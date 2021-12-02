10 best gifts for older women

Salt lamps are said to help promote better sleep, lower stress, enhance energy levels, increase concentration and focus, and improve mood and blood flow.

Which gifts for older women are best?

Finding the perfect gift can be challenging, and if you’re buying for an older woman who’s had a lifetime to acquire things, the task can be even more daunting. Keep it simple — find gifts geared to her personal interests and free up time to let her enjoy life to the fullest. Focus on gifts that bring enjoyment, like the Spa Luxetique Spa Gifts Set for Women, which adds a level of relaxation to any bath or shower routine.

Top gifts for older women

Real Simple Magazine Subscription

What you need to know: This magazine subscription is the perfect gift for anyone looking for ways to simplify their life.

What you’ll love: The magazine’s articles and information focus on ways to create a less stressful environment while taking care of your home, family and yourself. It includes recipes, organization ideas, make-up and hair tips, and much more.

What you need to know: The subscription begins on auto-renew, so if you don’t want it to go beyond the original time, you’ll have to cancel prior to renewal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum

What you need to know: Daily vacuuming can be time consuming. The Shark ION will do the work for her.

What you’ll love: This robot vacuum has a three-brush system and can be used on all surfaces. It senses ledges, stairs and furniture and avoids them so as not to damage walls or furniture. Its voice app can be used from a smartphone to schedule cleaning or with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to operate the vacuum with voice commands.

What you need to know: The Shark Ion ships in its original packaging, so if the recipient lives with you, you may want to have it shipped elsewhere so you can wrap it.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Always Believe in Yourself Planner

What you need to know: Her time is valuable; this gift will help her organize all of her events, passwords and important information all in one place.

What you’ll love: The planner is inexpensive and has a 12-month design. It includes pockets for receipts, tickets, etc. Monthly tabs are included.

What you need to know: It runs from January 2022 through December 2022.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Gowise Digital Air Fryer

What you need to know: Air fryers allow for faster cooking times and aid with small meals.

What you’ll love: The 3.7-quart basket is the perfect size for small to medium families. There are seven preset cooking options with easy touch programming. Air fryers require no preheating, so they are fast. They provide crispier food than traditional ovens, and are healthier options as they use little to no oil to cook.

What you need to know: It’s not dishwasher safe; the manufacturer recommends hand washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Joycuff Inspirational Bangle Bracelet

What you need to know: Give the gift of inspiration in this thoughtful, high-quality gift at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Choose from over 100 inspirational messages, discreetly placed on the inside of the polished stainless-steel bracelet. The bracelet is easily adjustable and guaranteed not to tarnish, stain or corrode.

What you need to know: For larger wrist sizes, order men’s sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ross-Simons Tri-Colored Shell Pearl Necklace With Sterling Silver Magnetic Clasp

What you need to know: This necklace is 18 inches long and has 8-to-16 millimeter black, white and pink shell pearls.

What you’ll love: It has a highly polished sterling silver lobster clasp, easy to connect and disconnect. A gift box is included.

What you should consider: Pearl jewelry contains natural color and luster variations and may exhibit blemishes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Angelloong Flameless Candle Set

What you need to know: This gift is perfect for the romantic candlelit dinner, or bubble bath to help her relax.

What you’ll love: It’s a set of three flickering flameless candles with a realistic look. They are weather-resistant plastic so they can be used inside or outside and come with an eight button remote control to control brightness, set a timer, or turn on or off from anywhere in the room.

What you need to know: Two AA batteries are required for each candle. Batteries are sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot 3rd Generation Alexa

What you need to know: The Echo Dot will let her call people; easily retrieve news, weather and traffic information; set calendars, timers and reminders, and so much more.

What you’ll love: It’s small, sleek and inexpensive, and you can add on to it later so she can connect her to people in other rooms, turn on lights and use other devices with voice control.

What you should consider: It needs a Wi-Fi connection. There is a learning curve to set up the device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Mockins Himalayan Salt Lamp

What you need to know: This salt lamp is hand carved from authentic Himalayan salt from Pakistan.

What you’ll love: It’s affordable and casts a warm glow, and the on-off switch is easy to use. It comes with a three-year warranty.

What you need to know: It’s small in comparison to other models at 6 to 8 inches high.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Spa Luxetique Spa Gifts for Women

What you need to know: This gift set comes with bathrobe, slippers, bath bombs and body lotion.

What you’ll love:The slippers are non-slip and the robe will fit most body types. The robe material is very soft.

What you should consider: The bathrobe and slippers come in one size and only in white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Michelle Cornell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.