Erika Gonzalez promoted to co-anchor of FOX31 News at 5, 9 and 10 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — KDVR FOX31/KWGN Channel 2 announced Monday the promotion of reporter/anchor Erika Gonzalez as permanent co-anchor of FOX31 News at 5, 9 and 10 p.m.

The six-year station veteran will join current anchor Jeremy Hubbard effective immediately.

In making the announcement News Director Brian Gregory said, “Erika is an extremely talented journalist with years of experience working in the Denver market. She’s dedicated to serving our community and this is a well-earned promotion for her.”

Gonzalez joined KDVR-TV/KWGN-TV in September of 2015, serving as a reporter and anchor on KWGN-Channel 2’s 11 p.m. newscast. Prior to that she served as a reporter for WBRC-TV in Birmingham, Alabama. Before that she was a reporter and traffic anchor at WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She started her career as a Public Relations professional in her hometown of Miami, Florida. She began her television career an an assignment editor for WFOR-TV in Miami.

“I am really excited to take on this role. I am looking forward to continuing to tell the important stories of the people of Colorado. And, it is a real honor to co-anchor with Jeremy Hubbard, one of the most respected and talented journalists in local television,” she said.

She replaces former co-anchor Aristea Brady who left the station in June of this year to pursue business and family interests. Since June, Erika has been filling in on a temporary basis.

Erika was born and raised in Miami and is a graduate of Florida International University, earning a bachelor’s degree in communications and psychology. Erika is a first-generation daughter of Cuban and Guatemalan immigrants and lives near Denver with her husband, son, and rescue dog.