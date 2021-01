Tiny little earbuds that sound great and have some of the best noise cancelation technology yet... that's the promise from Samsung with the newest Galaxy Buds Pro. Can they really pack this much punch in such a small package? I took the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for a test.

Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro come in a charging case that is almost exactly the same size and design as the charging case for the previous Galaxy Buds live. It's rounded and slick. Open it up and the buds are nestled inside charging up and ready for you to use them. Just like previous buds as soon as you open the case your Samsung phone will recognize that you're ready to use the buds and bring up a prompt showing the current battery level of each bud.