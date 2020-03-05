Unwind at the C Lazy U Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From sundown on March 6 to sundown on March 7, the National Day of Unplugging is a 24-hour global escape from technology. This digital detox has become more important than ever before given Gen Z’s position as the planet’s first generation of smartphone natives. Not surprising is the growing demand for adventure travel – allowing for a disconnect and a reconnection to companions and surroundings – which is projected to be a billion-dollar industry in the next five years. C Lazy U Ranch, Colorado’s premier luxury guest ranch, offers both.

Since 1919, the ranch has featured 8,500 acres to explore with countless year-round family-friendly activities – offering guests a “choose your own adventure” experience, down to the amount of technology. With in-room wood-burning fireplaces instead of televisions and a robust children’s program that keeps kids busy from sunup to sundown, parents are welcome to control the amount of screen time (though, children often don’t even miss their devices).

Further, there are no televisions in common areas, but plenty of wood-burning fireplaces, board games, outdoor gear to rent, ice cream and hot cocoa refreshments, and opportunities to engage with fellow guests and form new friendships. Fresh air and plenty of activity allows guests to feel refreshed, reconnected, and digitally detoxed.