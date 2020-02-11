Top 3 Restaurants to Dine at this Valentine's Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Larry Herz, Restaurateur joined us and picked 3 different restaurants to highlight in 3 different neighborhoods perfect for Valentine's Day.

Narrative is in the Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop in Cherry Creek North and features modern American food in a modern dining room with free valet! The sea bass and the beef tenderloin are the standout dishes that evening. beef tenderloin - green peppercorns, brandy, asparagus, duck fat potatoes. California sea bass – lobster, fennel, tomato, fava beans, black truffle bisque They will be offering an ala carte menu and are not doing a price fixe.

Bacon Social House has 2 locations in Colorado but only the Littleton one is open for dinner. They are doing 3 courses for only $25. First course you can choose from their bacon flight or shisito peppers, second course shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, dessert bread pudding or flourless chocolate cake with gluten free options.

Avelina is one of my favorite restaurants in Denver and is located on Wazee street right by the 16th street mall. They are doing a 3 course menu for only $65 that includes first course choices like oysters and lobster beignets and entrees like scallops or a smoke filet.