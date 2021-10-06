10 cute jackets for women you can get online

If you’re replacing one of your jackets with a new style, consider donating your gently loved jacket to a local charity or clothing drive.

The best cute jackets available online

Outerwear doesn’t need to be frumpy or boring. These days, jackets are every bit as fashionable as the layers beneath them and accessories around them.

If you’re ready to add a cute jacket to your wardrobe, it’s easy to feel spoiled for choice with so many colors, materials and styles to compare. Whether you’re looking for something sleek and chic or sporty and versatile, it’s safe to say you’ll have plenty of options this season.

What know about buying jackets

Sizing

Women’s jackets are available in regular, petite and plus sizes. Several brands use progressive sizing, such as small, medium and large. Some high-end brands use traditional number sizing for their jackets.

While many people opt for jackets in their normal size, it’s common to size up to accommodate layering. Some buyers may size up to achieve a boxy, relaxed fit with certain styles, such as denim or bomber jackets. It’s worth noting that there are occasional size discrepancies among jacket manufacturers, which may result in sizing up or down by one or more sizes.

Solid colors vs. patterns

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your options for cute jackets, an easy way to narrow your choices is by deciding whether you prefer solid or patterned styles.

Solid-colored jackets match most bottoms, footwear and outerwear accessories. Classic colors, like black, navy and olive are considered the most versatile options. Some wearers gravitate toward statement colors like yellow, red or green, although others feel that some solid-colored jackets are too plain or basic to punch up their style.

Patterned jackets can be as simple as polka dots or color-blocking, or as involved as multicolor tapestries. They’re often paired with neutral wardrobe staples, like jeans or leggings, because they elevated the overall look with a pop of color and personality. However, it may prove challenging to match some of these jackets with bottoms or footwear that have their own patterns.

Material

Many affordable jackets are made with synthetic materials, including polyester, microfiber, Spandex and faux shearling. These materials are generally lightweight and soft, though they may sustain wear more easily than premium materials.

Higher-quality and designer jackets are often made with natural materials like leather, suede, cotton or denim. These materials withstand more wear and tear than synthetic materials, and some of these jackets can easily last a decade or longer. However, these will usually be more expensive.

Some of the most common lining materials for jackets are polyester, fleece, microfiber and quilting. Polyester, the thinnest lining material, is often seen in lightweight jackets. Fleece and microfiber are slightly thicker, but still thin enough where they don’t add too much bulk. Quilting, on the other hand, ranges from ultra-thin to plush and cozy.

Insulated jackets are usually filled with polyester or cotton batting, down or down alternative. Batting is typically used because it’s lightweight and moderately warm. Down, known for its superior warmth, is seen mostly in higher-end cold-weather jackets. Many down alternative jackets, popular among those with allergies, are just as warm as down jackets.

How much you can expect to spend on cute jackets

Basic synthetic jackets with lightweight construction cost $60 or less, but if you’re looking for better-quality styles from popular designers, be prepared to spend $100 to $150. Jackets with high-quality construction, including those made with premium materials, range from $125 to $400.

The 10 best cute jackets for women you can get online

Rain jacket

Arthas Light Rain Jacket

This popular rain jacket, available in bold colors like yellow and red, has a figure-flattering cut with a drawstring waist. The windproof, waterproof style has roll-up sleeves that reveal its patterned lining.

Sold by Amazon

Bomber jacket

Levi’s Newport Classic Bomber Jacket

A classic silhouette, this Levi’s bomber jacket is a simple design versatile enough to match most casual outfits. It pairs the style’s traditional details of ribbed cuffs and collar with chunky zippers.

Sold by Kohl’s

Teddy bear jacket

PRETTYGARDEN Shaggy Faux Shearling Jacket

Soft and cozy, this teddy bear jacket is just as warm as it is stylish. The relaxed-fit cut leaves plenty of room for layering, making the jacket popular during transitional weather periods.

Sold by Amazon

Band jacket

Tommy Hilfiger Plus Size Band Jacket

A preppy option, this band-inspired jacket features large brushed buttons and mandarin collar. It’s made with soft French terry, which is machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant.

Sold by Macy’s

Flannel shirt jacket

Dickies Quilted Flannel Shirt Jacket

Stay comfortable in this boxy shirt jacket available in five popular flannel designs. The quilted style has a brushed cotton shell and a 145 GSM lining that keeps wearers warm.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Leather blazer

Whet Blu Zoey Asymmetrical Leather Blazer

The sharp lines of this contemporary leather blazer add a touch of edgy style to any outfit. In addition to a wind-resistant lambskin shell, it has a silky-smooth polyester lining that slips over base layers easily.

Sold by Kohl’s

Track jacket

adidas Originals Plus Size Track Jacket

This adidas track jacket features the brand’s signature aesthetic with three-stripe sleeves and the Trefoil chest logo. The jacket is made with Primeblue polyester, which is made from recycled ocean and beach waste.

Sold by Macy’s and Adidas

Denim jacket

Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Denim Jacket

A laid-back option, this light-wash denim jacket has a retro-inspired design with a square, boxy cut and oversized collar. Made with premium cotton, the jacket gets progressively softer with washing.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Utility jacket

Style & Co Petite Cotton Utility Jacket

If you’re looking for a simple lightweight style, this petite utility jacket is an ideal option. It’s available in six neutral colors, including ivory and navy. Wearers appreciate its spacious, practical pockets.

Sold by Macy’s

Colorblock jacket

Columbia Sandy Sail Hooded Windbreaker Jacket

This throwback colorblock windbreaker has an extended collar and drawstring hood to protect the head and neck from whipping winds. A lightweight style with a water-resistant shell, it’s easy to pack and popular for travel.

Sold by Macy’s and Kohls

