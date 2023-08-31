TV Schedule: Channel 2 KWGN Denver

Official TV listings for Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 KWGN in Denver. Check program guides for The CW, Get TV, Charge!, and Comet. Plus, a channel finder for cable, satellite and streaming TV providers Xfinity, DirecTV, DISH, Hulu + Live, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

Channel Finder

Antenna

(Over the Air) Comcast

Xfinity DISH

Satellite DirecTV

Satellite Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV DirecTV Stream FuboTV KDVR

FOX31 31.1 13

1031 31 31 3 4 4 3 KWGN

Channel 2 2.1 2

1002 2 2 7 Antenna TV 31.2 1170 TBD 31.3 1171 Get TV 2.2 1191 373 83 Comet 2.3 1190 289 164 61 Charge! 2.4

