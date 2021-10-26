11 best stocking stuffers for teachers

Fresh oranges were once a coveted sweet treat for children’s Christmas stockings during the Great Depression. Imagine bringing an orange for the teacher instead of an apple!

Which stocking stuffer for teachers is best?

Stocking stuffers are the perfect tokens to express your gratitude for your teachers during the holidays. Meaningful but inexpensive, stocking stuffers are ideal gifts when you have multiple teachers for whom to buy presents. Finding the best gift for your teacher can be a fun, but challenging endeavor. Most teachers have collections of countless candles and mugs that students have given them over the years. But when you really want to acknowledge those special educators in your life, a little creativity will brighten their day. These alternatives to the usual teacher stocking stuffers will really make the grade.

Stocking stuffers for $15 and less

Godiva Santa Chocolate Gift Box

Chocolate makes everything better! Teachers will savor this eight-piece set of individually wrapped dark chocolate and milk chocolate truffles nestled in an adorable Santa Claus box. Made with the finest ingredients, these chocolates satisfy any sweet tooth and serve as a great pick-me-up on those long days before winter break.

Sold by Macy’s

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Teachers need their coffee, but mornings can be very hectic. They’ll love this mug warmer that keeps their coffee hot until they can finally take a sip. With an easy-to-clean surface and practical cord length, this warmer heats up beverages and soups with the touch of a button.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

“Dear Teacher: A Celebration of People Who Inspire Us“

This sweet book by Paris Rosenthal is a tribute to the ways in which teachers inspire students. Filled with gratitude for all that teachers do, this book allows students of all ages to express their thanks. The hardcover book is 40 pages and perfect for readers 4 years old and up, so even the youngest students can read this book to their teachers. You can personalize the book by writing a message inside the front cover, so your teacher will cherish it in their library and remember you for many years.

Sold by Amazon

Library card socks

Teachers love settling in to grade papers while wearing a cozy, warm pair of socks. Made of nylon, polyester, cotton and spandex, these socks look like an old-fashioned library book card. With sizes for both women and men, these socks will please the nostalgic book lover in any educator.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Therapy dough

Teaching can be a stressful job, so show you care by giving your favorite teacher this useful therapy dough. Infused with essential oils, this dough lets you relive the childhood fun of creatively molding dough while reaping the benefits of stress relief and aromatherapy. Teachers can ease tension and improve focus. The dough comes in three scents: lavender for calm; peppermint to increase energy and awareness; and orange to improve mood.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Stocking stuffers for more than $15

Personalized Best Teacher Trophy Ornament

Personalized gifts show teachers that you really care. With a variety of resin ornaments from which to choose, you can pick the best ornament for your teachers based on their subjects and personalities. With free personalization, you can customize by adding your teacher’s name and the year. Teachers are sure to remember you forever as they hang your ornament for years to come.

Sold by Amazon

SpaRoom Lemon Immunity on the Go Kit

Teachers need protection from the vast amount of germs they are exposed to throughout the winter months. This four-piece immunity kit defends against illness and follows CDC recommendations to protect you from COVID-19. It includes a clear, TSA-compliant travel bag filled with lemon-scented hand sanitizer spray, hand sanitizing alcohol wipes and face mask spray. Also available in lavender scent, this kit helps teachers stay healthy.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

5-In-1 Tool Pen

This silicone and aluminum gadget saves time and space by combining five tools in one. It features a screwdriver, capacitive touch stylus for smart devices, an integrated bubble level, ruler and pen with clip. Teachers can move seamlessly from hanging posters and making notes on their smartphones to grading papers without searching for individual tools to do these tasks.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

“Best Teacher Ever” 4-Piece Notepad Tower and Pen Set

Teachers will appreciate the sweet sentiments on this set of notepads, as well as their functionality. This pretty little package combines beauty and convenience. Teachers can decorate their desks with the notepads, while using the included pen to jot down notes. With 200 sheets in each package, these notepads may last for the remainder of the school year.

Sold by Kohl’s

3dfitbud Simple Step Counter

Teachers spend much of their days on their feet and walking around their classrooms, so a step counter will help them keep track of their progress. They come in a variety of colors like black, blue and pink. Ready to use straight out of the package, teachers can clip it on or use the lanyard. The step counter comes with a battery that lasts a long time because the pedometer auto-sleeps when you stop moving and wakes when you begin walking again.

Sold by Amazon

Stocking stuffer of any price

Amazon.com eGift card

The ideal stocking stuffer, you get to choose the dollar amount for this convenient gift. Available for immediate delivery, you can schedule the gift card to be sent by email up to a year in advance. The gift cards never expire and carry no fees. Teachers choose what they really want or need for their classrooms or themselves.

Sold by Amazon

