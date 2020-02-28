Up with People Live on Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Through music and action, Up with People empowers young people to be positive agents of change for a more hopeful, trusting and peaceful world.

Up with People is a gap semester program based in the performing arts, travel, volunteering and leadership for ages 17 - 29. The program is headquartered in Denver for 30 years and have hundreds of alumni along the front range.

Up with People's international cast of 17 different countries will be performing their newest production "Live on Tour". They will sing songs and dances from around the world as well as popular medleys and original Up with People songs that talk about mental health, women empowerment, equality, environment.

Lafayette, Colorado is the first stop on their international tour. They will head to: Arizona, Nevada, Canada, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, among others.

What: Fundraising Gala event, honoring Jeffrey Campos and the Global Chamber, Denver

When (day and time): Saturday, February 29, 5:30-9:30pm

Where: Infinity Park Event Center

Cost: individual seats available, $200 each