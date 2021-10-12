12 best gifts for couples

When buying a gift for a couple, try to think about their shared interests, hobbies and activities. Choosing a gift based on these factors makes it more likely they’ll enjoy the gift together.

Which 12 gifts for couples are best?

Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.

You might find it difficult to come up with ideas for gifts for couples, but there are lots of great ideas and sources of inspiration out there. Whether you’re looking for funny gifts or something more sentimental, you can find a gift that the couples in your life will love.

What to consider when buying presents for couples

Joint interests

When you start thinking about what both people enjoy, you can come up with some great gifts for couples. Do they have a shared interest in music? Do they love the outdoors or spend lots of time hiking together? Consider what activities they regularly partake in together.

Specific occasions

There are many gifts for couples who are celebrating a special occasion. It could be the birth of a child, an anniversary or a joint gift for the holidays. A special occasion provides a ready-made theme around which you can choose the perfect couples’ gift.

Theme or sentiment

The type of present you buy for a couple can also depend on how well you know them or their individual tastes. Some couples might enjoy a funny gift, while others might prefer something a little more sentimental.

Price range

While there are plenty of luxury gifts for couples to choose from, your gift budget doesn’t need to break the bank, either. Regardless of the sentiment or occasion behind your gift, you’ll find something that’s just right for you and the couple.

Item or activity

You don’t have to feel limited to physical items when it comes to buying a gift for a couple. Thinking about experiences rather than items can be a great place to start if you’re looking for inspiration. It can also be a lovely gesture to offer couples the opportunity to enjoy an activity together rather than physical items.

12 best gifts for couples

Wine Country Gift Baskets Gourmet Choice Gift Basket

If the couple in your life loves good food and nights in together enjoying some treats, this gift basket is a solid option. Filled with items including gourmet crackers, peanuts, dried fruit and cheese wedges, you can even add a personalized note.

C + C FÜR PAARE 100+ Date Night Ideas

This fun gift is filled with tons of date night ideas so couples can enjoy some time together out and about. It also includes some conversation starter cards and date ideas for every budget and occasion.

Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit

Combining a fun activity with a memorable keepsake, couples can use this kit to create a plaster cast of their entwined hands. The cast can be painted and displayed with pride as a keepsake of their love in their home.

DELUXY Mr. and Mrs. Aprons

This is a fun and practical gift for everyone from couples who have just moved into a new place together to those celebrating a decades-long relationship. This gift is sweet and particularly appropriate for couples who like to spend time together cooking.

Love Lingual: Card Game

Inspired by couples’ psychologists, these cards are designed to start deep, thought-provoking conversations on a range of subjects to bring couples closer together, whether the couple has been dating for a few months or has been married for years.

Our Adventure Book Scrapbook

Inspired by the Pixar movie “Up,” couples can stick all kinds of mementos and photos into the pages of this scrapbook and use the tools included to decorate the pages together.

Waterford Crystal Lismore Essence Photo Frame

If you’re looking for a smarter, more upmarket gift, you can’t go wrong with Waterford crystal. This stylish photo frame is a beautiful addition to the home and a lovely place for a couple to display a wedding or anniversary photograph.

Instant Pot Duo

Many couples love receiving practical gifts. An Instant Pot multi-cooker is a great way for your couple to save time on cooking so they can spend more time together. It’s especially useful for couples with busy day-to-day lives.

Yankee Candle Pink Sands Signature Collection Scented Candle

There’s no better way for couples to curl up on the sofa and watch a movie together than with a deliciously scented candle setting the mood. This Yankee candle brings forth citrus, floral and spicy vanilla notes when lit.

Southern Patio Mayer Ceramic Planter

If the couple has a pair of green thumbs, this planter is a beautiful addition to a coffee table or kitchen countertop. It includes a drainage hole to prevent overwatering, so it’s suitable for beginner gardeners, too.

Maps International Scratch-Off Map of the World Poster

For adventurous couples who love to travel the world together or who have a list of locations on their joint bucket list, this scratch-off map allows them to mark where they’ve traveled together. It can be hung in a study or anywhere else in the home as a source of inspiration and memories.

MIAMIO Kissing Coffee Mugs Set

If you don’t know a couple very well or you’re unsure what they’d enjoy, this novelty gift set of two kissing mugs is a great alternative. It’s suitable for bridal showers, anniversary or holiday gifts for couples of all ages.

