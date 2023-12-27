DENVER (KDVR) — College football’s bowl season has arrived, and that means changes to the TV schedule as FOX31 airs live games from Fox Sports.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, FOX31 will broadcast the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl with coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. and continuing to 9:30 p.m., followed by FOX31 News.

The game features the Louisville Cardinals taking on the USC Trojans at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Thirty minutes of pregame coverage will lead into kickoff, which takes place at 6 p.m. MT.

“Jeopardy!” at 6 p.m. and “Wheel of Fortune” at 6:30 p.m. will move to Channel 2 on Wednesday as a result.

The programs will air in full as they normally would. The only change is they will move to KWGN for the episodes.