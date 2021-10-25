Wave clouds paint stunning sunrise over Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Beautiful wave clouds created a stunning sunrise across Colorado on Monday morning.

We are forecasting an abnormally warm Monday at 81 degrees. The record high is 84 set in 2017. The normal high is 61, so, we’re running 20 degrees above normal.

Expect dry conditions with high wildfire danger across the Front Range. We are also forecasting wave cloudiness across Denver and the Front Range.

Viewers across the state shared pictures with FOX31 of the sunrise.

Here’s a look at some of those pictures:

  • Taken near 120th and Tower, Credit: Matt Jones
  • This morning’s sunrise. Credit: Ashley
  • Crystal Valley Sunrise. Credit: Dave Crawford
  • Northeast Colorado. Credit: Richard Ingmire
  • Crystal Valley Sunrise Credit: Dave Crawford
  • Taken near 120th and Tower. Credit: Matt Jones
  • Credit FOX31

