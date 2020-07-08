Photo Gallery: Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman’s $40 million, 11,900 acre ranch for sale near Meeker

MEEKER VALLEY, Colo. (KDVR) — World Golf Hall-of-Famer Greg Norman is selling his Seven Lakes Ranch in the Meeker Valley for $40 million.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Seven Lakes Ranch was aptly named for its copious amount of water that includes natural lakes, White River that runs through it, and many ponds. At approximately 11,900-deeded acres in the White River Valley of the Flat Tops Mountains, the big game hunting-and-fishing options are plentiful and unending. The ranch includes an elegant-yet-rustic log mansion with several dining venues, game room, long-distance shooting range, sporting clays, horseback riding, biking, hiking, snowmobiling and ice skating.

Photo credit: Shawn O’Connor Photography