TV Schedule: Channel 2 KWGN Denver

Official TV listings for Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 KWGN in Denver. Check program guides for The CW, Get TV, Charge!, and Comet. Plus, a channel finder for cable, satellite and streaming TV providers Xfinity, DirecTV, DISH, Hulu + Live, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.
Channel Finder
|Antenna
(Over the Air)
|Comcast
Xfinity
|DISH
Satellite
|DirecTV
Satellite
|Hulu + Live TV
|YouTube TV
|DirecTV Stream
|FuboTV
|KDVR
FOX31
|31.1
|13
1031
|31
|31
|3
|4
|4
|3
|KWGN
Channel 2
|2.1
|2
1002
|2
|2
|7
|Antenna TV
|31.2
|1170
|TBD
|31.3
|1171
|Get TV
|2.2
|1191
|373
|83
|Comet
|2.3
|1190
|289
|164
|61
|Charge!
|2.4
← Scroll to see all TV providers →