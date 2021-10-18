12 best budget gifts for cat lovers

Find the best budget-friendly gifts for the cat lover in your life without heavily detracting from your wallet.

Which 12 budget gifts for cat lovers are best?

Find a budget-friendly gift that’s perfect for the cat lover in your life. These gifts are ideal for important occasions such as birthdays and the holiday season and can help you spend more time celebrating instead of searching for the right gift. Find the ideal item at any price point that can help accommodate the tightest budgets without compromising taste or personality. There is a wide range of cat-related items and gifts readily available for the cat lover.

What are budget-friendly gifts?

Budget-friendly gifts mean that you were able to remain within a set price range. When shopping with a set amount of money, it’s essential to maximize the buying power you have with each dollar. One key tip for shopping on a budget is to start looking early and frequently at sales. This strategy can help you find items that work within your previously set price range that would not normally fall within that category.

How to set a budget?

It’s important to set a budget before you start shopping for a gift to have a steady and direct goal that isn’t swayed by other unnecessary information. Set a budget based on your financial comfort and personal situation, and avoid feeling the need to overspend. Stick to the budget you set as closely as possible or even aim to come slightly under budget. Of course, some exceptions to the rule can occur, but it’s generally essential to keep your previously set budget in mind, especially when shopping for more than one person at a time.

Best budget gifts under $20

GIFTAGIRL Cat Frame

You can personalize this frame with a photo of the gift recipient and their furry friend. The thoughtful gift provides a way to inspire and create more memories, and it comes with two different frame quotes from which to choose. The frame is 12 inches by 8 inches, and it is made partly from wooden material.

Sold by Amazon

Koolkatkoo Cute Cat Ceramic Succulent Planter

This cat-inspired succulent set comes with three different accessories. The pots are made from ceramic material and include a removable tray to discard the excess water easily. Each vase spans a little over 3 inches wide.

Sold by Amazon

Merbrasse Desktop Glass Planter Vase Holder

These glass and metal planters come in four different cat-inspired styles. The second style spans about 4 inches wide by around 4 inches in width, and it is just over 9 inches in height. These vase items add a sophisticated touch to a room while evoking love for feline friends.

Sold by Amazon

GREVY Oven Mitts

These oven mitts help protect your hands against heat and also come with happy cat designs. You can clean the gloves inside of the washing machine since they are cotton. These gloves come in colors such as ivory and black, and you can view them as a thoughtful and funny cat gift.

Sold by Amazon

Evelots Kitty Cat Hanger Hooks

This cat hanger works by hanging over the door, and it does not require any additional items like screws or bolts. The hanger can hold up to about 20 pounds, and it is made from iron. The hanger looks like a black cat with two adorable outstretched paws.

Sold by Amazon

YunKo Cat Cup Mat Silicone Rubber Coaster

The cat coasters span a little over four inches in diameter and display adorable cat faces. These cat coasters have a non-slip surface to help prevent spills. The items are recommended to be washed by hand due to the material.

Sold by Amazon

Kurt Adler Porcelain Delft Blue Cat Ornament Set of 2

Find a thoughtful and tasteful ornament selection of two porcelain cats. This item is ideal for a more advanced cat lover that can appreciate a kind and more fragile gift. The item is 3 inches in length by 1 inch in width and 1 inch in height.

Sold by Amazon

Best budget gifts under $50

HiChen Store Large WovenCotton Rope Storage Basket

This basket comes in the shape of a cat face and various color options, such as jute and black. The basket is about 15 inches in length by 13 inches in width by around 13 inches in height.

Sold by Amazon

Comfort Spaces Store Cotton Flannel Grey/Pink Cats

This set of cat-inspired bed sheets comes in various sizes that can work for twin beds and even queen beds. The cotton sheet set comes with six pieces, including a flat sheet and even four pillowcases.

Sold by Amazon

Ambipolar Cat Decorative Bookend

These two cast iron cat-shaped bookends weigh about 24 ounces each. The cats help add a timeless, sophisticated touch to a bookshelf and each cat only takes up about 5 inches in width.

Sold by Amazon

Best budget gifts under $100 for cat lovers with cats

Frisco 72-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo

This taller 72 inches cat tree comes in different colors, such as cream and black. It includes a tower where cats can look over the area from an elevated field of vision. The cat tree even includes 10 scratching areas made from sisal.

Sold by Chewy

PAWZ Road Cat Tree

The cat tree is about 35 inches tall and comes in various colors, such as beige and wooden beige. This cat tree weighs about 33 pounds and comes with engaging areas such as sections where a cat can scratch and play with items such as a fuzzy ball. The tree is made from wood and sisal.

Sold by Amazon

