Whiskies of the World returns to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whiskies of the World, formerly known as The Whisky Extravaganza, is returning to Denver on March 13 at the Four Seasons Hotel. As one of the largest whiskey tasting events in America, Whiskies of the World features hundreds of native bourbons and foreign whiskies. Event attendees can look forward to delicious light appetizers, whiskey tastings and special educational experiences with local distillers.

This year’s event will spotlight a special collection of Colorado spirits including Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, Crater Lakes Spirits and Old Elk’s Bourbon.

General Admission tickets ($100) allow attendees to experience the general tasting, partake in light bites and receive a branded snifter glass. For guests interested in an immersive experience, VIP tickets ($150) allow for pre-event access, priority reservations of master classes, private access to additional high-end whiskies and culinary experiences.

What: Whiskies of the World Denver

When (day and time): March 13th, 2020 6-9:30pm

Where: Four Season Hotel Denver

Cost: General Admission - $100, VIP Admission - $150