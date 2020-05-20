National Rescue Dog Day; share your photos, find a shelter

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve been thinking about getting a furry friend, today would be the perfect time to do it.
Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, a day that recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.
According to the ASPCA, 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.
We would love to see a picture of your rescue dog. You can upload it to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV.
Looking to rescue a dog? Here is a list of Colorado shelters put together by Dog Lover’s Digest:
Planet Pet
4595 Harlan St
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Phone: (720) 937-0633
Email: planetpetdenver@gmail.com
Rocky Mountain Horse Rescue
9190 Alkire St.
Arvada, CO 80005
Phone: (303) 424-0037
Scottie Rescue of the Rockies
Arvada, CO 80005
Phone: 303-420-5071
Email: mackrail@mac.com
Almost Home Adoptions for rescued cats
6010 West 88th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80031
Phone: (303) 432-2299
Email: almosthomeadoptions@yahoo.com
Mile High Dachshunds Rescue, Inc
Westminster, CO 80035
Phone: (303) 390-1656
Email: info@milehighdachshundsrescue.org
Moe Moe’s Rescue of the Rockies
PO Box 351262
Westminster, CO 80035
Phone: (303) 877-9582
Email: info@moemoesrescue.com
Cat Care Society
5787 W. 6th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Phone: 303-239-9680
Email: shelterinfo@catcaresociety.org
Angels With Paws Cat Adoption and Shelter
2540 Youngfield St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Phone: 303-274-2264
Email: angelswithpaws@yahoo.com
HT-Z Giant Schnauzer Rescue, Inc.
Lakewood, CO 80215
Phone: (312) 498-7178
Email: htzgiantrescue@gmail.com
Friends of Todd
Denver, CO 80211
Email: rescue@friendsoftodd.org
German Shepherd Rescue of the Rockies
Denver, CO 80221
Email: gsroar@gmail.com
Evergreen Animal Protective League EAPL – Westiminster Location
PO Box 2517
Westminster, CO 80021
Phone: (303) 674-6442
Email: eaplevergreen@eapl.com
San Nicola Dog Rescue
Westminster, CO 80021
Phone: (720) 381-7358
Email: sannicoladogrescue@gmail.com
MaxFund No-Kill Animal Shelter
720 West 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Phone: (303) 595-4917
Email: jmalone@maxfund.org
Saving Dobermankind Animal Rescue
Denver, CO 80250
Phone: (720) 722-4277
Email: hookedondobies@gmail.com
PawsCo
P.O. Box 6261
Denver, CO 80205
Email: adopt@pawscoadoptions.org
Friends of Retired Greyhounds
PO Box 29678
Thornton, CO 80229
Phone:
Email: info@friendsofretiredgreyhounds.org
Safe Harbor Lab Rescue
601 16th Street #C-322
Golden, CO 80401
Phone: (303) 464-7777
Vintage Dog Rescue
Littleton, CO 80401
Email: coloradoschnauzerrescue@gmail.com
Foothills Animal Shelter
580 McIntyre St (new)
Golden, CO 80401
Phone: (303) 278-7575
Email: reception@fas4pets.org
Second Chance Jack Animal Rescue
Golden, CO 80401
Phone: 303 210-0263
Email: tessa4re@aol.com
Rocky Mountain Great Dane Rescue Inc.
PO Box 280368
Lakewood, CO 80228
Phone: (303) 552-0484
Email: adoptadane@rmgreatdane.org
Denver Animal Shelter
1241 W. Bayaud Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Phone: 720-913-1311
Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue
2390 S. Delaware St.
Denver, CO 80223
Phone: (303) 744-6076
Email: rmfr2390@gmail.com
Rocky Mountain Lab Rescue
P.O.Box 1623
Broomfield, CO 80020
Phone: 303-818-8508
Email: rockymountainlabrescue@gmail.com
Mile High Labrador Retriever Mission
Broomfield, CO 80020
Phone:
Email: milehighlabmission@gmail.com
Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue
Broomfield, CO 80020
Phone: (720) 443-3748
Email: rmprcontact@gmail.com
Do Over Dogs – A Second Chance At Life
Broomfield, CO 80020
Email: dooverdog@hotmail.com
Thunder Puppy K9 Rehabilitation and Rehoming
PO Box 7480
Golden, CO 80403
Phone: (303) 898-4238
Email: ann@thunderpuppy.org
The Feline Fix
Commerce City, CO 80022
Phone: (303) 202-3516
Email: nicole@thefelinefix.org
Golden Retriever Freedom Rescue Inc.
PO Box 103130
Denver, CO 80209
Phone: 303-749-8499
Email: staff@goldenretrieverfreedom.org
HO-BO Care Boxer Rescue
Denver, CO 80209
Phone: (303) 744-8329
Email: info@hobocare.org
Colorado Saint Bernard Rescue
Denver, CO 80227
Phone: (720) 981-1700
Email: cosaintrescue@gmail.com
Nikenos Second Chances
PO Box 1505
Denver, CO 80227
Phone: 720-514-2543
Email: Gina@NSCRescue.org
Moms and Mutts: Colorado Rescue for Pregnant and Nursing Dogs
Lakewood, CO 80227
Phone: (720) 532-1668
Email: Info@mamcorescue.org
Red Fern Animal Rescue
Denver, CO 80220
Phone: (720) 470-3079
Email: redfernanimalrescue@gmail.com
Barnwater Cats Rescue Organization
Denver, CO 80210
Phone: (303) 759-2855
Email: barnwatercat@aol.com
OutPaws
Denver, CO 80210
Phone: 303-803-2434
Email: outpaws@outpaws.org
International Hearing Dog Inc.
Henderson, CO 80640
Phone: (303) 287-3277
Email: cctrammell@hearingdog.org
Doberman Rescue of Colorado
P.O. box 11140
Englewood, CO 80110
Phone: (303) 888-9614
Email: info@dobermanrescueco.org
Freedom Service Dogs
7193 S. Dillon Ct
Englewood, CO 80110
Phone: (303) 922-6213 ext. 224
Email: scramer@freedomservicedogs.org
SWAR Stormy Weathers Animal Rescue
PO Box 2541
Englewood, CO 80150
Phone: 303-652-7540
Email: swarrescue@gmail.com
All Paws Matter Rescue
Englewood, CO 80110
Email: info@apmrescue.com
Colorado Canine Rescue
Englewood, CO 80113
Email: rescue@coloradocaninerescue.org
Rez Dawg Rescue
Lafayette, CO 80026
Phone: (720) 515-3679
Email: adopt@rezdawgrescue.org
Mother Gaia Animal Rescue
Lafayette, CO 80026
Email: Tiffany@mgarcolorado.org
No Feline Left Behind
Denver, CO 80239
Phone: (303) 994-4042
Email: adopt.nflb@gmail.com
IGCA affiliate – Colorado
Centennial, CO 80121
Email: coloradoigrescue@msn.com
Dumb Friends League
2080 S. Quebec St.
Denver, CO 80231
Phone: 303-751-5772
Email: customercare@ddfl.org
Bruno the Companion All Animal Rescue
Littleton, CO 80123
Phone: 720-432-7381
Email: BTCRescue@brunothecompanion.com
Snow Capped Shepherd Rescue
PO Box 270981
Littleton, CO 80127
Phone: (303) 973-7277
Email: wgsrescue@hotmail.com
Doggy Dog World Rescue
4550 S Kipling St. #14
Littleton, CO 80127
Phone: 720-280-6979
Email: ddwr@doggydogworldrescue.com
DMK Rehoming
Littleton, CO 80127
Phone: (720) 772-1365
Email: info@dmkrehoming.com
LOLA’S Rescue (Labs and Other Large Angels)
Littleton, CO 80127
Phone: 303-842-1661
Email: adoptioncoord@lolasrescue.com
Twice Purrfect Feline Rescue
Littleton, CO 80127
Phone: (720) 772-9175
Email: contact@twicepurrfect.org
Humane Society of the South Platte Valley
2129 W. Chenango Ave., Unit A
Littleton, CO 80120
Phone: 303-703-2938
Email: info@hsspv.org
Underdogs Animal Rescue
Boulder, CO 80305
Email: info@underdogsrescue.org
Brighter Days Dog Rescue
Boulder, CO 80305
Email: brighterdaysdogrescue@gmail.com
Animal Rescue of the Rockies
Aurora, CO 80012
Phone: (970) 389-8324
Email: ARRColorado@gmail.com
Aurora Animal Shelter
15750 E. 32nd Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Phone: (303) 326-8280
Email: animalservices@auroragov.org
My Fairy Dawg Mother Rescue, Inc.
Aurora, CO 80011
Email: info@dogrescuecolorado.org
Big Dogs Huge Paws, inc
PO Box 460699
Aurora, CO 80046
Phone: (303) 322-4336
Email: WeCare@BigDogsHugePaws.com
Forgotten Felines Rescue
3124 S. Parker Rd.
Suite A2-607
Aurora, CO 80014
Phone: (303) 532-5521
Email: nkall@comcast.net
Blue Moon Akita Rescue
Aurora, CO 80014
Phone: (303) 304-7121
Email: nicolehurdt@icloud.com
Evergreen Animal Protective League EAPL
P. O. Box 2517
Evergreen, CO 80437
Phone: (303) 674-6442
Email: eaplevergreen@eapl.com
Retriever Rescue of Colorado
PO Box 416
Evergreen, CO 80437
Phone: (303) 671-4659
Email: retrieversrroc@gmail.com
Circle 2 Rescue
Evergreen, CO 80439
Email: circle2rescue@yahoo.com
Sunshine Canyon Dog Rescue
Boulder, CO 80301
Email: Sunshinecanyondr@gmail.com
2 Blondes All Breed Rescue
Littleton, CO 80126
Email: info@2babrescue.org
Adams County Animal Shelter/ Adoption Center
10705 Fulton St
Brighton, CO 80601
Phone: (303) 288-3294
Summit Dog Rescue
PO BOX 17693
www.summitdogrescue.org
Boulder, CO 80302
Phone: www.summitdogrescue.org
Email: summitdogrescue@yahoo.com
Farfel’s Farm & Rescue
906 Pearl Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Phone: (303) 443-7711
Email: farfelsrescue@gmail.com
Denver Dachshunds Rescue and Transport
Aurora, CO 80013
Phone: (720) 635-0723
Email: DDRT@denverdachshunds.org
Front Range Freedom Rescue
Boulder, CO 80304
Phone: (720) 340-1526
Email: contact@frontrangefreedomrescue.org
Disco’s Dogs, Inc.
PO Box 3674
Centennial, CO 80015
Phone: 720-432-2088
Email: info@discosdogs.com
Sloppy Kisses Animal Rescue
Littleton, CO 80130
Phone: (720) 619-5100
Email: adopt@sloppykisses.org
Denver Samoyed Rescue
Erie, CO 80516
Phone: (303) 453-1360
Email: samoyedrescue@msn.com
Demi’s Animal Rescue
Aurora, CO 80016
Email: info@demisanimalrescue.com
Intermountain Humane Society
67318 US Hwy 285
Pine, CO 80433
Phone: (303) 838-2668
Email: info@imhs.org
The Wolfpack
Conifer, CO 80433
Phone: (720) 504-4660
Email: havok@havokswolfpack.com
Southern Mutts Rescue, Inc.
Longmont, CO 80503
Phone: (720) 413-6749
Email: LCA84@hotmail.com
Soul Dog Rescue
Fort Lupton, CO 80621
Phone: (303) 857-6789
Email: adopt@souldog.org
The Good Dog Rescue
Fort Lupton, CO 80621
Email: thegooddogrescueadoptions@gmail.com
Front-Porch Felines
Fort Lupton, CO 80621
Phone: (303) 857-7878
Email: brenda@frontporchfelines.org
Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue, Inc.
PO Box 482
Parker, CO 80134
Phone: (303) 617-1939
Email: Inquiries@rockymountaincockerrescue.org
Rocky Mountain Yorkie Rescue
Parker, CO 80134
Phone:
Email: info@rockymountainyorkierescue.com
Mile High Canine Rescue
Mead, CO 80542
Email: info@milehighcanine.org
Colorado Animal Welfare League
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Phone: (720) 515-2295
Email: info@coloradoanimalwelfare.org
Douglas County Canine Rescue
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Phone: (719) 650-6209
Email: douglascountycanine@gmail.com
Couches For Afghans
PO Box 711
Bennett, CO 80102
Phone: 3034893124
Email: couchesforafghans@yahoo.com
HOPE FOR ANIMALS
POB 63
Georgetown, CO 80444
Phone: (303) 890-1806
Email: clearcreekrescue@yahoo.com
Dogs Unbroken
Allen Drive
Berthoud, CO 80513
Phone: (724) 630-9653
Email: woof@dogsunbroken.org
Pet Rescue Resource
Franktown, CO 80116
Phone: 303-888-3189 cell/303-660-3644 home (try first)
Email: DreamingAlong@gmail.com
Buck’n-R-Ranch Animal Rescue, Inc.
11152 E Folsom Point Lane
Franktown, CO 80116
Phone: 303-660-5502
Email: info@brrari.org
Mountain Pet Rescue
Winter Park, CO 80482
Phone: 970-281-7381
Email: mountainpetrescue@gmail.com
4 Paws 4 Life Rescue
Sedalia, CO 80135
Phone: (720) 443-2682
Email: adopt@4p4l.org
The Gabriel Foundation
39520 County Road 13
Elizabeth, CO 80107
Phone: (303) 629-5900 ext. 245
Email: mbutler@thegabrielfoundation.org
Duncan’s Place, A Cat Sanctuary
742 S. Edinburgh Dr
Loveland, CO 80537
Phone: 970-214-2233
Email: duncansplace@yahoo.com
Scroungy Dogs and Pretty Pups Rescue
Loveland, CO 80537
Phone: (970) 218-6272
Email: scroungydogs@outlook.com
Innocent Paws Puppy Rescue
Loveland, CO 80539
Phone: (970) 744-4135
Email: contactippr@gmail.com
Larimer Humane Society
3501 E 71st St
Loveland, CO 80538
Phone: (970) 226-3647
Email: humane@larimerhumane.org
NoCoKitties
Loveland, CO 80538
Phone: (970) 670-0445
Email: 1nocokitties@gmail.com
Humane Society of Weld County
1620 42nd Street
Evans, CO 80620
Phone: (970) 506-9550
Email: info@weldcountyhumane.org
Homeward Bound Rescue of Colorado
Greeley, CO 80634
Phone: (970) 353-1385
Email: cindylick@comcast.net
Paws And People
Greeley, CO 80634
Phone: 970-978-5713
Email: Striker101960@yahoo.com
Low Riders of the West
kiowa, CO 80117
Phone: (720) 456-2499
Email: lowridersofthewest@gmail.com
Big Bones Canine Rescue
Windsor, CO 80550
Phone: (970) 310-3616
Email: inquiry@bigbonescaninerescue.com
Grand County Animal Shelter and Animal Control
3475 CR 57
P.O. Box 48- HSS CO 80451
Granby, CO 80446
Phone: (970) 887-2988
Happy Landings Animal Rescue
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Phone: (214) 771-2475
Email: happylandingsrescue@yahoo.com
All Aboard Animal Rescue
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Phone: (970) 286-9902
Email: allaboardanimalrescue@gmail.com
Dalmatian Rescue of Colorado
6828 Rimrock Valley Lane
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Phone: 970-226-2844
Email: beth@dalmatianrescueco.org
Colorado Kitty Coalition
Fort collins, CO 80526
Phone: (262) 353-0988
Email: arikarf3@gmail.com
Bounce Animal Rescue
Fort Collins, CO 80527
Phone: (970) 699-6772
Email: contact@bounceanimalrescue.org
Animal Friends Alliance
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Phone: (970) 484-8516
Email: adopt@savinganimalstoday.org
2nd Chance Vizsla Rescue, Inc.
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Phone: 970-568-9042
Email: spunki_61981@yahoo.com
Izzy’s Place Senior Dog Rescue
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Phone: (802) 673-9845
Email: Nicolerescue@gmail.com
Until They’re Home
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Phone: (719) 819-4663
Email: info@untilhome.org
Eaton Animal Den
231 South Elm Ave.
Eaton, CO 80615
Phone: 970-454-1700
Email: eatonanimalden@gmail.com
Summit County Animal Shelter
0058 Nancy’s Place
PO Box 5225
Frisco, CO 80443
Phone: (970) 668-3230
Email: Animal_Control@summitcountyco.gov
Wild Blue Cats!
5975 Burgess Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Phone: (719) 900-2287
Email: contact@wbcats.org
Paws N Hooves DBA Black Forest Animal Sanctuary
Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Phone: (719) 494-0158
Email: pawhoofcolorado@gmail.com
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
308 Weaverville Rd
PO Box 904
Divide, CO 80814
Phone: (719) 686-7707
Email: office@tcras.org
El Paso County Canine Rescue
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Email: elpasocountycanine@gmail.com
From Forgotten to Forever
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Phone: (719) 849-0918
Email: fftfrescue@gmail.com
Great Pyrenees Rescue & Sanctuary
Peyton, CO 80831
Phone: (719) 749-2340
Email: pyrescueco@gmail.com
All Breed Rescue & Training
20 Mount View Lane
Suites B&C
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Phone: 719-264-6460
Email: info.abrt@gmail.com
9 Lives Rescue Inc.
P. O. Box 75183
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Phone: (719) 591-4640
Email: cats@colorado9lives.com
New Hope Rescue Inc.
2502 E Bijou
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Phone: (719) 622-1399
Email: newhoperescueinc@gmail.com
No Hound Unhomed
4295 Northpark Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Phone: 719-244-2208
Email: nohoundunhomed@gmail.com
Happy Cats Haven
327 Manitou Avenue
Manitou Springs, CO 80829
Phone: (719) 362-4600
Email: adopt@happycatshaven.org
lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org
2129 E Boulder
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Phone: 719 331 6852
Email: lookcatin@gmail.com
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
610 Abbott Lane
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Phone: 719-473-1741
Pikes Peak Parrot Rescue
2031 East Bijou Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Phone: (719) 203-6955
Email: adoptdontshop3pr@gmail.com
Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation
POB 15602
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Phone: (719) 931-0006
Email: delliott11@mindspring.com
HemoSolutions
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Phone: 719-380-1900
Email: kayla.nicole098@yahoo.com
My Second Home Rescue
Carr, CO 80612
Phone: (303) 775-2081
Fort Morgan Humane Society
900 East Railroad
fort morgan, CO 80701
Phone: 970-542-6416
Email: morganhumane@yahoo.com
Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter
428 E. 12th St.
Leadville, CO 80461
Phone: (719) 486-8951
Email: leadvilleshelter@gmail.com
Chihuahua Small Dog Rescue Inc
Colorado Springs, CO 80911
Email: info@chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org
The Misfits Dog Rescue
Colorado Springs, CO 80911
Email: adoptions.misfits@gmail.com
Peanut’s Place Bully Rescue
Yoder, CO 80864
Phone:
Email: peanutsplacerescue@yahoo.com
Majestic Canine Rescue
Yoder, CO 80864
Phone:
Email: info@majesticcaninerescue.org
Ark-Valley Humane Society
P.O. Box 1335
701 Gregg Drive
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Phone: 719-395-2737
Email: info.avhs@gmail.com
Eagle County Animal Shelter
1400 Fairgrounds Road
PO Box 57
Eagle, CO 81631
Phone: (970) 328-3647
Email: rhiannon.rowe@eaglecounty.us
Eagle Valley Humane Society
50 Chambers Avenue
Eagle, CO 81631
Phone: (970) 331-1983
Email: michelle.humane@hotmail.com
Lucky Day Animal Rescue of Colorado
Aspen, CO 81612
Phone: (844) 925-5327
Email: info@luckydayrescue.org
Routt County Humane Society
760 Critter Court
Steamboat Springs, CO 80477
Phone: (970) 879-7247
Email: adopt@routthumane.org
PAWS for Life Animal Welfare and Protection Society
800 N. Pueblo Blvd.
PO Box 11208
Pueblo, CO 81001
Phone: (719) 543-6464
Email: contactus@pawspueblo.org
Triple Acres Horse Rescue
Boone, CO 81025
Phone: 7199245101
Email: tripleacreshorserescue@gmail.com
Cooper’s Companions Animal Rescue
Boone, CO 81025
Phone: (719) 252-3818
Email: coopersanimalrescue@gmail.com
Logan County Humane Society
Sterling, CO 80751
Phone: (970)-520-2804
Email: info.lchs@gmail.com
K9 Rescue Referral
Carbondale, CO 81623
Phone: (970) 379-7530
Email: andrea@sopris.net
Oh Be Dogful Rescue
PO Box 1925
Crested Butte , CO 81224
Email: ohbedogfulrescue@gmail.com
Colorado Animal Rescue
2801 County Road 114
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Phone: (970) 947-9173
Email: info@coloradoanimalrescue.org
Gunnison Valley Animal Welfare League
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: (970) 641-1173
Email: gvawlcentral@gmail.com
Gunnison Underdog Rescue
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: (970) 209-7030
Email: gunnisonunderdog@gmail.com
City of Yuma Animal Shelter
Yuma, CO 80759
Phone: (970) 360-9801
Email: l.thompson@yumacolo.org
Craig Animal Shelter
2430 E. Victory Way
Craig, CO 81625
Phone: (970) 824-5964
Email: bearcreekanimalhospital@gmail.com
Rifle Animal Shelter
569 County Road 265
Rifle, CO 81650
Phone: 970-625-8808
Email: rifleanimalshelter@yahoo.com
Town of Meeker Animal Control
109 3rd Street
Meeker, CO 81641
Phone: 970-878-4968
Email: laurel@town.meeker.co.us
Delta County CAWS
Paonia , CO 81428
Phone: (970) 527-5111
Email: caws@cawsonline.org
Katmandu Paonia
Paonia, CO 81428
Phone: (970) 527-3424
Email: gwinette@paonia.com
Surface Creek Animal Shelter
P.O. Box 853
265 SE High Country Ave.
Cedaredge, CO 81413
Phone: (970) 856-2346
Email: surfacecreekanimalshelter@gmail.com
DELTA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Delta, CO 81416
Phone: (970) 874-2149
Email: deltacountyhumanesociety@gmail.com
The Animal Interest League and Sanctuary
720 W. 4th St.
Delta, CO 81416
Phone: (970) 874-1078
Email: tailsadoptions@gmail.com
City of Montrose Animal Services
3383 N. Townsend Avenue
Montrose, CO 81401
Phone: (970) 240-1487
Email: tvonseggern@ci.montrose.co.us
Lamar Animal Shelter
8551 Rd EE.5 (physical)
102 E Parmenter (mailing)
Lamar, CO 81052
Phone: (719) 336-8769
Email: sarah.mccloskey@ci.lamar.co.us
Second Chance Humane Society
PO Box 2096
177 County Road 10
Ridgway, CO 81432
Phone: (970) 626-2273
Email: animalcare@adoptmountainpets.org
Noah’s Ark Animal Welfare Association
224 North Chestnut
PO Box 478
Trinidad, CO 81082
Phone: (719) 680-2385
Email: outreach.naawa@gmail.com
My Best Friend Rescue
Trinidad, CO 81082
Phone: (719) 766-0780
Email: mybestfriendrescue@gmail.com
San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society
San Luis, CO 81152
Phone: (719) 587-9663
Email: woof@slvaws.org
Loma Cat House
929 Main St
Grand Junction, CO 81501
Phone: (970) 245-0769
Email: ramstet@gmail.com
Roice-Hurst Humane Society
362 28 Road
Grand Junction, CO 81502
Phone: (970) 434-7337
Email: info@rhhumanesociety.org
Grand Rivers Humane
Grand Junction, CO 81503
Email: grandrivershumane@gmail.com
Humane Society of Pagosa Springs
465 Cloman Blvd
PO Box 2230
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone: (970) 731-4771
Email: adoptions@humanesociety.biz
Rugby’s Rescue House
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone: (970) 946-0879
Email: rugbysrescuehouse@gmail.com
Hoof & Paw (West End Animal Assist)
PO Box 292
Nucla, CO 81424
Phone: (970) 428-7568
Email: hoofandpaw@hotmail.com
Spring Creek Horse Rescue
Durango, CO 81301
Phone: (970) 884-4425
Email: springcreekhorserescue@yahoo.com
Annie’s Orphans
1630 CR 214
Durango, CO 81301
Email: anniesk9orphans@yahoo.com
La Plata County Humane Society
1111 South Camino Del Rio
Durango, CO 81301
Phone: (970) 259-2847
Email: info@lpchumanesociety.org
German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue of New Mexico
Ignacio, CO 81137
Email: depdogwing@yahoo.com
Durango Animal Connection
Durango, CO 81302
Phone: (970) 749-1968
Email: erinnissen@gmail.com
Lisa Parker’s Puppies
Durango, CO 81302
Phone: (970) 769-2584
Email: lppdurango@gmail.com
Obe’s Angels Rescue
Dolores, CO 81323
Phone: (970) 560-8513
Email: obesangelsrescue@yahoo.com
Denkai Animal Sanctuary
209 West Main Street
Cortez, CO 81321
Phone: (970) 516-1738
Email: adoptioncenter@denkaisanctuary.org