Play bingo while you watch ‘New to Colorado: Home for the Holidays’!

A sample bingo card for FOX31’s “Home for the Holidays” special.

DENVER (KDVR) — During a year of change and challenges, holiday traditions are more important than ever.

This year, FOX31 is airing a special program called “New to Colorado: Home for the Holidays” about celebrating the holidays during the pandemic.

The 30-minute special will air at the following times on FOX31:

Christmas Day: 9 a.m.

Dec. 27: 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 9:30 a.m.

FOX31 hid the lyrics to 20 Christmas carols throughout the stories that will air during the special.

Pay attention and mark down the space on your bingo card for each song you hear!

By clicking here, each person will get a unique bingo card. Each has 20 songs and five free spaces.

Have fun and Happy Holidays!