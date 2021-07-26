Ashley Ryan to Join KDVR-TV FOX31 as weekday morning co-anchor

DENVER (KDVR) — Ashley Ryan will be joining FOX31 KDVR as co-anchor for FOX31 Morning News starting on Monday, Aug. 16, the station announced Monday.

Ryan will team with current anchor Kirk Yuhnke from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekday mornings.

“Ashley is an experienced and exceptional journalist, and she really connects with an audience. Viewers will enjoy her down-to-earth style and her professionalism, we’re excited that she is joining our team,” News Director Brian Gregory said.

Ryan comes to FOX31 from KOTV, in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she served as anchor for the top-rated 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. newscasts since October of 2017. Before that she was morning anchor for WLTX-TV in Columbia, South Carolina. Prior to that she served as anchor and reporter for WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee and WBND-TV in South Bend, Indiana. She began her television career at WBBM-TV in Chicago as an investigative intern. While in Tulsa, Ashley led coverage on high-profile stories including Tulsa’s historic teacher walkout, former President Trump’s first COVID campaign rally, the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and the state’s deadly thousand-year flood.

“I am beyond excited to return to my roots of morning news, and to wake up with the FOX31 Denver team. I’m so grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve the Denver community alongside Kirk, Kylie, and Emily every morning, and my family is eager to explore everything the beautiful city and Rocky Mountains have to offer,” Ryan said.

She will assume her married name of ‘Ryan’ while on-air in Denver, changed from ‘Izbicki’. She is a graduate of Columbia College in Chicago where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast Journalism.