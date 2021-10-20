12 best budget gifts for coffee lovers

Even on a tight budget, you can find plenty of thoughtful and practical gifts that coffee lovers will enjoy.

Which 12 budget gifts for coffee lovers are best?

People who love coffee are pretty easy to buy gifts for because they’ll always be pleased to receive something coffee-related. When looking for the best budget gifts for coffee lovers, you can go for obvious picks, such as coffee beans, or think outside the box with coffee toiletries or books about coffee.

Luckily, you have plenty of affordable options when choosing gifts for the coffee lover in your life. Bear in mind what they already have and if you’re unsure, go for consumables, as people will always need more of these eventually.

Best budget gifts for coffee lovers

Swig Life Travel Mug

If buying for someone who always has a coffee in their hand, this travel mug is an ideal gift. It’s excellent for use on the go or in the office. It’s insulated and is capable of keeping hot coffee warm for up to three hours. While plenty of travel mugs are on the market, this one comes in many colors and patterns, from animal print to floral prints to tie-dye.

Sold by Amazon

LHS Pour Over Coffee Dripper

While most coffee lovers own a coffee machine, not everyone has a coffee dripper for when they want to keep things simple. Coffee drippers are great for travel or camping, as they’re compact and don’t require any kind of power source. This one works without coffee filters, so it’s an eco-friendly choice.

Sold by Amazon

BLK & Bold Whole Bean Coffee

Buying more coffee for a coffee lover is always a safe bet. Most people who enjoy coffee like trying new blends, even if they have a go-to favorite. BLK & Bold coffee is micro-roasted and

directly traded, so it tastes great and is sourced responsibly. You can pick from seven blends with light, medium and dark roast options available. You might even choose to put together your own coffee gift box for the coffee lover in your life containing a few different varieties.

Sold by Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Fresh Coffee Candle

Gifts for coffee lovers don’t have to be related to making or consuming coffee. This candle is ideal for people who enjoy coffee so much that they want their home to smell like coffee. If you’re buying for someone who loves candles and coffee, you can’t go wrong. The candle itself is made from soy wax and comes in an attractive jar.

Sold by Amazon

Cozy Blue Digital Coffee Scale

Coffee lovers who want to up their brewing game by weighing their coffee will love this affordable piece of tech. It weighs coffee out precisely and accurately to give users the best results and the tastiest brew. What’s more, it even features a timer for pour-over and drip coffee.

Sold by Amazon

Primula Cold Brew Travel Bottle

If you’re buying for someone who’s rarely seen without an iced coffee in their hand during the warmer months, They’re sure to appreciate this portable cold brew maker. This travel bottle is borosilicate glass, which is non-reactive and won’t hold on to flavors over time and taint fresh batches of coffee. The built-in infuser allows users to make cold brew coffee to enjoy any time.

Sold by Amazon

Bruntmore Espresso Cups with Saucers

Does the coffee fan you’re buying for enjoy their coffee black and strong? If so, these espresso cups with saucers make a thoughtful gift. Each set consists of four cups and saucers. The cups are black on the exterior, and have a different hue interior to add a pop of color. With a capacity of 4 fluid ounces, they’re large enough to hold a double shot of espresso.

Sold by Amazon

Falls River Soap Company Cafe au Lait Soap

With a delicious coffee fragrance, this soap is perfect for coffee lovers who have all the coffee and coffee bar accessories that they need. It’s made with freshly brewed Colombian coffee and contains coffee grounds that act as a natural exfoliant. This soap is a great stocking stuffer or secret Santa gift for people who love coffee.

Sold by Amazon

California Tropicals Arabica Coffee Plant

Do you know somebody who loves plants as much as they love coffee? Consider buying them their very own coffee plant. This small Arabica coffee plant comes in a 4-inch pot. It’s fairly easy to care for, and while it’s unlikely to produce beans anytime soon, it’s still a fun gift for anyone who’s into coffee.

Sold by Amazon

Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World by Mark Pendergrast

Perfect for anyone who loves coffee and history, this book discusses the journey of coffee from its discovery to contemporary times and how this simple beverage has shaped the world. It’s not some dry academic tome. It’s engagingly written, blending social history and market analysis with anecdotes to create a compelling read.

Sold by Amazon

Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup

In this day and age, most coffee lovers carry a reusable to-go cup with them wherever they go, but carrying around a mug isn’t always convenient. The Stojo is different. It collapses down into a tiny 4-inch by 2-inch disc when not in use, so users can easily fit it in a small purse or even slip it in a pocket.

Sold by Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

We all know somebody who’s forever getting distracted and forgetting about their coffee until it’s gone cold. If this sounds like the coffee fan in your life, they’ll love this handy little mug warmer. By gently warming mugs from below, it keeps coffee hot without burning it and ruining the flavor.

Sold by Amazon

