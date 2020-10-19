Photo Gallery: Wildfires burn thousands of acres across Colorado over the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Several wildfires burned thousands of acres across Colorado over the weekend.
More than two dozen homes were destroyed as a result of the Cal-Wood Fire, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. That number is expected to increase as damage assessments continue.
The Cameron Peak Fire surpassed 200,000 acres with 62% containment over the weekend.
We have been getting hundreds of pictures of the wildfires. We would love to see yours. You can upload it to our gallery by clicking the “submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.