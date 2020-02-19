UC Health Celebrating all Women by hosting its signature Health and Wellness event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UCHealth is hosting its signature health and wellness event celebrating all women – evrē (pronounced “every”) – focusing on all aspects of women's health, including mental health, mindfulness, sleep, hormones, aging and more. Hundreds of women are expected to attend the event on Feb. 29!

The event is now in its third year and will be held on Saturday, February 29th. Since the event takes place on Leap Day, UCHealth encourages women to take a break from their daily routine and spend the extra day this year focusing on self-care.

What: evrē, UCHealth’s health and wellness initiative for women

When (day and time): Saturday, 2/29

Where: UCHealth Training Center, 13403 East Broncos Parkway

Cost: $25