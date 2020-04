DENVER– Snow continues today and tonight in Denver and across the Front Range, Foothills and Mountains. 1-3 inches of additional accumulation. Up to 6″ additional in the Foothills and the Palmer Divide (Monument, Castle Rock). Highs in the 20s.

We want to see what it looks like at your house. You can upload your snow pictures by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We’ll share as many as we can on TV.

Currant snow totals in Loveland are 11” not 3”, Kristine Mull, Loveland

Currant snow totals in Loveland are 11” not 3”, Kristine Mull, Loveland

More than 3 inches reported in Loveland Colorado. More like 9.

More than 3 inches reported in Loveland Colorado. More like 9.

April Snow

Unnamed

Da Baby in the snow

Unnamed

My name is Lisa Rodriguez and I love to get me some Tomer every morning! We live at about Folsom and Valmont in Boulder. This morning I took my ruler out to measure accumulation atop an overturned pot (covering my chives so they wouldn’t get smashed). There is a full foot of snow!! Thought you might like to see it!

Unnamed

Unnamed

Unnamed

Lakewood off of C470 and Kipling