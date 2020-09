Snow near the Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 8, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has arrived in Colorado for the first time this season! It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to a big drop in temperatures. Check the forecast.

Shannon Lukens

Snow in Loveland

Jason Jefferson, photo taken at Horsetooth in Ft Collins from my father in laws backyard yesterday and this morning, 2 different drastically different perspectives, same view from backyard.

A snowy tree with summer leaves on Sept. 8, 2020.

Snow in the Evergreen area on Sept. 8, 2020.

Snowfall in Evergreen on Sept. 8, 2020.

Snow near the Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 8, 2020.

Unnamed