DENVER (KDVR)– As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, it is leaving many people feeling scared, frustrated and isolated. The greatest deterrent of the virus is social distancing.

What better way to practice social distancing then by taking a trip to the mountains. We decided to put together this photo gallery to showcase the beautiful landscapes in Colorado in hopes that it will bring a smile to your face during such a stressful time.

Jeannene Evenstad Rifle Gap FAlls And Rifle, COlorado March 17, 2020

@captaincoloradophotography (Jamie Rogers), Sapphire Point Overlook on Lake Dillon, cotton candy skies over Buffalo Mountain and Lake Dillon

Moonrise in snowy mountains

A photo taken during a very early morning hike in Indian Peaks Wilderness, Colorado.

A colorful sky over The Rocky Mountains.

Wayne Laws, Elk Mountains looking east from McClure Pass, May 16, 2019,

I was backpacking this passed summer in the San Juan Mountains when I saw this single columbine flower standing tall and proud in front of these daunting mountains and being a Littleton native, I found it to be very symbolic of of community’s and our state’s resilience. We are Columbine! Janel Martinez

Mount Sopris autumn landscape in Colorado Rocky Mountains, USA.

Aspen Snowmass – Aspen Mountain

Dramatic sunset over Colorado’s San Juan Mountains as seen from the Dallas Divide. (Photo: Getty Images)

San Juan Mountains, CO. Photographer Patrick Dillon.

The Rocky Mountains in the fall from the Line Creek Burn pullout on the 550 Highway between Durango and Silverton.

Summertime wildflowers in the Elk Mountains. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

circa 1950: A lake and the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Tresa Melvin . Photo was take at Ranger Lakes. Beautiful mountain view over the lake.

Kathy Harding, Colorful aspens contrasted against the ragged snow covered peaks of the San Juan Mountains outside Ridgway, Colorado.

Ridgway, Colorado

A woman takes pictures at the top of Pikes Peak mountain in the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains within Pike National Forest, 10 mi (16 km) west of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 08,2013. The Mountain is not only national landmark but is also home of The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC), also known as The Race to the Clouds, is an annual automobile and motorcycle hillclimb to the summit of Pikes Peak.The track measures 12.42 miles (19.99 km) over 156 turns, climbing 4,720 ft (1,440 m) from the start at Mile 7 on Pikes Peak Highway, to the finish at 14,110 ft (4,300 m), on grades averaging 7%. AFP PHOTO / JOE KLAMAR (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Aspen mountains taken Sept 18th.

Flying into Denver last week. Rob Gonzales, Longmont