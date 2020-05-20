National Rescue Dog Day; share your photos, find a shelter

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve been thinking about getting a furry friend, today would be the perfect time to do it.

Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, a day that recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.

According to the ASPCA, 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

We would love to see a picture of your rescue dog. You can upload it to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV.



Both adopted (10 years apart) from Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Not sure who rescued who! She has been a great comfort to me!

Monty rescued us 4 years ago!!

Ziggy was microchipped and returned to Lifeline Puppy Rescue at the age of 5! We already have two dogs but I saw that face and had to take him home!

Nala was rescued from Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue

Fraser is about 8 years old. We have had him for 6 years. We got him from Safe Harbor Lab Rescue.

Unnamed

Unnamed

My rescue pup. The sweetest boy ever.

This is my rescue dog, Hank. He is a Huskador mix and the best smart/dumb boy we have been blessed to find ❤

Unnamed

Chance

Photo via WTEN

Adopted through Safe Harbor Lab Rescue

Unnamed

We adopted Wally from the Adam’s County animal shelter

Unnamed

Both rescues!! RezDawg and Maxfund

Unnamed

Jax, rescued from a reservation near Cortez, CO (Denkai Animal Sanctuary)

This is our rescue pup Barley.

Tilly was adopted from Big Bones Canine Rescue!

Looking to rescue a dog? Here is a list of Colorado shelters put together by Dog Lover’s Digest:

Planet Pet

4595 Harlan St

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Phone: (720) 937-0633

Email: planetpetdenver@gmail.com

Rocky Mountain Horse Rescue

9190 Alkire St.

Arvada, CO 80005

Phone: (303) 424-0037

Scottie Rescue of the Rockies

Arvada, CO 80005

Phone: 303-420-5071

Email: mackrail@mac.com

Almost Home Adoptions for rescued cats

6010 West 88th Avenue

Westminster, CO 80031

Phone: (303) 432-2299

Email: almosthomeadoptions@yahoo.com

Mile High Dachshunds Rescue, Inc

Westminster, CO 80035

Phone: (303) 390-1656

Email: info@milehighdachshundsrescue.org

Moe Moe’s Rescue of the Rockies

PO Box 351262

Westminster, CO 80035

Phone: (303) 877-9582

Email: info@moemoesrescue.com

Cat Care Society

5787 W. 6th Ave

Lakewood, CO 80214

Phone: 303-239-9680

Email: shelterinfo@catcaresociety.org

Angels With Paws Cat Adoption and Shelter

2540 Youngfield St

Lakewood, CO 80215

Phone: 303-274-2264

Email: angelswithpaws@yahoo.com

HT-Z Giant Schnauzer Rescue, Inc.

Lakewood, CO 80215

Phone: (312) 498-7178

Email: htzgiantrescue@gmail.com

Friends of Todd

Denver, CO 80211

Email: rescue@friendsoftodd.org

German Shepherd Rescue of the Rockies

Denver, CO 80221

Email: gsroar@gmail.com

Evergreen Animal Protective League EAPL – Westiminster Location

PO Box 2517

Westminster, CO 80021

Phone: (303) 674-6442

Email: eaplevergreen@eapl.com

San Nicola Dog Rescue

Westminster, CO 80021

Phone: (720) 381-7358

Email: sannicoladogrescue@gmail.com

MaxFund No-Kill Animal Shelter

720 West 10th Avenue

Denver, CO 80204

Phone: (303) 595-4917

Email: jmalone@maxfund.org

Saving Dobermankind Animal Rescue

Denver, CO 80250

Phone: (720) 722-4277

Email: hookedondobies@gmail.com

PawsCo

P.O. Box 6261

Denver, CO 80205

Email: adopt@pawscoadoptions.org

Friends of Retired Greyhounds

PO Box 29678

Thornton, CO 80229

Phone:

Email: info@friendsofretiredgreyhounds.org

Safe Harbor Lab Rescue

601 16th Street #C-322

Golden, CO 80401

Phone: (303) 464-7777

Vintage Dog Rescue

Littleton, CO 80401

Email: coloradoschnauzerrescue@gmail.com

Foothills Animal Shelter

580 McIntyre St (new)

Golden, CO 80401

Phone: (303) 278-7575

Email: reception@fas4pets.org

Second Chance Jack Animal Rescue

Golden, CO 80401

Phone: 303 210-0263

Email: tessa4re@aol.com

Rocky Mountain Great Dane Rescue Inc.

PO Box 280368

Lakewood, CO 80228

Phone: (303) 552-0484

Email: adoptadane@rmgreatdane.org

Denver Animal Shelter

1241 W. Bayaud Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 720-913-1311

Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue

2390 S. Delaware St.

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: (303) 744-6076

Email: rmfr2390@gmail.com

Rocky Mountain Lab Rescue

P.O.Box 1623

Broomfield, CO 80020

Phone: 303-818-8508

Email: rockymountainlabrescue@gmail.com

Mile High Labrador Retriever Mission

Broomfield, CO 80020

Phone:

Email: milehighlabmission@gmail.com

Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue

Broomfield, CO 80020

Phone: (720) 443-3748

Email: rmprcontact@gmail.com

Do Over Dogs – A Second Chance At Life

Broomfield, CO 80020

Email: dooverdog@hotmail.com

Thunder Puppy K9 Rehabilitation and Rehoming

PO Box 7480

Golden, CO 80403

Phone: (303) 898-4238

Email: ann@thunderpuppy.org

The Feline Fix

Commerce City, CO 80022

Phone: (303) 202-3516

Email: nicole@thefelinefix.org

Golden Retriever Freedom Rescue Inc.

PO Box 103130

Denver, CO 80209

Phone: 303-749-8499

Email: staff@goldenretrieverfreedom.org

HO-BO Care Boxer Rescue

Denver, CO 80209

Phone: (303) 744-8329

Email: info@hobocare.org

Colorado Saint Bernard Rescue

Denver, CO 80227

Phone: (720) 981-1700

Email: cosaintrescue@gmail.com

Nikenos Second Chances

PO Box 1505

Denver, CO 80227

Phone: 720-514-2543

Email: Gina@NSCRescue.org

Moms and Mutts: Colorado Rescue for Pregnant and Nursing Dogs

Lakewood, CO 80227

Phone: (720) 532-1668

Email: Info@mamcorescue.org

Red Fern Animal Rescue

Denver, CO 80220

Phone: (720) 470-3079

Email: redfernanimalrescue@gmail.com

Barnwater Cats Rescue Organization

Denver, CO 80210

Phone: (303) 759-2855

Email: barnwatercat@aol.com

OutPaws

Denver, CO 80210

Phone: 303-803-2434

Email: outpaws@outpaws.org

International Hearing Dog Inc.

Henderson, CO 80640

Phone: (303) 287-3277

Email: cctrammell@hearingdog.org

Doberman Rescue of Colorado

P.O. box 11140

Englewood, CO 80110

Phone: (303) 888-9614

Email: info@dobermanrescueco.org

Freedom Service Dogs

7193 S. Dillon Ct

Englewood, CO 80110

Phone: (303) 922-6213 ext. 224

Email: scramer@freedomservicedogs.org

SWAR Stormy Weathers Animal Rescue

PO Box 2541

Englewood, CO 80150

Phone: 303-652-7540

Email: swarrescue@gmail.com

All Paws Matter Rescue

Englewood, CO 80110

Email: info@apmrescue.com

Colorado Canine Rescue

Englewood, CO 80113

Email: rescue@coloradocaninerescue.org

Rez Dawg Rescue

Lafayette, CO 80026

Phone: (720) 515-3679

Email: adopt@rezdawgrescue.org

Mother Gaia Animal Rescue

Lafayette, CO 80026

Email: Tiffany@mgarcolorado.org

No Feline Left Behind

Denver, CO 80239

Phone: (303) 994-4042

Email: adopt.nflb@gmail.com

IGCA affiliate – Colorado

Centennial, CO 80121

Email: coloradoigrescue@msn.com

Dumb Friends League

2080 S. Quebec St.

Denver, CO 80231

Phone: 303-751-5772

Email: customercare@ddfl.org

Bruno the Companion All Animal Rescue

Littleton, CO 80123

Phone: 720-432-7381

Email: BTCRescue@brunothecompanion.com

Snow Capped Shepherd Rescue

PO Box 270981

Littleton, CO 80127

Phone: (303) 973-7277

Email: wgsrescue@hotmail.com

Doggy Dog World Rescue

4550 S Kipling St. #14

Littleton, CO 80127

Phone: 720-280-6979

Email: ddwr@doggydogworldrescue.com

DMK Rehoming

Littleton, CO 80127

Phone: (720) 772-1365

Email: info@dmkrehoming.com

LOLA’S Rescue (Labs and Other Large Angels)

Littleton, CO 80127

Phone: 303-842-1661

Email: adoptioncoord@lolasrescue.com

Twice Purrfect Feline Rescue

Littleton, CO 80127

Phone: (720) 772-9175

Email: contact@twicepurrfect.org

Humane Society of the South Platte Valley

2129 W. Chenango Ave., Unit A

Littleton, CO 80120

Phone: 303-703-2938

Email: info@hsspv.org

Underdogs Animal Rescue

Boulder, CO 80305

Email: info@underdogsrescue.org

Brighter Days Dog Rescue

Boulder, CO 80305

Email: brighterdaysdogrescue@gmail.com

Animal Rescue of the Rockies

Aurora, CO 80012

Phone: (970) 389-8324

Email: ARRColorado@gmail.com

Aurora Animal Shelter

15750 E. 32nd Ave

Aurora, CO 80011

Phone: (303) 326-8280

Email: animalservices@auroragov.org

My Fairy Dawg Mother Rescue, Inc.

Aurora, CO 80011

Email: info@dogrescuecolorado.org

Big Dogs Huge Paws, inc

PO Box 460699

Aurora, CO 80046

Phone: (303) 322-4336

Email: WeCare@BigDogsHugePaws.com

Forgotten Felines Rescue

3124 S. Parker Rd.

Suite A2-607

Aurora, CO 80014

Phone: (303) 532-5521

Email: nkall@comcast.net

Blue Moon Akita Rescue

Aurora, CO 80014

Phone: (303) 304-7121

Email: nicolehurdt@icloud.com

Evergreen Animal Protective League EAPL

P. O. Box 2517

Evergreen, CO 80437

Phone: (303) 674-6442

Email: eaplevergreen@eapl.com

Retriever Rescue of Colorado

PO Box 416

Evergreen, CO 80437

Phone: (303) 671-4659

Email: retrieversrroc@gmail.com

Circle 2 Rescue

Evergreen, CO 80439

Email: circle2rescue@yahoo.com

Sunshine Canyon Dog Rescue

Boulder, CO 80301

Email: Sunshinecanyondr@gmail.com

2 Blondes All Breed Rescue

Littleton, CO 80126

Email: info@2babrescue.org

Adams County Animal Shelter/ Adoption Center

10705 Fulton St

Brighton, CO 80601

Phone: (303) 288-3294

Summit Dog Rescue

PO BOX 17693

www.summitdogrescue.org

Boulder, CO 80302

Phone: www.summitdogrescue.org

Email: summitdogrescue@yahoo.com

Farfel’s Farm & Rescue

906 Pearl Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Phone: (303) 443-7711

Email: farfelsrescue@gmail.com

Denver Dachshunds Rescue and Transport

Aurora, CO 80013

Phone: (720) 635-0723

Email: DDRT@denverdachshunds.org

Front Range Freedom Rescue

Boulder, CO 80304

Phone: (720) 340-1526

Email: contact@frontrangefreedomrescue.org

Disco’s Dogs, Inc.

PO Box 3674

Centennial, CO 80015

Phone: 720-432-2088

Email: info@discosdogs.com

Sloppy Kisses Animal Rescue

Littleton, CO 80130

Phone: (720) 619-5100

Email: adopt@sloppykisses.org

Denver Samoyed Rescue

Erie, CO 80516

Phone: (303) 453-1360

Email: samoyedrescue@msn.com

Demi’s Animal Rescue

Aurora, CO 80016

Email: info@demisanimalrescue.com

Intermountain Humane Society

67318 US Hwy 285

Pine, CO 80433

Phone: (303) 838-2668

Email: info@imhs.org

The Wolfpack

Conifer, CO 80433

Phone: (720) 504-4660

Email: havok@havokswolfpack.com

Southern Mutts Rescue, Inc.

Longmont, CO 80503

Phone: (720) 413-6749

Email: LCA84@hotmail.com

Soul Dog Rescue

Fort Lupton, CO 80621

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Email: adopt@souldog.org

The Good Dog Rescue

Fort Lupton, CO 80621

Email: thegooddogrescueadoptions@gmail.com

Front-Porch Felines

Fort Lupton, CO 80621

Phone: (303) 857-7878

Email: brenda@frontporchfelines.org

Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue, Inc.

PO Box 482

Parker, CO 80134

Phone: (303) 617-1939

Email: Inquiries@rockymountaincockerrescue.org

Rocky Mountain Yorkie Rescue

Parker, CO 80134

Phone:

Email: info@rockymountainyorkierescue.com

Mile High Canine Rescue

Mead, CO 80542

Email: info@milehighcanine.org

Colorado Animal Welfare League

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Phone: (720) 515-2295

Email: info@coloradoanimalwelfare.org

Douglas County Canine Rescue

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Phone: (719) 650-6209

Email: douglascountycanine@gmail.com

Couches For Afghans

PO Box 711

Bennett, CO 80102

Phone: 3034893124

Email: couchesforafghans@yahoo.com

HOPE FOR ANIMALS

POB 63

Georgetown, CO 80444

Phone: (303) 890-1806

Email: clearcreekrescue@yahoo.com

Dogs Unbroken

Allen Drive

Berthoud, CO 80513

Phone: (724) 630-9653

Email: woof@dogsunbroken.org

Pet Rescue Resource

Franktown, CO 80116

Phone: 303-888-3189 cell/303-660-3644 home (try first)

Email: DreamingAlong@gmail.com

Buck’n-R-Ranch Animal Rescue, Inc.

11152 E Folsom Point Lane

Franktown, CO 80116

Phone: 303-660-5502

Email: info@brrari.org

Mountain Pet Rescue

Winter Park, CO 80482

Phone: 970-281-7381

Email: mountainpetrescue@gmail.com

4 Paws 4 Life Rescue

Sedalia, CO 80135

Phone: (720) 443-2682

Email: adopt@4p4l.org

The Gabriel Foundation

39520 County Road 13

Elizabeth, CO 80107

Phone: (303) 629-5900 ext. 245

Email: mbutler@thegabrielfoundation.org

Duncan’s Place, A Cat Sanctuary

742 S. Edinburgh Dr

Loveland, CO 80537

Phone: 970-214-2233

Email: duncansplace@yahoo.com

Scroungy Dogs and Pretty Pups Rescue

Loveland, CO 80537

Phone: (970) 218-6272

Email: scroungydogs@outlook.com

Innocent Paws Puppy Rescue

Loveland, CO 80539

Phone: (970) 744-4135

Email: contactippr@gmail.com

Larimer Humane Society

3501 E 71st St

Loveland, CO 80538

Phone: (970) 226-3647

Email: humane@larimerhumane.org

NoCoKitties

Loveland, CO 80538

Phone: (970) 670-0445

Email: 1nocokitties@gmail.com

Humane Society of Weld County

1620 42nd Street

Evans, CO 80620

Phone: (970) 506-9550

Email: info@weldcountyhumane.org

Homeward Bound Rescue of Colorado

Greeley, CO 80634

Phone: (970) 353-1385

Email: cindylick@comcast.net

Paws And People

Greeley, CO 80634

Phone: 970-978-5713

Email: Striker101960@yahoo.com

Low Riders of the West

kiowa, CO 80117

Phone: (720) 456-2499

Email: lowridersofthewest@gmail.com

Big Bones Canine Rescue

Windsor, CO 80550

Phone: (970) 310-3616

Email: inquiry@bigbonescaninerescue.com

Grand County Animal Shelter and Animal Control

3475 CR 57

P.O. Box 48- HSS CO 80451

Granby, CO 80446

Phone: (970) 887-2988

Happy Landings Animal Rescue

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Phone: (214) 771-2475

Email: happylandingsrescue@yahoo.com

All Aboard Animal Rescue

Fort Collins, CO 80526

Phone: (970) 286-9902

Email: allaboardanimalrescue@gmail.com

Dalmatian Rescue of Colorado

6828 Rimrock Valley Lane

Fort Collins, CO 80526

Phone: 970-226-2844

Email: beth@dalmatianrescueco.org

Colorado Kitty Coalition

Fort collins, CO 80526

Phone: (262) 353-0988

Email: arikarf3@gmail.com

Bounce Animal Rescue

Fort Collins, CO 80527

Phone: (970) 699-6772

Email: contact@bounceanimalrescue.org

Animal Friends Alliance

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Phone: (970) 484-8516

Email: adopt@savinganimalstoday.org

2nd Chance Vizsla Rescue, Inc.

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Phone: 970-568-9042

Email: spunki_61981@yahoo.com

Izzy’s Place Senior Dog Rescue

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Phone: (802) 673-9845

Email: Nicolerescue@gmail.com

Until They’re Home

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Phone: (719) 819-4663

Email: info@untilhome.org

Eaton Animal Den

231 South Elm Ave.

Eaton, CO 80615

Phone: 970-454-1700

Email: eatonanimalden@gmail.com

Summit County Animal Shelter

0058 Nancy’s Place

PO Box 5225

Frisco, CO 80443

Phone: (970) 668-3230

Email: Animal_Control@summitcountyco.gov

Wild Blue Cats!

5975 Burgess Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Phone: (719) 900-2287

Email: contact@wbcats.org

Paws N Hooves DBA Black Forest Animal Sanctuary

Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Phone: (719) 494-0158

Email: pawhoofcolorado@gmail.com

Teller County Regional Animal Shelter

308 Weaverville Rd

PO Box 904

Divide, CO 80814

Phone: (719) 686-7707

Email: office@tcras.org

El Paso County Canine Rescue

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Email: elpasocountycanine@gmail.com

From Forgotten to Forever

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Phone: (719) 849-0918

Email: fftfrescue@gmail.com

Great Pyrenees Rescue & Sanctuary

Peyton, CO 80831

Phone: (719) 749-2340

Email: pyrescueco@gmail.com

All Breed Rescue & Training

20 Mount View Lane

Suites B&C

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Phone: 719-264-6460

Email: info.abrt@gmail.com

9 Lives Rescue Inc.

P. O. Box 75183

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Phone: (719) 591-4640

Email: cats@colorado9lives.com

New Hope Rescue Inc.

2502 E Bijou

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Phone: (719) 622-1399

Email: newhoperescueinc@gmail.com

No Hound Unhomed

4295 Northpark Dr

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Phone: 719-244-2208

Email: nohoundunhomed@gmail.com

Happy Cats Haven

327 Manitou Avenue

Manitou Springs, CO 80829

Phone: (719) 362-4600

Email: adopt@happycatshaven.org

lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org

2129 E Boulder

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Phone: 719 331 6852

Email: lookcatin@gmail.com

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

610 Abbott Lane

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Phone: 719-473-1741

Pikes Peak Parrot Rescue

2031 East Bijou Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Phone: (719) 203-6955

Email: adoptdontshop3pr@gmail.com

Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation

POB 15602

Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Phone: (719) 931-0006

Email: delliott11@mindspring.com

HemoSolutions

Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Phone: 719-380-1900

Email: kayla.nicole098@yahoo.com

My Second Home Rescue

Carr, CO 80612

Phone: (303) 775-2081

Fort Morgan Humane Society

900 East Railroad

fort morgan, CO 80701

Phone: 970-542-6416

Email: morganhumane@yahoo.com

Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter

428 E. 12th St.

Leadville, CO 80461

Phone: (719) 486-8951

Email: leadvilleshelter@gmail.com

Chihuahua Small Dog Rescue Inc

Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Email: info@chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org

The Misfits Dog Rescue

Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Email: adoptions.misfits@gmail.com

Peanut’s Place Bully Rescue

Yoder, CO 80864

Phone:

Email: peanutsplacerescue@yahoo.com

Majestic Canine Rescue

Yoder, CO 80864

Phone:

Email: info@majesticcaninerescue.org

Ark-Valley Humane Society

P.O. Box 1335

701 Gregg Drive

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Phone: 719-395-2737

Email: info.avhs@gmail.com

Eagle County Animal Shelter

1400 Fairgrounds Road

PO Box 57

Eagle, CO 81631

Phone: (970) 328-3647

Email: rhiannon.rowe@eaglecounty.us

Eagle Valley Humane Society

50 Chambers Avenue

Eagle, CO 81631

Phone: (970) 331-1983

Email: michelle.humane@hotmail.com

Lucky Day Animal Rescue of Colorado

Aspen, CO 81612

Phone: (844) 925-5327

Email: info@luckydayrescue.org

Routt County Humane Society

760 Critter Court

Steamboat Springs, CO 80477

Phone: (970) 879-7247

Email: adopt@routthumane.org

PAWS for Life Animal Welfare and Protection Society

800 N. Pueblo Blvd.

PO Box 11208

Pueblo, CO 81001

Phone: (719) 543-6464

Email: contactus@pawspueblo.org

Triple Acres Horse Rescue

Boone, CO 81025

Phone: 7199245101

Email: tripleacreshorserescue@gmail.com

Cooper’s Companions Animal Rescue

Boone, CO 81025

Phone: (719) 252-3818

Email: coopersanimalrescue@gmail.com

Logan County Humane Society

Sterling, CO 80751

Phone: (970)-520-2804

Email: info.lchs@gmail.com

K9 Rescue Referral

Carbondale, CO 81623

Phone: (970) 379-7530

Email: andrea@sopris.net

Oh Be Dogful Rescue

PO Box 1925

Crested Butte , CO 81224

Email: ohbedogfulrescue@gmail.com

Colorado Animal Rescue

2801 County Road 114

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Phone: (970) 947-9173

Email: info@coloradoanimalrescue.org

Gunnison Valley Animal Welfare League

Gunnison, CO 81230

Phone: (970) 641-1173

Email: gvawlcentral@gmail.com

Gunnison Underdog Rescue

Gunnison, CO 81230

Phone: (970) 209-7030

Email: gunnisonunderdog@gmail.com

City of Yuma Animal Shelter

Yuma, CO 80759

Phone: (970) 360-9801

Email: l.thompson@yumacolo.org

Craig Animal Shelter

2430 E. Victory Way

Craig, CO 81625

Phone: (970) 824-5964

Email: bearcreekanimalhospital@gmail.com

Rifle Animal Shelter

569 County Road 265

Rifle, CO 81650

Phone: 970-625-8808

Email: rifleanimalshelter@yahoo.com

Town of Meeker Animal Control

109 3rd Street

Meeker, CO 81641

Phone: 970-878-4968

Email: laurel@town.meeker.co.us

Delta County CAWS

Paonia , CO 81428

Phone: (970) 527-5111

Email: caws@cawsonline.org

Katmandu Paonia

Paonia, CO 81428

Phone: (970) 527-3424

Email: gwinette@paonia.com

Surface Creek Animal Shelter

P.O. Box 853

265 SE High Country Ave.

Cedaredge, CO 81413

Phone: (970) 856-2346

Email: surfacecreekanimalshelter@gmail.com

DELTA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Delta, CO 81416

Phone: (970) 874-2149

Email: deltacountyhumanesociety@gmail.com

The Animal Interest League and Sanctuary

720 W. 4th St.

Delta, CO 81416

Phone: (970) 874-1078

Email: tailsadoptions@gmail.com

City of Montrose Animal Services

3383 N. Townsend Avenue

Montrose, CO 81401

Phone: (970) 240-1487

Email: tvonseggern@ci.montrose.co.us

Lamar Animal Shelter

8551 Rd EE.5 (physical)

102 E Parmenter (mailing)

Lamar, CO 81052

Phone: (719) 336-8769

Email: sarah.mccloskey@ci.lamar.co.us

Second Chance Humane Society

PO Box 2096

177 County Road 10

Ridgway, CO 81432

Phone: (970) 626-2273

Email: animalcare@adoptmountainpets.org

Noah’s Ark Animal Welfare Association

224 North Chestnut

PO Box 478

Trinidad, CO 81082

Phone: (719) 680-2385

Email: outreach.naawa@gmail.com

My Best Friend Rescue

Trinidad, CO 81082

Phone: (719) 766-0780

Email: mybestfriendrescue@gmail.com

San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society

San Luis, CO 81152

Phone: (719) 587-9663

Email: woof@slvaws.org

Loma Cat House

929 Main St

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone: (970) 245-0769

Email: ramstet@gmail.com

Roice-Hurst Humane Society

362 28 Road

Grand Junction, CO 81502

Phone: (970) 434-7337

Email: info@rhhumanesociety.org

Grand Rivers Humane

Grand Junction, CO 81503

Email: grandrivershumane@gmail.com

Humane Society of Pagosa Springs

465 Cloman Blvd

PO Box 2230

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone: (970) 731-4771

Email: adoptions@humanesociety.biz

Rugby’s Rescue House

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone: (970) 946-0879

Email: rugbysrescuehouse@gmail.com

Hoof & Paw (West End Animal Assist)

PO Box 292

Nucla, CO 81424

Phone: (970) 428-7568

Email: hoofandpaw@hotmail.com

Spring Creek Horse Rescue

Durango, CO 81301

Phone: (970) 884-4425

Email: springcreekhorserescue@yahoo.com

Annie’s Orphans

1630 CR 214

Durango, CO 81301

Email: anniesk9orphans@yahoo.com

La Plata County Humane Society

1111 South Camino Del Rio

Durango, CO 81301

Phone: (970) 259-2847

Email: info@lpchumanesociety.org

German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue of New Mexico

Ignacio, CO 81137

Email: depdogwing@yahoo.com

Durango Animal Connection

Durango, CO 81302

Phone: (970) 749-1968

Email: erinnissen@gmail.com

Lisa Parker’s Puppies

Durango, CO 81302

Phone: (970) 769-2584

Email: lppdurango@gmail.com

Obe’s Angels Rescue

Dolores, CO 81323

Phone: (970) 560-8513

Email: obesangelsrescue@yahoo.com

Denkai Animal Sanctuary

209 West Main Street

Cortez, CO 81321

Phone: (970) 516-1738

Email: adoptioncenter@denkaisanctuary.org