Photo Gallery: Wildfires burn thousands of acres across Colorado over the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Several wildfires burned thousands of acres across Colorado over the weekend.

More than two dozen homes were destroyed as a result of the Cal-Wood Fire, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. That number is expected to increase as damage assessments continue.

The Cameron Peak Fire surpassed 200,000 acres with 62% containment over the weekend.

We have been getting hundreds of pictures of the wildfires. We would love to see yours. You can upload it to our gallery by clicking the “submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.

Jocasta Captures Cal wood fire Jamestown Colorado

Name: Bret Tjomsland Location: Aims Windsor Campus Description: Flames of the Cameron Peak Fire going down the side of Green Ridge.

Tyler Delgado, Sunset View in Broomfield, Cal Wood fire last night on the foothills,

Tyler Delgado, Sunset View in Broomfield, Cal Wood fire last night on the foothills,

Tyler Delgado, Sunset View in Broomfield, Cal Wood fire last night on the foothills,

Monika Fidler, Photos of the wildfires, as seen from Boulder, CO, Oct. 17, 2020.

John Howe

John Howe

John Howe

John Howe

John Howe

John Howe

John Howe

John Howe

John Howe

John Howe

Courtesy of Thomas Cooper

Courtesy of Thomas Cooper

Courtesy of Thomas Cooper

Courtesy of Thomas Cooper

Courtesy of Thomas Cooper

Courtesy of Thomas Cooper

I have been shooting fires for 25 plus years and was up near the fire today west of Boulder right when it started. I have a ton of footage of the blow ups with flames and very eratic weather inside the fire. Video by Thomas Cooper lightboximages.com

More photos from right at the start of the fire. Photo by Thomas Cooper lightboximages.com

More photos from right at the start of the fire. Photo by Thomas Cooper lightboximages.com

More photos from right at the start of the fire. Photo by Thomas Cooper lightboximages.com

Night time photos from the cal fire. photo by Thomas Cooper lightboximages.com

Kayla Roberson

Courtesy of Thomas Cooper

Dale Murley

Photographs by Jivan West. Smoke and the surrounding landscape of the Cal Wood fire that is encroaching on Boulder. Shot on October 17th, 2020 in Gunbarrel, Colorado, a part of Boulder County. I can be reached at 7209791697 or at jivanlwest@gmail.com. Here is my website: jivanlwestphotography.com. I would love for you guys to use these but please give me credit.

Photographs by Jivan West. Smoke and the surrounding landscape of the Cal Wood fire that is encroaching on Boulder. Shot on October 17th, 2020 in Gunbarrel, Colorado, a part of Boulder County. I can be reached at 7209791697 or at jivanlwest@gmail.com. Here is my website: jivanlwestphotography.com. I would love for you guys to use these but please give me credit.

Dale Murley

Photographs by Jivan West. Smoke and the surrounding landscape of the Cal Wood fire that is encroaching on Boulder. Shot on October 17th, 2020 in Gunbarrel, Colorado, a part of Boulder County. I can be reached at 7209791697 or at jivanlwest@gmail.com. Here is my website: jivanlwestphotography.com. I would love for you guys to use these but please give me credit.

Photographs by Jivan West. Smoke and the surrounding landscape of the Cal Wood fire that is encroaching on Boulder. Shot on October 17th, 2020 in Gunbarrel, Colorado, a part of Boulder County. I can be reached at 7209791697 or at jivanlwest@gmail.com. Here is my website: jivanlwestphotography.com. I would love for you guys to use these but please give me credit.

John Howe

Photo courtesy of Sarah T Roth

Daniel H. Brewington Longmont

Bret Tjomsland Highway 287 The new Cal Wood Fire from highway 287 near Longmont.

Jet returns to reload.

this is from Niwot and Altona

this is from Niwot and Altona

McEwen Johnson-Hernandez I took this in central Boulder with a drone

McEwen Johnson-Hernandez

Just taken off our deck in west longmont, Ted Reitsma zoprint@zoprint.com. Thanks!

This photo was taken on Saturday near the Masonville Post Office. Photo Credit to Lorri Provow

Our back yard

JENNIFER COOPER, Niwot road, Boulder county, JACenterprises@comcaat.net. The subdivision is Lake of the Pines

JENNIFER COOPER, Niwot road, Boulder county, JACenterprises@comcaat.net. The subdivision is Lake of the Pines

JENNIFER COOPER, Niwot road, Boulder county, JACenterprises@comcaat.net. The subdivision is Lake of the Pines

JENNIFER COOPER, Niwot road, Boulder county, JACenterprises@comcaat.net. The subdivision is Lake of the Pines

JENNIFER COOPER, Niwot road, Boulder county, JACenterprises@comcaat.net. The subdivision is Lake of the Pines

JENNIFER COOPER, Niwot road, Boulder county, JACenterprises@comcaat.net. The subdivision is Lake of the Pines

JENNIFER COOPER, Niwot road, Boulder county, JACenterprises@comcaat.net. The subdivision is Lake of the Pines

JENNIFER COOPER, Niwot road, Boulder county, JACenterprises@comcaat.net. The subdivision is Lake of the Pines

JENNIFER COOPER, Niwot road, Boulder county, JACenterprises@comcaat.net. The subdivision is Lake of the Pines

JENNIFER COOPER, Niwot road, Boulder county, JACenterprises@comcaat.net. The subdivision is Lake of the Pines

Unnamed

Cynthia Thate The photos were all taken on Saturday, October 17, 2020 ……airplane photo dropping retardant on the mountain is of the Calwood fire, The Street view was taken off of 14th and Taft of the Cameron peak fire, The trees photo with the fire on the mountains in the background was taken of the Cameron Peak fire in East Loveland near Golden Corral (zoomed in).

Unnamed

Flying over the mountains on a commercial airline

Brookfield area looking northwest

Unnamed