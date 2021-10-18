12 best stocking stuffers for coffee lovers

A stocking stuffer is generally a smaller gift that can fit inside of a Christmas stocking. They’re usually affordably priced, so you can stuff many different gifts in each stocking.

Which 12 stocking stuffers for coffee lovers are best?

Stocking stuffers are a fun way to give a delightful gift without breaking the bank. When you’re shopping for the coffee lovers in your life, there are many trinkets and accessories that make great stocking stuffers. Whether for brewing the perfect cup, tracking their favorite cafes or showing off their love for java, there is a stocking stuffer in every price range and for every coffee lover.

What is a stocking stuffer?

A stocking stuffer is generally a smaller gift that can fit inside of a Christmas stocking. They’re usually affordably priced, so you can stuff many different gifts in each stocking. They can be wrapped or unwrapped, depending on your traditions. Some families open their stockings on Christmas morning with the rest of their gifts, while others open them on Christmas Eve. Some people compromise and let everyone choose one stocking stuffer to open on Christmas Eve as a teaser for the celebrations to come.

Best stocking stuffers for coffee lovers

There are a few categories of stocking stuffers for coffee lovers. Of course, you can always purchase coffee for a surefire gift they’ll love. Coffee accessories are great to give to those who love to upgrade their brewing methods or improve the coffee drinking experience. Coffee-inspired gifts offer a world of home goods and other treasures that help them revel in their caffeine craze. Books about coffee open up a world of history and insight behind the worldwide drink. The best stocking stuffers are small enough to fit in a Christmas stocking after they’ve been gift wrapped and are reasonably priced.

Coffee stocking stuffers

The most obvious choice would be to give them their one true love — coffee. They might even brew a fresh cup right away in one of their favorite coffee mugs.

Best coffee stocking stuffers

Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee Medium Roast Packets

This instant coffee is a crowd favorite with its nutty and chocolatey flavors. The box of 50 single-serving packets makes it easy to take a caffeine boost anywhere they go.

Driftaway Coffee Single Origin Coffee Sampler Tasting Kit

For a coffee aficionado who loves trying new flavors, this sustainable coffee sampler kit includes 4-ounce bags of different coffees from around the world. You can choose the grind based on how they prepare their coffee.

Starbucks VIA Instant Coffee Flavored Packets, Peppermint Mocha Latte

There’s nothing like a peppermint latte to celebrate the cozy holiday season. This 30-packet set of Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Latte lets them enjoy a winter treat on the go.

Coffee accessories

Even if they already have all the trinkets and gadgets of a coffee connoisseur, there are a few coffee accessories that can add even more joy to their coffee routine.

Best coffee accessories

Adjustable Bike Cupholder

This handy bicycle cup holder can help your coffee lover carry their fresh cup of joe from point A to point B. It adjusts to fit the size of your cup and collapses when not in use. Choose from red or black finishes.

Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother

For the coffee drinker who loves their frothy milk, this handheld electric whisk can make foamy espresso drinks in seconds. It’s easy to use, takes two AA batteries and comes with a convenient stand. Choose from over 50 colors and designs.

Cozy Scented Warming Coaster

Fill your home with scents of cinnamon, coffee and cloves with this hand-woven scented coaster. The spices are sewn inside of the coaster, only releasing their scent when you set a hot mug on top. Choose from two different scent profiles.

Coffee-inspired stocking stuffers

For those who want an extra “caffeine buzz,” give the gift of coffee-themed goodies. From daily office supplies to clothing and home goods, coffee can provide them with a boost of energy, even if it’s not in liquid form.

Best coffee-inspired stocking stuffers

Lavley Novelty Coffee Socks

These coffee-themed novelty socks include fun graphics and no-slip rubber text on the bottom that says, “If you can read this, bring me some coffee.” These crew socks are made of a cotton blend for comfort and stretch and fit US sizes 6-13.

NeedleAndMug Coffee Cup Planner Clip

This planner clip features a hand-sewn felt take-out coffee container for coffee lovers who love to stay organized. It’s a cute and practical way to keep track of the date in a planner or use as a bookmark.

The Candle Daddy Coffee Scented Wax Cubes

Experience the delicious scent of freshly brewed coffee at any time of day with these coffee-scented wax melts. Use with any electric or tea light wax warmer.

Coffee books

Slide a coffee book into a coffee lover’s stocking and watch them dive into the world of their favorite drink. Coffee books can inspire a deeper appreciation for the history, cultivation and brewing process of coffee, and they can record their own experiences along the way with coffee journals.

Best coffee books for coffee lovers

The Devil’s Cup: A History of the World According to Coffee

Explore the history of coffee with the author of this witty book as it tracks the caffeinated drink back to the first coffee beans ever cultivated.

Craft Coffee: A Manual: Brewing a Better Cup at Home

This award-winning book is a must-have guide for home coffee brewers. It details the science behind brewing and the importance of perfecting every element from bean to sip.

Coffee Passport Journal, a Pocket-Sized Coffee Tasting Book

Help a coffee lover in your life keep track of all their favorite spots with this pocket-sized coffee notebook. The 48-page journal includes entry pages for adding new cafes, checklists and other coffee-related prompts to build a book of coffee memories.

