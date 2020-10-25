Snow snaps: Share your Colorado snowstorm photos with us

DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm has arrived in Colorado, bringing much-needed moisture to the state, including wildfire areas.

The storm will continue into Sunday, dropping more than a foot on some wildfire areas. Travel impacts will be widespread on the Front Range, including metro Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The cold front also brought frigid temperatures to the region, with record lows expected in the coming days.

Due to the snow and cold, both Sunday and Monday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

We’d love to see your photos from the storm. Click the “Submit Your Photo” button below the gallery: