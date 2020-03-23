Photo Gallery: National Puppy Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday is National Puppy Day, a day that brings awareness to the need for homes for orphaned pups and to educate people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country.
It was founded in 2006 by Colleen Paige, a celebrity pet and home lifestyle expert, and author who also founded National Cat Day.
National Puppy Day is actually considered an international holiday. It trended worldwide on Twitter every year from 2012 to 2015.
We want to celebrate National Puppy Day by seeing your puppy! You can upload a picture to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV.