less than 90 minutes and has swivel wheels with locking casters for ease of transport.

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker: $129.99 at Kohl’s (was $179.99)

The popular Fitbit Charge 5 allows you to track your health and fitness. With its variety of features that monitor a wide range of health metrics, you can optimize your workout routine for maximum impact. While this device is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition, it is an excellent tool to use in conjunction with your healthcare provider.

