Wave clouds paint stunning sunrise over Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Beautiful wave clouds created a stunning sunrise across Colorado on Monday morning.

We are forecasting an abnormally warm Monday at 81 degrees. The record high is 84 set in 2017. The normal high is 61, so, we’re running 20 degrees above normal.

Expect dry conditions with high wildfire danger across the Front Range. We are also forecasting wave cloudiness across Denver and the Front Range.

Viewers across the state shared pictures with FOX31 of the sunrise.

Here’s a look at some of those pictures:

Taken near 120th and Tower, Credit: Matt Jones

This morning’s sunrise. Credit: Ashley

Crystal Valley Sunrise. Credit: Dave Crawford

Northeast Colorado. Credit: Richard Ingmire

Crystal Valley Sunrise Credit: Dave Crawford

Taken near 120th and Tower. Credit: Matt Jones

Credit FOX31

We would love to see your photos. You can share them by clicking the “submit your photo” button below this article.