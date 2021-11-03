10 best stocking stuffers for older men

Stocking stuffers should be useful and/or fun and needn’t cost a fortune. Consider adding some extra treats like favorite candies, fruit and joke items for variety. If your choice of stocking stuffer requires batteries, don’t forget to keep some handy.

Which stocking stuffers for older men are best?

As the festive season approaches, our thoughts turn to gifting and the same problems present themselves: What do you buy for the man who says he has everything he needs and how do you surprise someone who always feigns indifference around the holidays? Stocking stuffers for older men include useful gadgets and electronic gizmos that people wouldn’t necessarily consider buying for themselves, however, they will help make that special person’s day when presented as a fun gift.

What makes a good stocking stuffer for older men?

The best stocking stuffers for older men are not to be taken too seriously. Novelty items and useful tools are always welcome, as are personal grooming products. These are things that are often overlooked, forgotten about, or simply don’t feature on the recipient’s radar, so they will always bring surprise and, hopefully, delight.

Stocking stuffers should not be overly expensive. They shouldn’t overshadow principle gifts from either yourself or others but instead, should serve as a primer for the main event. As a rule of thumb, look to spend less than $50 on your stocking stuffer; if it is costlier than this, consider putting the item with your larger presents.

Another tip when choosing a stocking stuffer for an older gentleman in your life is to consider their interests and hobbies. For example, if he is into sports or artistic pursuits, these are usually accompanied by all sorts of accessories that make welcome stocking stuffers. If he plays guitar, a digital tuner or a pack of his favorite strings will always come in handy. If he golfs, then a glove or a set of golf balls would be well-appreciated.

Don’t forget to embellish your stocking with some additional treats to make a splash. Try adding some of his favorite candies, chocolates or fruit. Small puzzles or puzzle books are often well-received and help pass the time on Christmas morning. Similarly, joke items, novelty gifts and trinkets such as smartphone accessories or keyrings always help set the mood before the larger gifts are opened.

Best stocking stuffers for older men

Stocking stuffers for older men who like to look their best

Beard and Mustache Grooming Kit

This kit is the perfect present for the hirsute gentleman as it contains everything he needs to keep his facial foliage looking its best. It includes beard oil and balm, shampoo and conditioner, a boar hair brush, comb, stainless steel scissors and a beard care e-book.

Manscaped Weed Whacker Nose Trimmer

The high-quality nose and ear hair trimmer from this highly-reputed gentleman’s grooming company cuts at an impressive 9,000 RPM. The Weed Whacker is rechargeable and compact enough to slip into your wash bag. Its parts are hypoallergenic and replaceable and it can be used wet or dry.

Stocking stuffers for older men who like to travel

Travel Organizer

This zip-up case is the perfect gift for the well-traveled man as it keeps cables and peripherals organized and in one place while in transit. It features separate compartments for chargers, adapters, headphones and various storage devices. It is available in light or dark tones and comes packaged in a gift box that’s perfect for stockings.

Ultra-Slim RFID Wallet

Ditch the overly-bulky wallet for this streamlined little option with a built-in money clip and space for 11 cards. It’s slim enough to fit in a top pocket and has RFID blocking capabilities to keep your card details secure. It also comes in an attractive presentation box that’s sure to impress on the big day.

Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

This handy little gauge can be kept in the glove box to help ensure that tires remain inflated to safe levels and don’t wear or puncture easily. Its digital display is easy to read, you can switch between four different tire pressure settings and it automatically switches off after 30 seconds of inactivity.

Amazon Echo Auto

Add voice activation to your vehicle’s functions with the Echo Auto. This compact unit controls music, radio, phone calls and Alexa-compatible devices via Bluetooth. Its eight internal microphones can detect your voice over any ambient noise, allowing for safe operation without taking your hands off the wheel.

Stocking stuffers for older men who lose things often

KeySmart Pro Key Organizer

The KeySmart Pro is an ingenious device that could potentially save you a lot of inconveniences. It uses Tile technology to locate your keys via its companion app and even works the other way to make your phone ring when misplaced. It comes with a handy built-in flashlight and bottle opener, and it can be modified with several separately sold add-on tools.

Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker

Add an extra layer of protection to your valuables with a Tile Pro tracking device. Simply add a water-resistant fob to your bag, wallet or key ring and you can easily locate them from up to 400 feet away using Tile’s companion app. It also works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri and makes your phone ring when pressed twice, even when it’s in silent mode.

Miscellaneous stocking stuffers for older men

Guardman Credit Card Multitool

This handy little multitool is the size of a credit card and slips easily inside your wallet. Despite its compact size, it manages to cram 11 useful tools into its stainless-steel frame. These include a can opener, two-position wrench, bottle opener, screwdriver, saw blade, ruler and knife edge.

BruMate Hopsulator Can Cooler

This can cooler not only provides a double layer of insulation to ensure your drink stays cool but also stops condensation from dripping off the can. You can choose from a wide range of colors and each has a nonslip rubberized base. BruMates are available in a range of styles and sizes to suit all kinds of beverages.

