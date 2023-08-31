TV Schedule: Channel 2 KWGN Denver

Official TV listings for Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 KWGN in Denver. Check program guides for The CW, Get TV, Charge!, and Comet. Plus, a channel finder for cable, satellite and streaming TV providers Xfinity, DirecTV, DISH, Hulu + Live, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

Antenna
(Over the Air)		Comcast
Xfinity		DISH
Satellite		DirecTV
Satellite		Hulu + Live TVYouTube TVDirecTV StreamFuboTV
KDVR
FOX31		31.113
1031		31313443
KWGN
Channel 2		2.12
1002		227
Antenna TV31.21170
TBD31.31171
Get TV2.2119137383
Comet2.3119028916461
Charge!2.4

